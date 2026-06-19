Indiana Basketball Enters Race for Pair of Dynamic 2028 Guards

Over the past week, Indiana has made it abundantly clear that size (or lack thereof) won’t be an issue moving forward in the Darian DeVries era, as he and his staff recently extended offers to three five-star big men from the class of 2028.

Clearly, though, the Hoosiers are covering all their recruiting bases, as they also entered the race for a pair of guards this week. Here is a quick look at 2028 prospects Keaton Murry (offered on Monday) and JJ Sati-Grier (offered on Wednesday):

Who is Keaton Murry?

An Oklahoma native who attends Putnam City North, Murry is the top-rated prospect in his state and the No. 67 player in the nation (per 247 Sports’ composite rankings). He is listed as a 6-foot-4 shooting guard.

Grateful to receive an offer from Indiana University after following a discussion with Coach Bailey. @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/RT4UOFITj7 — Keaton Murry (@KeatonMurry) June 16, 2026

2028 prospect Keaton Murry scouting report

A dynamic shot-maker with the ability to knock down triples off the bounce or the catch, Murry is a lights-out shooter. He can get to stepbacks, make defenders pay for going under ball screens or connect on catch-and-shoot jumpers. And, not for nothing, the lefty has very deep range.

Putnam City North's Keaton Murry puts up a shot beside Piedmont's Jeremiah Millhouse during the Class 6A boys basketball state quarterfinal game between Putnam City North and Piedmont at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Going downhill, Murry plays bigger than 6-foot-4, and he has a creative finishing package (inside-hand scoops, floaters – you name it). He can also push in transition and generate buckets in the open court as a lead ballhander. But, in the halfcourt, Murry is at his best in the two-guard role.

Who is JJ Sati-Grier?

JJ Sati-Grier attends hoops powerhouse Sierra Canyon, and, for the time being, remains unranked by 247 Sports. He is listed as a 6-foot point guard. He notably holds offers from Kansas, UCLA, USC and, now, Indiana.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Indiana! pic.twitter.com/9rGwXsUBnj — JJ Sati-Grier (@gymrat_jj4) June 17, 2026

2028 prospect JJ Sati-Grier scouting report

A lead guard with that innate ability to dictate the pace of a game, Sati-Grier is a natural primary ball-handler. He plays with incredible change of pace, has lightning-quick burst and is quite creative with the rock in his hands.

JJ Sati-Grier showed exactly why he's one of the shiftiest guards in the Country at the @PangosAACamp this week 😤🔥 @gymrat_jj4 pic.twitter.com/we7B9L55vJ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 4, 2026

He can navigate into the paint at will, where he often shows off his versatile finishing package – reverse lays, inside-hand scoops, same-foot same-hand, floaters, etc. – or he’ll dump it off to a teammate for an easy deuce.

A three-level scorer, Sati-Grier has a compact jumper and can hit triples or pull up in the midrange going in either direction. All things considered, aside from being undersized at 6-foot flat, Sati-Grier is the quintessential lead guard. And he’s not far behind on the other end, where he’s a pesky on-ball defender who constantly patrols passing lanes when off the ball.