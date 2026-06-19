Indiana Basketball Enters Race for Pair of Dynamic 2028 Guards
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Over the past week, Indiana has made it abundantly clear that size (or lack thereof) won’t be an issue moving forward in the Darian DeVries era, as he and his staff recently extended offers to three five-star big men from the class of 2028.
Clearly, though, the Hoosiers are covering all their recruiting bases, as they also entered the race for a pair of guards this week. Here is a quick look at 2028 prospects Keaton Murry (offered on Monday) and JJ Sati-Grier (offered on Wednesday):
Who is Keaton Murry?
An Oklahoma native who attends Putnam City North, Murry is the top-rated prospect in his state and the No. 67 player in the nation (per 247 Sports’ composite rankings). He is listed as a 6-foot-4 shooting guard.
2028 prospect Keaton Murry scouting report
A dynamic shot-maker with the ability to knock down triples off the bounce or the catch, Murry is a lights-out shooter. He can get to stepbacks, make defenders pay for going under ball screens or connect on catch-and-shoot jumpers. And, not for nothing, the lefty has very deep range.
Going downhill, Murry plays bigger than 6-foot-4, and he has a creative finishing package (inside-hand scoops, floaters – you name it). He can also push in transition and generate buckets in the open court as a lead ballhander. But, in the halfcourt, Murry is at his best in the two-guard role.
Who is JJ Sati-Grier?
JJ Sati-Grier attends hoops powerhouse Sierra Canyon, and, for the time being, remains unranked by 247 Sports. He is listed as a 6-foot point guard. He notably holds offers from Kansas, UCLA, USC and, now, Indiana.
2028 prospect JJ Sati-Grier scouting report
A lead guard with that innate ability to dictate the pace of a game, Sati-Grier is a natural primary ball-handler. He plays with incredible change of pace, has lightning-quick burst and is quite creative with the rock in his hands.
He can navigate into the paint at will, where he often shows off his versatile finishing package – reverse lays, inside-hand scoops, same-foot same-hand, floaters, etc. – or he’ll dump it off to a teammate for an easy deuce.
A three-level scorer, Sati-Grier has a compact jumper and can hit triples or pull up in the midrange going in either direction. All things considered, aside from being undersized at 6-foot flat, Sati-Grier is the quintessential lead guard. And he’s not far behind on the other end, where he’s a pesky on-ball defender who constantly patrols passing lanes when off the ball.
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Indiana basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features, and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024.Follow jglangendorf