Indiana Basketball Offers Trio of Five-Star Centers in 2028 Class

Darian DeVries has clearly learned his lesson. Indiana’s top rebounder a year ago was Tucker DeVries, who snagged 5.3 boards per game.



And it’s not as though the Hoosiers were a by-committee glass-cleaning squad. Only two players averaged more than four rebounds per game (Sam Alexis was the other).

Indiana got blasted on the boards time and again, losing the rebounding battle by double digits on seven occasions (lost all of those contests), and getting tossed around for the majority of the Big Ten slate.



So DeVries and his staff went and found Aiden Sherrell (Alabama) and Samet Yigitoglu (SMU) – two of the transfer portals’ premier rebounders.

But neither will be in Bloomington forever – which is why DeVries and Co. are actively recruiting size from the high school ranks, and lots of it. Over the past week, the Hoosiers have extended offers to three 2028 centers. Here is a quick glance at each:

Who is 2028 prospect Xavier Young?

Standing at 6-foot-10, 210 pounds, Xavier Young is a five-star center rated as the No. 12 player in the nation (per 247 Sports’ composite rankings). He hails from Dallas, Texas, where he attends Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff.

2028 recruit Xavier Young scouting report

Young has all of the physical tools: he has great length, exceptional fluidity and possesses solid vertical explosion.



He’s even relatively sturdy despite his slim frame. Young can make plays in transition as a rim-runner or even with the ball in his hands.

Naturally, he’s a top-notch play-finisher and is superb on the glass on both ends. He’s also a shot-deterring presence defensively.



Given his physical attributes – specifically his fluidity at his size – Young has tremendous upside.

Who is 2028 prospect Dylan Betts?

Another five-star prospect, Dylan Betts is tabbed as the No. 15 player in his class. He attends IMG Academy in Florida. Of note, he is the younger brother of Lauren Betts, who recently led UCLA to the women’s national title (his older sister Sienna was also on that Bruins squad).

blessed to receive an offer from @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/CuJgPow2mo — Dylan Betts (@DylanBetts51) June 15, 2026

2028 recruit Dylan Betts scouting report

Standing at a towering 7-foot-3, Betts also has the physical traits that ensure he’ll be an impact player at the next level. And he pairs his size with a soft touch around the basket, along with a strong motor on the boards.

The future is scary when you’re 7’3” and only a sophomore 😮‍💨🔥 5⭐️ Dylan Betts pulled up to NBPA Top 100 Camp and showed out 🚨@DylanBetts51 @Top100Camp @TheNBPA pic.twitter.com/Ho4a9BRPdp — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) June 15, 2026

But it’s Betts’ ability to knock down triples that truly turns heads. For now, it’s not one of the primary weapons at his disposal, but his silky-smooth form speaks to future long-distance ability. And if he can be an even respectable threat from deep as a college player, he’ll be dominant.

Who is 2028 prospect Bamba Touray?

The highest-rated recruit on this list, Bamba Touray is the No. 3 overall player in the country and the top-ranked center. He also attends IMG Academy in Florida.

Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana university pic.twitter.com/3eEwWN1IiV — Ahmadou Bamba (@bamba2smooth) June 17, 2026

2028 recruit Bamba Touray scouting report

Likely the most polished prospect among this trio, Touray has a fancy array of moves around the rim and can finish on either side of the rim – although he tends to dunk everything inside the paint. He is a confident shooter who can step out and connect on jumpers behind the three-point line, or he can drive a close out and attack the basket.

Rising junior 7'0" 5⭐️ Bamba Touray (No. 4 SC NEXT 60) was getting to it at the Paul Biancardi Showcase in Atlanta 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HuonTFR27L — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) June 4, 2026

And, as one would expect, Touray is also more-than capable of providing value in the other ways, notably as a rim-runner, lob threat, shot-blocker and rebounder.