Indiana's Gabe Cupps Nominated For Two NIL Awards
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The ability for student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness has created a new era of college athletics, and Indiana guard Gabe Cupps was recently recognized on a national scale for his efforts.
Cupps is one of four nominees for the Hustle Award and the Most Innovative Design Award at the 2024 NIL Store Awards. The winner will be announced on July 1, which marks the third anniversary of the passing of NIL legislation.
The NIL store describes the Hustle Award as "Recognizing the athlete who displayed the greatest entrepreneurial spirit and drive when marketing their apparel, in addition to other NIL initiatives."
Cupps was nominated for this award because of his "Breakfast Club" merchandise line, featuring a promotional photoshoot at Waffle House. During his time at Centerville High School in Ohio, Cupps and his teammates woke up early and practiced before school began, a tradition they coined the "Breakfast Club."
“I think not only in basketball, but in life, it's all about the extra that you put in,” Cupps said in an exclusive interview with HoosiersNow in 2023. “It always feels good when you've already got a workout in and other people aren't even up yet. I think the way you steal those reps and those workouts, it just allows you to grow and take the next step up that ladder.”
Now with the Hoosiers, Cupps used that foundation of hard work to promote himself. The three other nominees for the Hustle Award include LSU women's basketball player Flau'jae Johnson, North Dakota State football player Jacob Kava and the entire Illinois men's basketball team.
Voting began on June 17 and ends June 23 at 11:59 ET, and winners will be determined by a fan vote and input from an NIL Store Awards committee. To vote, CLICK HERE.
Cupps is coming off his freshman season at Indiana, where he played in 33 games with 22 starts. In 21.7 minutes per game, he averaged 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 turnovers and 0.7 steals per game while shooting 35.9% from 3-point range, 36.4% from the field and 61.5% from the free throw line.
“He just does all the little things that you’re supposed to do," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said of Cupps prior to the 2023-24 season opener. "Now, he’s going to have his ups and downs based on matchups and things of that nature, but he’s a tough competitor. Sometimes toughness gets you through it. So I’m very pleased with his progress and hope that he just continues to grow and learn the college game because he’s got a long way to go.”