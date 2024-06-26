Indiana's Gabe Cupps Wins NIL Award
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana sophomore guard Gabe Cupps was recognized nationally on Wednesday for his merchandise line.
The NIL Store gave Cupps the 2024 Most Innovative Design Campaign award.
"Gabe Cupps raised the bar for all athletes when he worked with the NIL Store team to create the “Breakfast Club” collection, centered around his daily habit of waking up at the crack of dawn to get in the gym," the NIL Store website wrote. "Cupps ideated multiple pieces of merchandise and even took his own photoshoot at the local Waffle House.
Cupps' full merchandise line can be found at this link.
“I think not only in basketball, but in life, it's all about the extra that you put in,” Cupps said in anexclusive interview with HoosiersNow in 2023. “It always feels good when you've already got a workout in and other people aren't even up yet. I think the way you steal those reps and those workouts, it just allows you to grow and take the next step up that ladder.”
Cupps is coming off his freshman season at Indiana, where he played in 33 games with 22 starts. In 21.7 minutes per game, he averaged 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 turnovers and 0.7 steals per game while shooting 35.9% from 3-point range, 36.4% from the field and 61.5% from the free throw line.
“He just does all the little things that you’re supposed to do," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said of Cupps prior to the 2023-24 season opener. "Now, he’s going to have his ups and downs based on matchups and things of that nature, but he’s a tough competitor. Sometimes toughness gets you through it. So I’m very pleased with his progress and hope that he just continues to grow and learn the college game because he’s got a long way to go.”