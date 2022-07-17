Hoosier Favorite No. 20? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome back to our summer series where Hoosier basketball fans can vote on their favorite Indiana players to ever wear each number. Today, we resume with all the best to wear No. 20.

Ricky Calloway (1985-88)

Guard/forward Ricky Calloway out of Cincinnati, Ohio left Indiana putting himself in the record books and now holds the No. 50 all-time leading scorer spot for the program with 1,531 points. A machine on the boards, he totaled 528 rebounds and also had 286 total assists.

Calloway made the NCAA Tournament all three seasons he played at Indiana, most notably the 1987 title game where Indiana defeated Syracuse to win the Hoosiers' fifth overall title and former head coach Bob Knight's third.

Following college, Calloway played one season for the Sacramento Kings from 1990-91.

Greg Graham (1989-93)

Indianapolis native Greg Graham also left his offensive mark on the Hoosiers landing himself as the 14th all-time leading scorer with 1,590 points just three points shy of Scott May.

It's no surprise the guard shot 51.4 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from the three. He also made excellent defensive efforts with 412 rebounds.

Graham made the NCAA Tournament all four seasons with the Hoosiers, the best season being in 1992. Indiana faced Duke in the Final Four but fell 81-78 to the Blue Devils.

Graham and his fellow Hoosiers also made waves in the Big Ten capturing the regular season crown in in the 1990-91 and 1992-93 seasons.

After his Indiana career, Graham was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the first round as the 17th overall pick in the 1993 NBA draft. He played five NBA seasons with various teams.

A.J. Ratliff (2004-08)

Indianapolis guard A.J. Ratliff played under former head coach Mike Davis for two seasons giving his coach a final NCAA Tournament appearance in 2006 before falling to Gonzaga in the Second Round.

For Ratliff's junior season, new head coach Kelvin Sampson was brought on. The Hoosiers once again made the tournament but got knocked out in the second round by UCLA.

As if Ratliff and company hadn't been through enough coaching swaps, here came another. Dan Dakich served as interim coach after Sampson was fired in Feb. 2008. Dakich coached the Hoosiers in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, but Indiana lost to No. 9-seed Arkansas.

Bobby Wilkerson (1973-76)

From Anderson, Ind., guard/forward Bobby Wilkerson was a part of former head coach Bob Knight's early coaching days at Indiana.

In his career, Wilkerson shot 45.8 percent from the field and 61.2 percent from the free-throw line scoring 582 total points for the Hoosiers.

Wilkerson was a part of Knight's first NCAA Tournament championship and the Hoosiers' third in the 1976 season when Indiana defeated Michigan 86-68.

Wilkerson played in the NBA for seven seasons with four different teams following his success as a Hoosier.

Honorable mentions:

The No. 20 jersey has some other standouts as well. Here's a shorter blurb about some additional Hoosiers to sport the 20.

Jim Thomas (1979-83)

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native Jim Thomas was the sixth man on former head coach Bobby Knight's 1981 NCAA Tournament championship team.

Thomas made the Final Four All-Tournament team following his nine boards he got off the bench in the title game. Indiana beat North Carolina 63-50 for its fourth NCAA title and Knight's second as a Hoosier.

Sherron Wilkerson (1993-96)

Jeffersonville, Ind. native Sherron Wilkerson started in 25 out of 45 games for the Hoosiers scoring 217 points. The Hoosiers made the NCAA Tournament all three of Wilkerson's seasons played at Indiana.

In the 1994 tournament, Indiana was a No. 5 seed and advanced to the Sweet 16 after upsetting Temple, but ultimately Boston College would send the Hoosiers back home.

Wilkerson is now the head basketball coach at his alma mater, Jeffersonville High School as of May, 2022.

All-time No. 20's at Indiana

Here are all of the players who have worn No. 20 at Indiana:

De’Ron Davis — (2106-20)

— (2106-20) Jordan Fuchs — (2014-16)

— (2014-16) Taylor Wayer — (2010-14)

— (2010-14) Nick Williams — (2008-09)

— (2008-09) A.J. Ratliff — (2004-08)

— (2004-08) Andre Owens — (2000-01)

— (2000-01) Sherron Wilkerson — (1993-96)

— (1993-96) Greg Graham — (1989-93)

— (1989-93) Rick Calloway —(1985-88)

—(1985-88) Jim Thomas — (1979-83)

— (1979-83) Bill Cunningham — (1976-78)

— (1976-78) Bobby Wilkerson — (1973-76)

— (1973-76) Frank Wilson —(1970-73)

—(1970-73) Mike Niles — (1967-70)

— (1967-70) Mike Bedree — (1966-67)

— (1966-67) Gary Tofil —(1964-65)

—(1964-65) Jack Campbell — (1963-64)

— (1963-64) Dave Granger — (1960-63)

— (1960-63) Al Schlegelmilch — (1957-60)

— (1957-60) Jerry Schofield — (1956-57)

— (1956-57) Jim Barley —(1953-56)

—(1953-56) Goethe Chambers — (1952-53)

— (1952-53) Ward Williams — (1942-43)

— (1942-43) Jack Stevenson — (1938-40)

— (1938-40) Lyman Abbot — (1936-38)

— (1936-38) Warren Tucker — (1932-33)

We skipped No. 13-19 but wanted to list them all anyway. Take a stroll down memory lane, and tell us your favorites!

All-time No. 13's at Indiana

Here are all of the players who have worn No. 13 at Indiana:

Juwan Morgan — (2015-19)

— (2015-19) Morgan finished his Indiana career as the 24th all-time leading scorer with 1,374 points. He has since been bumped to No. 25. Morgan was also named team captain his senior season and has since played for various teams in the NBA and the NBA G League.

Austin Etherington — (2011-14)

— (2011-14) Taylor Wayer — (2010-14)

— (2010-14) Jamarcus Ellis — (2007-08)

— (2007-08) Dan Prickett — (1960-61)

— (1960-61) Bob Reinhart — (1957-60)

— (1957-60) Charlie Brown — (1955-56)

— (1955-56) Charles Kraak — (1952-54)

— (1952-54) Sam Esposito — (1951-52)

— (1951-52) Richard Baumgartner — (1950-55)

— (1950-55) Al Kravolansky — (1944-47)

— (1944-47) Jim Ooley — (1937-40)

— (1937-40) William Squier — (1936-37)

— (1936-37) Willie Silberstein — (1935-37)

— (1935-37) Glendon Hodson — (1930-33)

— (1930-33) James Gill — (1926-30)

All-time No. 14's at Indiana

Here are all of the players who have worn No. 14 at Indiana:

Nathan Childress — (2019-22)

— (2019-22) Magnus Pelkowski — (1984-89)

— (1984-89) Gene Demaree — (1962-63)

— (1962-63) Paxton Lumpkin — (1955-56)

— (1955-56) James Fields — (1952-53)

— (1952-53) Phil Byers — (1952-55)

— (1952-55) Hal Summers — (1949-51)

— (1949-51) Harlan Sturgeon — (1948-49)

— (1948-49) Ward Williams — (1946-48)

— (1946-48) Jim Stepler — (1945-46)

— (1945-46) Marion Fine — (1944-45)

(1944-45) Bob Rowland — (1943-44)

— (1943-44) Irv Swanson — (1940-43)

— (1940-43) Fred Fechtman — (1933-37)

— (1933-37) Floyd Henry — (1932-33)

— (1932-33) Halary Sawicki — (1931-33)

All-time No. 15's at Indiana

Here are all of the players who have worn No. 15 at Indiana:

Sebastien Scott — (2020-22)

— (2020-22) Adrian Chapman — (2019-20)

— (2019-20) Zach McRoberts — (2015-19)

— (2015-19) Harrison Niego — (2015-16)

— (2015-16) Devin Davis — (2013-15)

— (2013-15) Raphael Smith — (2011-13)

— (2011-13) Bawa Muniru — (2009-10)

— (2009-10) Mike Davis Jr. — (2005-06)

— (2005-06) Scott May Jr. — (2001-02)

— (2001-02) Gary Long — (1958-61)

— (1958-61) Sam Gee — (1955-58)

— (1955-58) Neal Skeeters — (1953-55)

— (1953-55) William Ditius — (1952-53)

— (1952-53) Frank O’Bannon — (1949-50)

— (1949-50) Bob Armstrong — (1947-49)

— (1947-49) Ray Bradenburg — (1943-45)

— (1943-45) Roy Kilby — (1941-43, 1945-46)

— (1941-43, 1945-46) Peter Grant — (1937-38)

— (1937-38) Charles Mende l — (1935-37)

l — (1935-37) John Hobson — (1935-36)

— (1935-36) Victor Dauer — (1929-32)

— (1929-32) John Leonard — (1926-28)

— (1926-28) Harold Anderson — (1926-27)

All-time No. 16's at Indiana

Here are all of the players who have worn No. 16 at Indiana:

Don Luft — (1949-51)

— (1949-51) Stuart Chestnut — (1947-49)

— (1947-49) Louis Amaya — (1945-46)

— (1945-46) Louis Teats —(1944-45)

—(1944-45) John Crouch — (1943-44)

— (1943-44) Warren Lewis — (1941-43)

— (1941-43) James Clifton — (1939-40)

— (1939-40) Russell Clifton — (1938-39)

— (1938-39) Greg Ricke — (1937-38)

— (1937-38) Ernie Andres — (1937-39)

— (1937-39) Carols Brooks — (1935-36)

— (1935-36) Ray Dauer — (1931-33)

All-time No. 17's at Indiana

Here are all of the players who have worn No. 17 at Indiana:

Bob Dobson — (1950-52)

— (1950-52) Marvin Christie — (1949-50)

— (1949-50) John Wallace — (1945-48)

— (1945-48) Jim Powers — (1945-46)

— (1945-46) George Laughery — (1944-45)

— (1944-45) Ralph Hamilton — (1941-43, 1946-47)

— (1941-43, 1946-47) Robert Gwin — (1941-42)

— (1941-42) Willie Silberstein — (1935-37)

— (1935-37) Roger Ratliff — (1935-38)

— (1935-38) William Cordell — (1931-33)

— (1931-33) Leonard Miller — (1929-30)

All-time No. 18's at Indiana

Here are all of the players who have worn No. 18 at Indiana:

Jack McDermond — (1950-51)

— (1950-51) Tom Schwartz — (1947-50)

— (1947-50) Charles Leedke — (1944-45)

— (1944-45) Ed Denton — (1940-43)

— (1940-43) Cliff Wiethoff — (1939-41)

— (1939-41) Jim Lettellier — (1938-39)

— (1938-39) Ed Page — (1937-38)

— (1937-38) Woodrow Weir — (1931-34)

— (1931-34) Carl Eber — (1929-30)

— (1929-30) Leonard Miller — (1928-30)

— (1928-30) Charles Benzel — (1924-28)

All-time No. 19's at Indiana

Here are all of the players who have worn No. 19 at Indiana:

Jim Schooley — (1950-53)

— (1950-53) Charley Meyer — (1947-50)

— (1947-50) Sam Young — (1942-44)

— (1942-44) Ed Newby — (1939-40)

— (1939-40) Dale Gentil — (1937-39)

— (1937-39) Jacob Betz — (1929-31)

