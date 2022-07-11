Hoosier Favorite No. 4? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome back to our summer series where Hoosier basketball fans can vote on their favorite Indiana players to ever wear each number. Today, we resume with all the best to wear No. 4.

Hoosier favorite?

Every day we're going to give you four choices along with a short player bio to pick your favorite Hoosier who wore a certain number.

Here are your four No. 4 jersey choices in alphabetical order so that we're not showing bias. Be sure to take the poll below via Twitter.

Trayce Jackson-Davis (2019-current)

We begin with Indiana's glue and Greenwood native Trayce Jackson-Davis. Jackson-Davis started off his career ranked as a top 10 freshman by CBS Sports. He was one of only four freshmen at the time to lead his team in scoring, rebounding, free-throw percentage and blocks.

After a successful sophomore season, Jackson-Davis only got better with age and now ranks fifth nationally in scoring with 1,588 points, sixth in field goals made (588) and fourth in free throws (412).

The team captain is poised in the media room too and expects his team to be up to his and head coach Mike Woodson's standards.

Jackson-Davis declared for the NBA draft following last season, but a case of COVID-19 kept him from moving further in the process. Welcome back to Bloomington, TJD.

Trayce Jackson-Davis USA Today

Robert Johnson (2014-18)

Robert Johnson from Richmond, Va. ranked second on the team with 79 assists and 29 steals as a freshman. That year, he also grabbed four points, three assists and two rebounds in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Wichita State.

The next season, Johnson and the Hoosiers once again made the NCAA Tournament, but this time the dream was cut short after the Round of 32 by Kentucky.

Johnson was a four-year starter, making a total 118 starts and All-Big Ten Honorable Mention his senior season. This was just one of six honors/records Johnson earned that year.

Robert Johnson Indiana University Athletics

Lyndon Jones (1987-91)

A throwback to the 80's, Lyndon Jones was a phenomenal guard out of Marion, Ind. who was a part of a four-year stretch where the Hoosiers made the NCAA Tournament each time. The most notable year was 1987, head coach Bob Knight's third national championship and the Hoosiers' fifth one overall.

Going into the tournament, Indiana was a No. 1 seed and played its first four games in Bloomington with thousands of fans to witness the magic.

Overall, Jones had a solid Hoosiers career starting in 66 out of 117 games with a 45.8 three-point percentage and a 76.7 free-throw percentage.

Jones was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

Lyndon Jones USA Today

Victor Oladipo (2010-13)

Upper Marlboro, Md. native guard Victor Oladipo played three seasons at Indiana helping lead the Hoosiers to two NCAA Tournament appearances.

During his Hoosiers career, Oladipo shot 53.8 percent from the field and totaled 1,117 points. His accomplishment list is lengthy but perhaps the most notable ones are finishing his junior season on the John R. Wooden All-American team, First Team All-Big Ten and holding the Indiana single-season record of steals with 78 swipes.

Oladipo was drafted as the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic where he played for a few seasons before heading to Oklahoma City, Indiana, Houston and now the Miami Heat.

Victor Oladipo

Honorable mentions:

The No. 4 jersey has some other standouts as well. Here's a shorter blurb about some additional Hoosiers to sport the three.

Luke Recker (1997-99)

Auburn, Ind. native guard/forward Luke Recker scored 1,880 points for the Hoosiers and totaled 449 boards.

For every season Recker wore the cream and crimson, the team made it to the NCAA Tournament under coach Bob Knight.

USA Today

Bracey Wright (2002-05)

Guard Bracey Wright from The Colony, Texas was a part of the 2002 team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament championship before falling to Maryland that was still in the ACC at the time.

Wright started in all 85 Indiana games he played in and finished his career with 1,498 points.

USA Today

All-time No. 4's at Indiana

Here are all of the players who have worn No. 4 at Indiana:

Khristian Lander — (2020-current)

— (2020-current) Trayce Jackson-Davis — (2019-current)

— (2019-current) Jake Forrester — (2018-19)

— (2018-19) Robert Johnson — (2014-18)

— (2014-18) Victor Oladipo — (2010-13)

— (2010-13) Brett Finkelmeier — (2007-10)

— (2007-10) Bracey Wright — (2002-05)

— (2002-05) Luke Recker — (1997-99)

— (1997-99) Chris Rowles — (1995-96)

— (1995-96) Lyndon Jones — (1987-91)

— (1987-91) Dale Vieau — (1950-52)

— (1950-52) Gene Farris — (1944-45, 48)

— (1944-45, 48) Bob Loller — (1947)

— (1947) Bob Cowen — (1947)

— (1947) Joseph Normington — (1946)

— (1946) Billy McGinnis — (1943)

— (1943) Gordon McLaughlin — (1939)

— (1939) William Johnson — (1937-38)

— (1937-38) Wendel Walker — (1934-36)

— (1934-36) Warren Tucker — (1932)

— (1932) Robert Correll — (1926-29)

