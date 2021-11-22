Unbeaten Hoosiers Left Out of This Week's Associated Press Top-25 Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Despite winning its first four games, Indiana wasn't able to crack into the Associated Press top-25 poll this week. The Hoosiers received votes, but actually moved backward in the overall totals.

Indiana had the 27th-most votes in the preseason poll and that remained the case last week. But in Monday's poll, the Hoosiers now have the 30th-most votes.

Indiana has started the season with wins against Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, St. John's and Louisiana, which hasn't been enough to sway voters just yet.

There are three Big Ten teams in the poll. with Purdue at No. 3, Illinois at No. 14 and Michigan at No. 20. Ohio State and Maryland fell out of the poll, but are still receiving votes. Michigan State, Indiana and Iowa are receiving votes as well.

Indiana hasn't been ranked in an AP poll since Jan. 14, 2019, when they were ranked No. 25. The Hoosiers play again on Tuesday night, hosting Jackson State in the second game of the Hoosier Classic.

AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll, Nov. 22

Here is the Week 3 Associated Press top-25 college basketball poll, with Big Ten teams in bold.

Gonzaga (4-0) UCLA (4-0) Purdue (5-0) Kansas (3-0) Duke (5-0) Baylor (4-0) Villanova (3-2) Texas (3-1) Memphis (4-0) Kentucky (3-1) Alabama (4-0)* Houston (3-0) Arkansas (3-0) Illinois (2-1) Tennessee (3-1) St. Bonaventure (5-0) Arizona (5-0) BYU (4-0) Auburn (3-0) Michigan (3-2) Seton Hall (3-0) Connecticut (4-0) Florida (3-0) USC (3-0) Xavier (4-0)

* = Kentucky and Alabama each received 880 total points this week, which makes them tied for No. 10 in the country.

Others receiving votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio State 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan State 44, Marquette 41, Colorado State 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, LSU 6, Iowa 6, Mississippi State 4, Florida State 4, Drake 2, George Mason 1, San Francisco 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1

Dropped from rankings: Oregon 12, North Carolina 18, Ohio State 19, Maryland 20