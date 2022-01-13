Indiana Opens as Underdog For Thursday Night's Game at Iowa
Indiana has struggled to close out games on the road so far this season, with all three losses coming away from home. The Hoosiers get another change on Thursday night, when they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes as Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Oddsmakers think that Indiana's road woes will continue. According to our SISportsbook.com gambling website, the 11-4 Hawkeyes are a 4.5-point favorite over Indiana in this important Big Ten game. The over/under is 150.5.
The Hoosiers have an 12-3 overall record on the season and are 3-2 in the Big Ten. They are 10-5 against the point spread, but are 0-3 straight up and against the spread so far on the road. The Hoosiers are 11-0 at home and 9-2 vs. the spread as Assembly Hall.
Indiana beat Iowa twice last year, including upsetting the Hawkeyes 81-69 in Iowa City on Jan. 21, 2021 as 10.5-point underdogs.
The game starts at 9 p.m. ET, and is televised on FOX Sports 1. Here's all the information on how to watch. CLICK HERE
Here are Indiana's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread:
- Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 12 — Beat Northern Illinois 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 17 — Beat St. John's 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 21 — Beat Louisiana 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 23 — Beat Jackson State 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 27 — Beat Marshall 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 30 — Lost at Syracuse 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 4 — Beat Nebraska 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 8 — Lost at Wisconsin 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)
- Dec. 12 — Beat Merrimack 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 18 — Beat Notre Dame 64-56 as a 4.5-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 22 — Beat Northern Kentucky 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 2 — Lost at Penn State 61-58 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 6 — Beat Ohio State 67-51 as a 2-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 9 — Beat Minnesota 73-60 as an 11-point favorite (won)
Iowa is 11-4 overall, and off to a 1-3 start in Big Ten play. They are 9-6 against the spread and are 10-1 overall at home and 7-4 versus the number in home games.
Here's what they done so far this season, both straight up and against the spread:
- Nov. 9 — Beat Longwood 106-73 as a 19.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 12 — Beat Kansas City 89-57 as a 19.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 16 — Beat North Carolina Central 86-69 as a 29-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 18 — Beat Alabama State 108-82 as an 27.5-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 22 — Beat Western Michigan 109-61 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 26 — Beat Portland State 85-51 as a 24.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 29— Won at Virginia 75-74 as a 2.5-point underdog (won)
- Dec. 3 — Lost at Purdue 77-70 as an 15.5-point underdog (won)
- Dec. 6 — Lost to Illinois 87-83 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 9— Lost at Iowa State 73-53 as a 5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 18 — Beat Utah State 94-75 as a 5.5-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 21 — Beat Southeast Louisiana 93-62 as a 28-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 29 — Beat Western Illinois 92-71 as an 18.5-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 3 — Beat Maryland 80-75 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 6— Lost at Wisconsin 87-78 as a 3-point underdog (lost)
Watch Mike Woodson preview Iowa
Here is the full press conference with Indiana coach Mike Woodson from Wednesday, where he discussed the challenges of winning on the road, and the issues with Iowa, one of the top offensive teams in the country.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- POINT GUARD PODCAST: Indiana guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee have been playing at a high level lately, leading the team in scoring in the win over Minnesota on Sunday. They joined HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew for the "Point Guard Podcast'' on Tuesday night. The highlight was Johnson talking about being booed by Indiana fans, and how he's bounced back from it. CLICK HERE
- BIG TEN ROUNDUP (Jan. 12): Michigan State gets a buzzer-beater from Joey Hauser to beat Minnesota, and Maryland gets its first league win with a thriller over Northwestern in double overtime. Here's the summaries, plus the week's schedule. CLICK HERE
- BIG TEN POWER RANKINGS (Vol. 2): Michigan State takes over the top spot after Purdue loses a second Big Ten game. Lots of angry fans with the new rankings. Check it out. CLICK HERE