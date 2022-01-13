Indiana Opens as Underdog For Thursday Night's Game at Iowa

Indiana is back on the road Thursday night at Iowa, and the Hoosiers are an underdog, according to oddsmakers. Here's what the Hoosiers have done so far this season, with a breakdown of their poor road record, and how good Iowa has been at home, straight up and against the number.

Indiana has struggled to close out games on the road so far this season, with all three losses coming away from home. The Hoosiers get another change on Thursday night, when they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes as Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Oddsmakers think that Indiana's road woes will continue. According to our SISportsbook.com gambling website, the 11-4 Hawkeyes are a 4.5-point favorite over Indiana in this important Big Ten game. The over/under is 150.5.

The Hoosiers have an 12-3 overall record on the season and are 3-2 in the Big Ten. They are 10-5 against the point spread, but are 0-3 straight up and against the spread so far on the road. The Hoosiers are 11-0 at home and 9-2 vs. the spread as Assembly Hall.

Indiana beat Iowa twice last year, including upsetting the Hawkeyes 81-69 in Iowa City on Jan. 21, 2021 as 10.5-point underdogs.

The game starts at 9 p.m. ET, and is televised on FOX Sports 1. Here's all the information on how to watch. CLICK HERE

Here are Indiana's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread:

Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 67-51 as a 2-point favorite (won) Jan. 9 — Beat Minnesota 73-60 as an 11-point favorite (won)

Iowa is 11-4 overall, and off to a 1-3 start in Big Ten play. They are 9-6 against the spread and are 10-1 overall at home and 7-4 versus the number in home games.

Here's what they done so far this season, both straight up and against the spread:

Nov. 9 — Beat Longwood 106-73 as a 19.5-point favorite (won)

Watch Mike Woodson preview Iowa

Here is the full press conference with Indiana coach Mike Woodson from Wednesday, where he discussed the challenges of winning on the road, and the issues with Iowa, one of the top offensive teams in the country.

