How To Watch Indiana's Late Game at Iowa on Thursday Night

Indiana coach Mike Woodson still hasn't been able to get Indiana over the hump on the road this season, having lost all three true road games by a combined 10 points. The Hoosiers get another shot on Thursday, with a late game at Iowa. Here's how to watch, with gametime, TV, the latest on the point spread, starting lineup and all sorts of juicy pregame nuggets.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Indiana gets another chance to finally pick up that first road of the year on Thursday night, but it won't be easy. The Iowa Hawkeyes are next up, and they're led by sophomore forward Keegan Murray, who's leading the country in scoring with a 24.7 points per game average.

He's going to be a challenge for Mike Woodson's Hoosiers, who are 12-3 on the season and 3-2 in the Big Ten, but all three losses have come on the road, at Syracuse, Wisconsin and Penn State.

Stopping Murray — or at least slowing him down — is going to be crirtical.

"We're sitting here ... trying to put a solid game plan together because he's really a good player, man,'' Woodson said Wednesday during his media availability. "He leads the Big Ten — (and the nation) — in scoring, and there's nothing he can't do on the basketball floor, and that's on both ends. He's long and rangy. I like everything about him, but he's got a nice supporting cast, too.

"It's going to take a total team effort for 40 minutes to commit ourselves to playing defense. I mean, this is the No. 1 offensive pace team in the country in terms of getting up and down the floor, making plays offensively. You score against them, they throw it right back in and they're right back at you. We've got to make sure our transition defense is on par, that we're getting back, getting matched to three-point shooters and not giving nothing up over the top. That's going to be the key.''

Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, the latest on an ever-moving point spread, starting lineups, bios and several newsy nuggets.

*** LIVE BLOG: When the game starts, flip over here to my blog and follow the game in real time, with news and opinion live from press row. CLICK HERE ***

How to watch Indiana at Iowa

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (12-3, 3-2 in the Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (11-4, 1-4 in the Big Ten)

Indiana Hoosiers (12-3, 3-2 in the Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (11-4, 1-4 in the Big Ten) When : 9 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

: 9 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa. TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (color commentary)

Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 381 (Iowa radio 84)

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 381 (Iowa radio 84) Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Latest Line: Iowa is an 4.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Thursday morning. The over/under is 151.5. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. CLICK HERE

Iowa is an 4.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Thursday morning. The over/under is 151.5. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. Last year's records: Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. ... Iowa was 22-9 last year and ranked as high as No. 3 in the country at one point. They finished 14-6 in the Big Ten, and lost twice to Indiana. They lost to Oregon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. ... Iowa was 22-9 last year and ranked as high as No. 3 in the country at one point. They finished 14-6 in the Big Ten, and lost twice to Indiana. They lost to Oregon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Poll rankings: Neither team is ranked, but both are receiving votes. Indiana receiving 12 votes in the Associated Poll and would be ranked No. 31. Iowa got two votes and would be tied for No. 36. Indiana received six votes in the Coaches Poll and would be ranked No. 32.

Neither team is ranked, but both are receiving votes. Indiana receiving 12 votes in the Associated Poll and would be ranked No. 31. Iowa got two votes and would be tied for No. 36. Indiana received six votes in the Coaches Poll and would be ranked No. 32. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 23 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Iowa is No. 25.

Indiana-Iowa history

Series history: Indiana leads the season series 106-78.

Indiana leads the season series 106-78. Last meeting: Indiana beat Iowa 67-65 on Feb. 7, 2021 in Bloomington. The Hoosiers have won three straight games in the series. In the February win, Trayce Jackson-Davis had 17 points and Race Thompson added 15 in the narrow win. Sophomore guard Armaan Franklin sank a 15-foot, tie-breaking jumper with 1.8 seconds left to cap off a late rally. Franklin had scored just two points on 1-for-9 shooting until making the winner.

Indiana-Iowa most recent games

Indiana's last game: Indiana got big games from guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee, and they led the way in scoring with 14 and 13 points respectively in a 73-60 win over Minnesota last Sunday at Assembly Hall. Indiana held Minnesota to just six points in the final 9:02 of the game to pull away for the win.

Indiana got big games from guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee, and they led the way in scoring with 14 and 13 points respectively in a 73-60 win over Minnesota last Sunday at Assembly Hall. Indiana held Minnesota to just six points in the final 9:02 of the game to pull away for the win. Iowa's last game: Iowa lost 87-78 at Wisconsin last Thursday, and it was nowhere near as close as the final score indicated. The Hawkeyes were losing by 22 points with 7:43 to go before hitting several three down the stretch to make it interesting. Keegan Murray led the way with 27 points.

Meet the coaches

Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 12-3

Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 12-3 Meet Iowa coach Fran McCaffery: Coach Fran McCaffery is 62 years old and is in his 13th year with the Hawkeyes. Prior to coming to Iowa City, he coached three years at Lehigh, six at UNC-Greensboro and five at Siena, and took all three of those schools to the NCAA Tournament at least once. He's earned six NCAA Tournament berths at Iowa, but has never made it out of the first weekend. He is 227-156 at Iowa, and is 104-103 in league games. He is 477-333 for his career.

Projected starters

PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:

Trayce Jackson-Davis , 6-foot-9 junior forward: 19.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 60.3 FG%

, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 19.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 60.3 FG% Race Thompson , 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 37.2 3-point%

6-7 senior forward: 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 37.2 3-point% Parker Stewart , 6-5 senior guard: 7.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 45.3 3-point%

, 6-5 senior guard: 7.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 45.3 3-point% Xavier Johnson , 6-3 senior guard: 9.4 points, 4.1 assists

, 6-3 senior guard: 9.4 points, 4.1 assists PROJECTED IOWA STARTERS:

Keegan Murray, 6-foot-7 sophomore forward: 24.7 points, 7.9 rebounds

6-foot-7 sophomore forward: 24.7 points, 7.9 rebounds Jordan Bohannon, 6-1 senior+ guard: 10.8 points, 1.5 assists, 40.2 3-point%

6-1 senior+ guard: 10.8 points, 1.5 assists, 40.2 3-point% Joe Toussaint , 6-0 junior guard: 5.3 points, 3.7 assists

, 6-0 junior guard: 5.3 points, 3.7 assists Patrick McCaffery , 6-8 redshirt-sophomore forward: 11.2 points, 3.6 rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt-sophomore forward: 11.2 points, 3.6 rebounds Filip Rebraca, 6-9 senior forward: 5.9 points, 5.9 rebounds

Nuggets to know