Indiana Target TJ Power Adds UNC, UCLA, Kansas Offers After EYBL Kansas City Performance
Mike Woodson and the Indiana coach staff have their work cut out for them in pursuit of 2023 recruit TJ Power.
Power raised his stock dramatically with a breakout performance at Nike's EYBL event in Kansas City over the weekend. Across four games playing for the Boston Amateur Basketball Club, Power averaged 30.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 47.3 percent from the field, 51.6 percent from 3 and 83.3 percent from the free throw line.
Then the offers started rolling in.
On Monday, Power announced an offer from Kansas, while North Carolina and UCLA extended scholarship offers on Tuesday. So far, Power has taken official visits to Iowa, Virginia and Notre Dame, and he is planning to visit Indiana, Providence and Boston College.
Before Power's breakout weekend, Indiana was one of 20 schools to offer Power, including schools like Virginia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Iowa, Boston College, Providence, Wake Forest, USC, Stanford, South Carolina, Xavier, Oklahoma, Miami, Georgia Tech and Penn State,
And with recent offers from college basketball blue bloods, it's fair to think that North Carolina, UCLA and Kansas will be in the mix.
Power is a 6-foot-9 forward, who is considered one of the top shooters in the class of 2023. He is ranked No. 53 in the nation by 247Sports, No. 83 by On3, No. 63 by Rivals and No. 99 by ESPN. Power attends Worcester Academy in Worcester, Mass, and he is ranked as the state's top player by 247Sports.
As it stands, Woodson currently has two top-100 guard commits for the class of 2023 – Gabe Cupps from Centerville, Ohio and Jakai Newton from Covington, Ga. – but now it seems he's looking to add a forward. Power would be an excellent compliment to Cupps and Newton because of his size and elite shooting ability. After this breakout weekend, Power will likely continue his climb up the recruiting rankings.
