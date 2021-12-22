How to Watch Indiana's Basketball Game With Northern Kentucky on Wednesday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is back at home on Wednesday night, closing out its nonconference season with two games in the next week starting with Northern Kentucky.
The Hoosiers are 9-2 this season, and have won all eight of their home games thus far. First-year coach Mike Woodson has stressed holding serve at home, and the Hoosiers have done that so far.
Northern Kentucky has been a hard time to figure out this year. Picked to finish in the top three in the Horizon League for the fifth straight year, they haven't done anything impressive yet in their 4-6 start, with two of the wins against non-Division I foes.
They played in the NCAA Tournament in 2017 and 2019 – something Indiana hasn't done since 2016 — and a little more was expected of them this year. They are, for instance, just 1-7 vs. the point spread this season.
Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread, short bios on the coaches, starting lineups and some great — and surprising — nuggets.
- *** LIVE BLOG: When the game starts, flip over here to my blog and follow the game in real time, with news and opinion live from press row. CLICK HERE
Read More
How to watch Northern Kentucky vs. Indiana
- Who: Northern Kentucky Norse (4-6) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-2)
- When: 7 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 22
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
- Announcers: Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play) and Brian Butch (color commentary)
- Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 372
- Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith
- Latest Line: Indiana is a 17-point favorite over Northern Kentucky, according to the SISportsbook.com website as of Wednesday morning. The over/under is 133.5. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. CLICK HERE
- Last year's records: Northern Kentucky was 14-11 a year ago, and 11-7 in the Horizon League. They lost 69-58 to Oakland in the semifinals of the Horizon League Tournament. ... Indiana was 12-15 a year ago under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016.
- Poll rankings: Neither Indiana nor Northern Kentucky is ranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls. Indiana received one vote in the Coaches Poll this week.
- Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 28 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Northern Kentucky is No. 197 out of 358 teams.
Northern Kentucky-Indiana history
- Series history: This is the first meeting between the two schools.
- Horizon league: Indiana is 19-4 all-time against teams currently in the Horizon League.
Northern Kentucky-Indiana most recent games
- Northern Kentucky's last game: Northern Kentucky let a game slip away in overtime, falling 81-68 to Eastern Kentucky last Saturday in Richmond, Ky. Sophomore guard Marques Warrick led the Norse with 22 points
- Indiana's last game: Indiana got 17 points and 12 rebounds from Trayce Jackson-Davis and Parker Stewart (12), Xavier Johnson (11) and Race Thompson were all in double figures as the Hoosiers knocked off Notre Dame 64-56 in the final game ever of the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis.
Meet the coaches
- Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 9-2.
- Meet Northern Kentucky coach Darrin Horn: Coach Darrin Horn is in his third season at Northern Kentucky, and has a 41-26 overall record at the school. He also coached five years at Western Kentucky from 2003 to 2008, and at South Carolina from 2008 to 2012. He has a 212-137 overall record. He has taken teams to one NCAA Tournament and three NIT tournaments.
Projected starters
- PROJECTED NORTHERN KENTUCKY STARTERS:
- Sam Vinson, 6-foot-5 freshman guard: 9.8 points, 3.7 assists
- Marques Warrick, 6-2 sophomore guard: 12.8 points, 2.5 rebounds
- Adrian Nelson, 6-8 senior forward: 7.0 points, 8.7 rebounds
- Bryson Langdon, 6-5 senior guard: 6.2 points, 3.1 assists
- Trevon Faulkner, 6-6 senior guard: 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds
- PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 19.1 points, 8.7 rebounds
- Race Thompson, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 10.6 points, 8.2 rebounds
- Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds
- Parker Stewart, 6-5 senior guard: 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds
- Xavier Johnson, 6-3 senior guard: 10.3 points, 4.2 assists
Nuggets to know
- Nuggets to know, Part 1: Indiana has been exceptional on the defensive end of the floor this season. IU leads the Big Ten and is second nationally in defensive field goal percentage (35.0%) and is second in the Big Ten in scoring defense (61.7 ppg). The Hoosiers also hold opponents to 27.6% shooting from long distance. On Saturday, IU held Notre Dame to a 36.2% effort from the floor and 18.2% from long range.
- Nuggets to know, Part 2: Trayce Jackson Davis had 17 points against Notre Dame on Saturday and now sits at 1,159 career points, good for 40st place all-time after passing Cody Zeller (1,157). Quinn Buckner is next up. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE
- Nuggets to know, Part 3: Indiana forward Race Thompson has made 10-straight field goals in the last two games, four shy of the school record (14) set by Juwan Morgan in 2016-17 over a three-game span. Thompson, who has started all 11 games for the Hoosiers, is also fifth in the Big Ten in rebounding at 8.2 per game.
- Nuggets to know, Part 4: Northern Kentucky guard Trevon Faulkner has started 94 games at the school in three-plus years. He joined the 1,00-point club earlier this year — he has 1,074 now — and is one of three senior starters.