Indiana Modest Underdog to Illinois in Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal on Friday
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana pulled off an upset of Michigan on Thursday, and now comes top-seeded Illinois, the Hoosiers' opponent Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
The Hoosiers expended a lot of energy in their dramatic comeback win over Michigan, and this is the first time all year that they'll play on back-to-back days, so it will be interesting to see what's left in the tank, especially against an Illinois team that had a double-bye through to the quarters.
The oddsmakers think that might be a factor in the game, with starts at 11:30 a.m. ET. According to the SISportsbook.com gambling website, Illinois is a 5-point favorite.
The Hoosiers are 19-12 overall and the No. 9 seed in the event. They beat Michigan 74-69 on Thursday in the second round, a win that more than likely puts them in the NCAA Tournament. It was revenge, too, for an 80-62 loss in Bloomington in late January.
The Hoosiers also lost to Illinois in Bloomington, falling 74-57 on Feb. 5, and would love to get revenge for that loss, too. The Hoosiers were actually 1.5-point favorites in the game, but got outscored 40-21 in the second half.
Indiana is 17-14 against the point spread this season, but have been much better in Bloomington than on the road. The Hoosiers are 14-4 at home straight up and 12-6 vs. the spread at Assembly Hall. On the road, Indiana is just 3-8 straight up and 3-8 against the spread.
But they have won and covered in their their two neutral court games this season in Indianapolis, beating NCAAA-bound Notre Dame and now Michigan. Is there more magic for the underdog?
Here are Indiana's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread:
- Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 12 — Beat Northern Illinois 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 17 — Beat St. John's 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 21 — Beat Louisiana 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 23 — Beat Jackson State 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 27 — Beat Marshall 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 30 — Lost at Syracuse 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 4 — Beat Nebraska 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 8 — Lost at No. 22 Wisconsin 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)
- Dec. 12 — Beat Merrimack 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 18 — Beat Notre Dame 64-56 in Indianapolis as a 4.5-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 22 — Beat Northern Kentucky 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 2 — Lost at Penn State 61-58 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 6 — Beat No. 13 Ohio State 67-51 as a 2-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 9 — Beat Minnesota 73-60 as an 11-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 13 — Lost at Iowa 83-74 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)
- Jan. 17 — Won at Nebraska 78-71 as a 9-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 20 — Beat No. 4 Purdue 68-65 as a 4-point underdog (won)
- Jan. 23 — Lost to Michigan 80-62 as a 4-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 26 — Beat Penn State 74-57 as an 8.5-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 29 — Won at Maryland 68-55 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)
- Feb. 5 — Lost to No. 18 Illinois 74-57 as a 1.5-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 8 — Lost at Northwestern 59-51 as a 2-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 12 — Lost at No. 17 Michigan State 76-61 as a 4-point underdog (lost)
- Feb. 15 — Lost to No. 15 Wisconsin 74-69 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 21 — Lost at No. 22 Ohio State 80-69 in OT as a 7-point underdog (lost)
- Feb. 24 — Beat Maryland 74-64 as a 6.5-point favorite (won)
- Feb. 27 — Won at Minnesota 74-69 as a 3-point favorite (won)
- March 2 — Lost to Rutgers 66-63 as a 5.5-point favorite (lost)
- March 5 — Lost at Purdue 69-67 as a 10-point underdog (won)
- March 10 — Beat Michigan 74-69 in Indianapolis as as 3-point underdog (won)
Illinois is 22-8 overall and finished as co-champions in the Big Ten with a 15-5 record.
The Illini are 12-18 against the spread all season. In Big Ten road games, they are 6-4 straight up, but just 4-6 against the spread. They were just 2-6 against the spread since the win at Indiana.
Here's what Illinois has done so far this season:
- Nov. 9 — Beat Jackson State 71-47 as a 24.5-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 12 — Beat Arkansas State 92-53 as a 17-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 15 — Lost at Marquette 67-66 as an 8-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 22 — Lost to Cincinnati 71-51 in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo. as a 9.5-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 23 — Beat Kansas State 72-64 in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo. as a 9.5-point favorite (lost)as an 12-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 26 — Beat UT-Rio Grande Valley 94-85 as a 26.5-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 29 — Beat Notre Dame 82-72 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge as a 4.5-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 3 — Beat Rutgers 86-51 as a 9.5-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 7 — Won at Iowa 87-83 as a 3.5-point underdog (won)
- Dec. 11 — Lost to Arizona 83-79 as a 2.5-point underdog (lost)
- Dec. 18 —Beat St. Francis (Pa.) 106-48 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 22 — Beat Missouri 88-63 in St. Louis, Mo., as a 14.5-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 4— Won at Minnesota 76-53 as a 6.5-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 6 — Beat Maryland 76-64 as a 13.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 11 — Won at Nebraska 81-71 as a 12.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 14 — Beat Michigan 68-53 as a 115.5-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 17 —Lost to Purdue 96-88 in 2-OT as as 1.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan, 21— Lost at Maryland 81-65 as as 4.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 25 — Beat Michigan State 56-55 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 29 — Won at Northwestern 59-56 as a 5.5-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 2— Beat Wisconsin 80-67 as a 7.5-point underdog (won)
- Feb. 5 — Won at Indiana 74-57 as a 1.5-point underdog (won)
- Feb. 8 — Lost at No. 3 Purdue 84-68 as a 5.5-point underdog (lost)
- Feb. 13 — Beat Northwestern 73-66 as a 11.5-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 16 — Lost at Rutgers 70-59 as a 4-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 19 — Won at No. 19 Michigan State 79-74 as a 2.5-point favorite (won)
- Feb. 24 — Lost at No. 22 Ohio State 86-83 as a 7-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 27 — Won at Michigan 93-85 as a 1-point favorite (won)
- March 3 — Beat Penn State 60-55 as a 12-point favorite (lost)
- March 6 — Beat No. 24 Iowa 74-72 as a 4.5-point favorite (lost)
