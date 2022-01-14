LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Iowa in Real Time

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Welcome to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where the Indiana Hoosiers look to grab their first road win of the season against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Hoosiers are 12-3 on the season, but have lost all three true road games, at Syracuse, Wisconsin and Penn State. They're looking to change that tonight.

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated with all the news and view from here, all in real time live from press row. Just keep refreshing; all the latest news will be at the top.

The game starts at 9 p.m. ET and is being televised on FOX Sports 1. Here are all the details on how to watch, including TV info, starting lineup, coaching bios and more. CLICK HERE

Iowa opened as a 4.5-point favorite on Thursday morning, and the line has remained the same up to tipoff. Here's how each team has done all season, with records straight up and against the spread through the first 15 games. CLICK HERE

Here we go:

10:05 p.m. – Some pushing and shoving as we went to halftime there, and a few players had to be separated. Both teams exit through the same tunnel, so the Indiana players waited a few moments until the Iowa players were gone. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was still yelling at the refs the entire way out. Indians leads 48-41.

9:55 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson are dominating inside so far, and Iowa doesn't really have an answer for either one of them. TJD has 11 points so far, Thompson 10. They each have two offensive rebounds as well that led to points.

9:45 p.m. — Xavier Johnson hits two free throws, and those are his first two points. Parker Stewart scoreless so far too. Iowa called for an illegal screen and Fran MCaffery goes nuts and gets a technical. Miller Kopp to the line for Indiana, and he makes both. Indiana now leads 40-32, and has the ball.

9:41 p;m. — A steal and breakaway dunk for Tamar Bates, so hopefully that gives him a shot in the arm. Woodson giving him a long run here. There's 6 minutes to go, and Indiana leads 32-30. This would be a blowout if it weren't for that ugly 2-minute stretch.

9:39 p.m. — Two fouls on Keegan Murray, the nation's leading scorer, and he has to go to the bench. Five quick points from Trey Galloway and a thunderous dunk from Race Thompson has Indiana back ahead, 30-28.

9:32 p.m. — Full second unit in now for Indiana as Michael Durr and Tamar Bates enter the game. Forced shot from Bates on first possession, Trey Galloway turnover on a drive. Then a Jordan Geronimo turnover and that seven-point lead is gone. Tamar Bates misses a long three, and Iowa scores again. A 10-0 run in 2 minutes. IOWA 26, INDIANA 23.

9:22 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis finds Miller Kopp in that same left corner, and he hits another three. Indiana leads 18-16. Rob Phinisee and Trey Galloway now in for the Hoosiers at the 12:51 mark. Phinisee immediately drives and kicks to Jordan Geronimo in that same left corner, and he makes a three. Indiana scores on a Jackson-Davis offensive rebound and Iowa calls a quick timeout. Indiana has its biggest lead of the game at 23-16.

9:18 p.m. — Not sure why Indiana felt the need to double-team Conor McCaffery. Race Thompson can handle him. They leave a three-point shooter wide open, and Joe Toussaint hits a three. First media timeout and it's INDIANA 9, IOWA 9.

9:12 p.m. — And we're off. Indiana gets the first possession and immediately goes inside to Trayce Jackson-Davis. Iowa doubles, so he kicks it out to Xavier Johnson, who finds Miller Kopp open in the left corner. Hoosiers up 3-0. Indiana could really use a big game out of Kopp tonight.

VIEWS: Fran McCaffery went 0-3 in his last three games coaching against Archie Miller. No wonder the Hawkeyes have never made it past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament during his 13 years here.

9:05 p.m. — Little bit of a break for the Hoosiers on this trip to Iowa City. Classes don't start here until next Monday, so there is a practically empty student section.

8:50 p.m. — Same starters for Iowa as usual: Jordan Bohannon and Joe Toussaint at guard, Keegan Murray, Filip Rebraca and Connor McCaffery up front. Hawkeyes wearing white uniforms tonight. Usually get the gold.

8:40 p.m. — Same starters for Indiana: Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson up front, Parker Stewart, Miller Kopp and Xavier Johnson at the guard spots.

8:30 p.m. — Sophomore guard Khristian Lander was back on the floor warming up for Indiana. He wasn't available on Sunday because of a leg issue. Freshman Logan Duncomb, dealing with a foot injury, was not warming up.

8:25 p.m. — Hoosiers upon arrival.

