How to Watch Indiana's Early Game With Nebraska on Monday

It's a huge week for Indiana's basketball team, and it starts on Monday with a road game at Nebraska. The Hoosiers, 12-4 overall, are still winless on the road this season and they'd desperately like to end that misery. Here's how to watch, with gametime, TV, the latest on the point spread, lineups and lots of newsy nuggets.

The two teams have already played once this season, with Indiana winning the Big Ten opener for both schools 68-55 back on Dec. 4 in Bloomington. The Hoosiers have won five straight games in the series, and have won two straight in Lincoln, not losing here since Feb. 20, 2018.

Last year, the Hoosiers won in Lincoln on Jan. 10, with Rob Phinisee leading the way with 18 points, including three three-pointers. Phinisee will be playing his 100th game for Indiana on Monday.

How to watch Indiana at Nebraska

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (12-4, 3-3 in the Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-12, 0-7 in the Big Ten)

Indiana Hoosiers (12-4, 3-3 in the Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-12, 0-7 in the Big Ten) When : 6 p.m. ET, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

: 6 p.m. ET, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Rapheal Davis (color commentary)

Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Rapheal Davis (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 372

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 372 Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Indiana is a 9-point favorite over Nebraska, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Monday morning. The over/under is 144.5.

Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. ... Nebraska was 7-20 a year ago, and 3-16 in the Big Ten. They lost to Penn State 72-66 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. Poll rankings: Neither team is ranked, but Indiana is receiving votes. Indiana receiving 12 votes in the Dec. 10 Associated Poll and would be ranked No. 31. Indiana received six votes in the Coaches Poll and would be ranked No. 32.

Neither team is ranked, but Indiana is receiving votes. Indiana receiving 12 votes in the Dec. 10 Associated Poll and would be ranked No. 31. Indiana received six votes in the Coaches Poll and would be ranked No. 32. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 26 in the Kenpom.com rankings, dropping three spots after the loss at Iowa. Nebraska is No. 159.

Indiana-Nebraska history

Series history: Indiana leads the season series 17-7 over Nebraska.

Indiana leads the season series 17-7 over Nebraska. Last meeting: Indiana beat Nebraska 68-65 on Dec. 4, 2021 in Bloomington. The Hoosiers fell behind early 16-6, and Indiana coach Mike Woodson sat all five starters, The bench led by Michael Durr, Rob Phinisee, Anthony Leal, Jordan Geronimo and freshman Tamar Bates brought the Hoosiers back from an early 10-point deficit by outscoring Nebraska 26-17. Bates scored 11 in the first half and hit three triples. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 14 points, Bates had 13 and Race Thompson had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Indiana-Nebraska's most recent games

Indiana's last game: Indiana struggled with Iowa's press in the second half on Thursday and set a seven-point halftime lead quickly disappear an 83-74 road loss. The Hoosiers had 23 turnovers, their third-worst total of the season, including 14 in the second half alone. It was a bit of a surprise, considering they had committed a total of just 21 turnovers in the previous three January games, an average of 7.0 per game. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana, and Race Thompson (13), Parker Stewart (11) and Trey Galloway (10) were all in double figures as well.

Meet the coaches

Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 12-4.

Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 12-4. Meet Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg: Coach Fred Hoiberg is in his third season at Nebraska after coaching the Chicago Bulls in the NBA from 2015-18. He coached at Iowa State, his alma mater, for six years previously, going 115-56. His .673 winning percentage is the best in Iowa State history. He is 20-57 so far at Nebraska, and has won just five of 46 Big Ten games so far in two-plus years. He played 10 years in the NBA, four with the Indiana Pacers.

Projected starters

PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:

Trayce Jackson-Davis , 6-foot-9 junior forward: 19.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 60.6 FG%

, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 19.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 60.6 FG% Race Thompson , 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 10.9 points, 7.6 rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 10.9 points, 7.6 rebounds Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 38.8 3-point%

6-7 senior forward: 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 38.8 3-point% Parker Stewart , 6-5 senior guard: 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 45.8 3-point%

, 6-5 senior guard: 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 45.8 3-point% Xavier Johnson , 6-3 senior guard: 9.6 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounbs

, 6-3 senior guard: 9.6 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounbs PROJECTED NEBRASKA STARTERS:

Bryce McGowens, 6-foot-7 freshman guard: 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds

6-foot-7 freshman guard: 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds Alonzo Verge Jr., 6-3 senior guard: 14.0 points, 1.5 assists, 40.2 3-point%

6-3 senior guard: 14.0 points, 1.5 assists, 40.2 3-point% Derrick Walker , 6-9 junior forward: 10.1 points, 6.2 rebounds

, 6-9 junior forward: 10.1 points, 6.2 rebounds Lat Meyen , 6-9 junior forward: 4.9 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-9 junior forward: 4.9 points, 3.9 rebounds Keisie Tominaga, 6-2 sophomore guard: 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds

Nuggets to know

Nuggets to know, Part 1: Indiana is first in the Big Ten and second in country in field goal percentage defense (35.9%). The Hoosiers also lead the league in scoring defense (62.2). In conference play, IU leads in scoring defense (62.3) and field goal percentage defense (38.1%) and is second in 3-point field goal defense (29.26%).

Indiana is first in the Big Ten and second in country in field goal percentage defense (35.9%). The Hoosiers also lead the league in scoring defense (62.2). In conference play, IU leads in scoring defense (62.3) and field goal percentage defense (38.1%) and is second in 3-point field goal defense (29.26%). Nuggets to know, Part 2: Indiana's road losing streak is now at eight games, dating back to Feb. 10, 2021, when the Hoosiers won at Northwestern in double-overtime.

Trayce Jackson Davis had 18 points against Iowa on Jan. 13, and now sits at 1,258 career points, good for 33th place all-time. Jackson-Davis passed Tom Van Arsdale (1,252) in the Iowa game and needs seven points tonight to catch Steve Green at No. 32.

Trayce Jackson Davis had 18 points against Iowa on Jan. 13, and now sits at 1,258 career points, good for 33th place all-time. Jackson-Davis passed Tom Van Arsdale (1,252) in the Iowa game and needs seven points tonight to catch Steve Green at No. 32. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, Nuggets to know, Part 4: Indiana's Jordan Geronimo is only averaging 11.3 minutes per game, but he's an effective rebounder when he is on the floor. Geronimo averages 14.2 rebounds per 40 minutes, which is good for fifth-best in the Big Ten.

Watch Trey Galloway's pregame interview