Despite Long Road Losing Streak, Indiana Opens as Huge Favorite at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Despite have a nice bounce-back season in Mike Woodson's first year as the head coach at Indiana, the Hoosiers have really struggled in true road games. They've lost all four of them so far, at Syracuse, Wisconsin, Penn State and Iowa.

They get another chance on Monday, with a road game at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers, who have yet to win a Big Ten game, should finally be the Hoosiers' first road conquest, according to the oddsmakers. The opening line is 9 points in Indiana's favor, and the over/under is 144.5.

The Hoosiers have an 12-4 overall record on the season and are 3-3 in the Big Ten. They are 10-6 against the point spread, but are 0-4 straight up and against the spread so far on the road. The Hoosiers are 11-0 at home and 9-2 vs. the spread as Assembly Hall.

Indiana beat Nebraska 68-55 in its season opener on Dec. 4, winning in Bloomington despite falling behind by double digits in the first nine-plus minutes. Nebraska is 6-12 overall and 0-7 in the Big Ten. They are 0-3 at home in the league, losing to Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois.

The game starts at 6 p.m. ET. Here's all the information on how to watch. CLICK HERE

Here are Indiana's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread:

Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost) Nov. 12 — Beat Northern Illinois 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 17 — Beat St. John's 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost) Nov. 21 — Beat Louisiana 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 23 — Beat Jackson State 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 27 — Beat Marshall 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 30 — Lost at Syracuse 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 4 — Beat Nebraska 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won)

— Beat 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won) Dec. 8 — Lost at Wisconsin 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)

— Lost at 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost) Dec. 12 — Beat Merrimack 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won)

— Beat 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won) Dec. 18 — Beat Notre Dame 64-56 as a 4.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 64-56 as a 4.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 22 — Beat Northern Kentucky 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won)

— Beat 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won) Jan. 2 — Lost at Penn State 61-58 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at as a 2.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 6 — Beat Ohio State 67-51 as a 2-point favorite (won)

— Beat 67-51 as a 2-point favorite (won) Jan. 9 — Beat Minnesota 73-60 as an 11-point favorite (won)

— Beat 73-60 as an 11-point favorite (won) Jan. 13 — Lost at Iowa 83-74 as a 4.5 -point underdog (lost)

Nebraska is 6-12 overall, and 0-7 in Big Ten play. They are 8-10 against the spread and are 7-5 overall at home and 6-6 versus the number in home games.

They have been the underdog in all seven Big Ten games, but are 3-4 against the spread and 2-1 vs. the spread at home.

Here's what they done so far this season, both straight up and against the spread: