How to Watch Indiana's Game at Northwestern on Tuesday Night

It took Indiana a while to figure out how to win on the road this season, but now the Hoosiers have won two in a row away from home, and would like to extend that streak on Tuesday night against Northwestern. Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, starting lineup and bios, and several newsy nuggets.

Indiana is 16-6 and 7-5 in the Big Ten, but the Hoosiers are still stinging from a 74-57 loss to Illinois last Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. And now they take on a Northwestern team that was red hot last weekend in a rout of Nebraska, where they hit 10 first-half three-pointers.

Northwestern opened as a 1.5-point favorite on Tuesday morning, but as the day progressed, the line flipped. As of 6 p.m. ET, Indiana was a 1-point favorite. Here's the latest on the point spread, with a breakdown of what both teams have done against the number all year. CLICK HERE

LIVE BLOG: When the game starts, flip over to our LIVE BLOG and follow the game in real time. To get to the blog, CLICK HERE

Here's everything you need to know about the game, with tipoff time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, starting lineups, series history and so much more.

How to watch Indiana at Northwestern

Indiana Hoosiers (16-6, 7-4 in the Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (11-10, 4-8 in the Big Ten When : 9 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

: 9 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill.

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dave Revsine (play-by-play) and Len Elmore (color commentary)

Dave Revsine (play-by-play) and Len Elmore (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 384

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 384 Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Latest Line: Northwestern opened as a 1.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Tuesday morning. The over/under is 136.5. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. CLICK HERE

Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. ... Northwestern was 9-15 last season with a 6-13 record in the conference. Poll rankings: Neither team is ranked, but Indiana is receiving votes in both polls.

Neither team is ranked, but Indiana is receiving votes in both polls. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 34 in the Kenpom.com rankings, moving down 10 spots after the home loss to Illinois. Northwestern is ranked No. 63.

Indiana-Northwestern history

Indiana vs. Northwestern series history: Indiana leads the overall series 120-52.

Indiana leads the overall series 120-52. Indiana vs. Northwestern last meeting: Indiana beat Northwestern 79-76 in double overtime on Feb. 10, 2021 in Evanston. It snapped a three-game losin streak for Indiana at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Hoosiers needed 24 points from Al Durham and 23 from Armaan Franklin to get past the Wildcats, who lost their 10th straight game that night.

Indiana-Northwestern most recent games

Indiana's last game: Indiana let a four-point lead with 13 minutes to go slip away, and the Hoosiers got blitzed down the stretch by Illinois, losing 74-57. The Illini hit 10 three-pointers in the game, while Indiana made just 3-of-13 from deep. It was Indiana's second home loss of the season.

Indiana let a four-point lead with 13 minutes to go slip away, and the Hoosiers got blitzed down the stretch by Illinois, losing 74-57. The Illini hit 10 three-pointers in the game, while Indiana made just 3-of-13 from deep. It was Indiana's second home loss of the season. Northwestern's last game: Boo Buie scored a season-high 27 points and Northwestern routed Nebraska 87-63 thanks to making 10 three-pointers in the first half of the blowout.

Meet the coaches

Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 16-6.

Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 16-6. Meet Northwestern coach Chris Collins: Chris Collins is in his ninth year as the head coach at Northwestern after a long career as an assistant to Mike Krzyzewski at Duke. He has a 123-148 record at Northwestern, and is 53-108 in Big Ten games. He led the Wildcats to their first-ever NCAA Tournament in 2017.

Projected starters

PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:

Trayce Jackson-Davis , 6-foot-9 junior forward: 18.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 60.1 FG%

, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 18.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 60.1 FG% Race Thompson , 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.4 points, 7.7 rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.4 points, 7.7 rebounds Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 6.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 38.7 3-point%

6-7 senior forward: 6.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 38.7 3-point% Parker Stewart , 6-5 senior guard: 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 44.8 3-point%

, 6-5 senior guard: 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 44.8 3-point% Xavier Johnson , 6-3 senior guard: 10.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds

, 6-3 senior guard: 10.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds PROJECTED NORTHWESTERN STARTERS:

Boo Buie, 6-foot-2 junior guard: 15.3 points, 5.0 assists

6-foot-2 junior guard: 15.3 points, 5.0 assists Chase Audige, 6-4 junior guard: 11.6 points, 4.3 rebounds

6-4 junior guard: 11.6 points, 4.3 rebounds Pete Nance , 6-10 senior forward: 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds

, 6-10 senior forward: 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds Robbie Beran , 6-9 junior forward: 6.3 points, 4.3 rebounds

, 6-9 junior forward: 6.3 points, 4.3 rebounds Julian Roper, 6-3 freshman guard: 3.7 points, 3.5 rebounds

Nuggets to know