How to Watch Indiana's Game With Purdue on Thursday Night

The big in-state rivalry between Indiana and Purdue resumes on Thursday night at Assembly Hall, where the Hoosiers look to end a nine-game losing streak to the Boilermakers. Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread, starting lineups and newsy nuggets.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It was Feb. 20 back in 2016, and Indiana senior guard Yogi Ferrell hit a shot in the final minute to seal the Hoosiers' 77-73 victory over arch-rival Purdue, snapping a three-game losing streak to the Boilermakers.

The Hoosiers haven't beaten them since, losing nine games in the row. It's the second-longest losing streak in series history, but the Hoosiers get a chance to end it on Thursday night, when they take on No. 4 Purdue at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

"I've watched them play a number of times, and they've got the total package,'' Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. "They play hard, and (Purdue coach Matt) Painter has done a hell of a job in terms of implementing his system and how he wants them to play. It should be a hell of a game.

"We play well here at home, and it's in front of our fans, and we've just got to commit. I can't tell you how the game is going to turn out, but we've got to commit for 40 minutes. We can't play a half. You can't play 35 minutes. You've got to commit for 40 minutes to beat a good team.''

Purdue is 15-2 overall and Indiana is 13-4, and the combined 28-6 record is the best in the rivalry matchup since 2008. Purdue opened as a 3.5-point favorite

How to watch Purdue at Indiana

Who: Purdue Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (13-4, 4-3 in the Big Ten).

Purdue is an 3.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Thursday morning. The over/under is 144.

Last year's records: Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. ... Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. In the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime

Poll rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 4 in the country in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls. The Boilermakers were ranked No. 1 for the first time ever in early December, and have ranked in the top-7 all season. Indiana is unranked, but is receiving votes in both polls

Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 4, and Indiana is No. 28 in the Kenpom.com rankings.

Purdue-Indiana history

Series history: Thursday's contest with Indiana marks the 215th all-time meeting between the two squads, the most among any Big Ten rivalry. The Boilermakers own a 124-89 series lead, the only Big Ten team with a winning record against Indiana.

Thursday's contest with Indiana marks the 215th all-time meeting between the two squads, the most among any Big Ten rivalry. The Boilermakers own a 124-89 series lead, the only Big Ten team with a winning record against Indiana. Purdue vs. Indiana: The Boilermakers have won five straight games at Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall, coming by a total of 38 points. Their last two wins have come by double-digits, accounting for two of the four times that Purdue has won by double-figures in Assembly Hall (2021, 2020, 2011, 1977). Indiana's last win in the series was on Feb. 20, 2016.

Purdue-Indiana most recent games

Purdue's last game: Purdue defeated No. 17 Illinois on the road 96-88 in double overtime on Monday. The Boilermakers were led by senior guard Sasha Stefanovic, who had 22 points and a career-high eight rebounds.

Purdue defeated No. 17 Illinois on the road 96-88 in double overtime on Monday. The Boilermakers were led by senior guard Sasha Stefanovic, who had 22 points and a career-high eight rebounds. Indiana's last game: Indiana got its first road win of the season on Monday night, winning at Nebraska 78-71. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 23 points and 12 rebounds, his fourth-straight double-double. Indiana had lost its first four road games, and the road losing streak had reached eight games, dating back to last February.

Meet the coaches

Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 13-4.

Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 13-4. Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 370-186 record at Purdue, and is 395-191 overall. He is 184-111 in Big Ten games.

Projected starters

PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:

Trayce Jackson-Davis , 6-foot-9 junior forward: 19.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 60.7 FG%

, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 19.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 60.7 FG% Race Thompson , 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 10.9 points, 7.5 rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 10.9 points, 7.5 rebounds Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 37.0 3-point%

6-7 senior forward: 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 37.0 3-point% Parker Stewart , 6-5 senior guard: 7.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 46.7 3-point%

, 6-5 senior guard: 7.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 46.7 3-point% Xavier Johnson , 6-3 senior guard: 9.5 points, 4.2 assists

, 6-3 senior guard: 9.5 points, 4.2 assists PROJECTED PURDUE STARTERS:

Zach Edey, 7-foot-4 sophomore center: 15.6 points, 7.5 rebounds

7-foot-4 sophomore center: 15.6 points, 7.5 rebounds Mason Gillis, 6-6 sophomore forward: 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 53.3 3-point%

6-6 sophomore forward: 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 53.3 3-point% Jaden Ivey , 6-4 sophomore guard: 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists

, 6-4 sophomore guard: 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists Sasha Stefanovic , 6-5 senior guard: 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 41.7 3-point%

, 6-5 senior guard: 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 41.7 3-point% Isaiah Thompson, 6-1 junior guard: 5.4 points, 1.3 assists

