How to Watch Indiana's Late Game With Wisconsin on Tuesday Night

Indiana has lost three straight games and the Hoosiers look to put it to bed with a win over Wisconsin on Tuesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Here's how to watch, with gametimes and TV information, the projected starting lineups and more.

Indiana is 16-8 and 7-7 in the Big Ten and they've been mostly good at home, losing only twice (Michigan, Illinois) all year. Wisconsin is 19-5 and 10-4 in the league, and has won four in row in the series, including a win in Madison in December.

Despite that, Indiana has opened as a 3-point favorite on Tuesday morning. Here's the latest on the point spread, with a breakdown of what both teams have done against the number all year. CLICK HERE

Here's everything you need to know about the game, with tipoff time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, starting lineups, series history and so much more.

How to watch Wisconsin at Indiana

Who: Wisconsin Badgers (19-5, 10-4 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-8, 7-7 in the Big Ten)

: 9 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind TV: ESPN2

Fubo.tv Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (color commentary) and Myron Medcalf (sideline)

Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (color commentary) and Myron Medcalf (sideline) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 383

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 383 Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Indiana opened as a 3.5-point favorite over Wisconsin, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Tuesday morning. The over/under is 132.

Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. ... Wisconsin was 18-10 a year ago and 10-10 in the Big Ten Conference. The Badgers reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament and was defeated by No. 1-seeded Baylor. Poll rankings: Wisconsin is ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press poll and No. 16 in the Coaches poll. Indiana is not ranked, and is no longer receiving votes after two losses last week.

Wisconsin is ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press poll and No. 16 in the Coaches poll. Indiana is not ranked, and is no longer receiving votes after two losses last week. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 41 in the Kenpom.com rankings, moving down 17 spots after three consecutive losses. Wisconsin is ranked No. 36.

Wisconsin-Indiana history

Indiana leads the all-time series with Wisconsin, 96-79... Indiana used to completely dominate this series, but they've gone just 6-29 against the Badgers in the last 20 years. Wisconsin' current winning streak is a four games.

Wisconsin-Indiana most recent games

Wisconsin's last game: Wisconsin took a surprising beatdown at home on Saturday, losing to Rutgers 73-65. Wisconsin stars Johnny Davis and Brad Davison had just 11 and 9 points, respectively.

Wisconsin took a surprising beatdown at home on Saturday, losing to Rutgers 73-65. Wisconsin stars Johnny Davis and Brad Davison had just 11 and 9 points, respectively. Indiana's last game: Indiana lost its third straight game on Saturday, losing 76-61 at Michigan State. The Hoosiers shot poorly once again, making just 33.9 percent of their shots from the field, 23.9 percent from deep and just 16-of-27 from the foul line, 59.3 percent.

Meet the Wisconsin-Indiana coaches

Meet Wisconsin coach Greg Gard: Greg Gard is in his seventh season as the head coach of the Badgers. He's led the program to five postseason appearances and a winning record in all but one season. He has a 138-75 overall record, and is 79-47 in Big Ten games.

Greg Gard is in his seventh season as the head coach of the Badgers. He's led the program to five postseason appearances and a winning record in all but one season. He has a 138-75 overall record, and is 79-47 in Big Ten games. Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 16-8, and he is 7-7 in Big Ten games.

Projected starters