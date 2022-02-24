Point Spread: Hoosiers Favored To Snap Losing Streak Thursday Night Against Maryland

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis said ''we're tired of losing'' after going 0-5 so far in February, but that should change on Thursday night when the Hoosiers host Maryland. Here is the interesting opening line, with a complete season breakdown on how both teams have done against the point spread all season, and some interesting trends.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Back on Jan. 29, Indiana played one of its best games of the year in cruising to a double-digit victory at Maryland. Life was good — then.

Since then, though, it's been a nightmare for the Hoosiers, who have lost five straight games and are winless in the month of February. But the oddsmakers think that will all change when Indiana and Maryland reunite at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Thursday night.

The Hoosiers are 6.5-point favorites in the opening line on the SISportsbook.com gambling website. The over/under is 135.5.

Maryland is 13-14 overall and 5-11 in the Big Ten, winning their last two games over Nebraska and Penn State. Indiana is 16-10, and 7-9 in league play, and they are sick of losing. They're intent on changing that on Thursday night.

"We're hungry,'' Indiana junior Trayce Jackson-Davis said. "Maryland has played really well lately, and they're coming in here and we just have to take it to them, honestly. There's no other way to put it. It's time to get that bad taste out of our mouths, because we're really tired of losing.''

Indiana was a 1.5-point favorite when it won at Maryland three weeks ago. During the five-game losing streak, the Hoosiers were actually favored three times but failed to win or cover.

Indiana is 13-13 against the point spread this season. The Hoosiers are 13-3 at home and 11-5 vs. the spread at Assembly Hall, but those three losses have come in the past three weeks to Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin. On the road, Indiana is just 2-7 straight up and 1-8 against the spread.

Here are Indiana's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread:

Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)

Maryland is 13-14 overall and 5-11 in the Big Ten, and are on their second coach of the season after parting ways with Mark Turgeon in December. Danny Manning, the former Kansas star, is the interim coach.

The Terrapins are 14-13 against the spread all season, but are 12-7 under Manning. They have covered in three straight games after looking listless and uncaring while giving up 110 points to Iowa on Feb. 10.

Here's what Maryland has done so far this season:

Nov. 9 — Beat Quinnipiac 83-69 as a 23-point favorite (lost)

