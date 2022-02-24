Point Spread: Hoosiers Favored To Snap Losing Streak Thursday Night Against Maryland
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Back on Jan. 29, Indiana played one of its best games of the year in cruising to a double-digit victory at Maryland. Life was good — then.
Since then, though, it's been a nightmare for the Hoosiers, who have lost five straight games and are winless in the month of February. But the oddsmakers think that will all change when Indiana and Maryland reunite at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Thursday night.
The Hoosiers are 6.5-point favorites in the opening line on the SISportsbook.com gambling website. The over/under is 135.5.
Maryland is 13-14 overall and 5-11 in the Big Ten, winning their last two games over Nebraska and Penn State. Indiana is 16-10, and 7-9 in league play, and they are sick of losing. They're intent on changing that on Thursday night.
"We're hungry,'' Indiana junior Trayce Jackson-Davis said. "Maryland has played really well lately, and they're coming in here and we just have to take it to them, honestly. There's no other way to put it. It's time to get that bad taste out of our mouths, because we're really tired of losing.''
Indiana was a 1.5-point favorite when it won at Maryland three weeks ago. During the five-game losing streak, the Hoosiers were actually favored three times but failed to win or cover.
Indiana is 13-13 against the point spread this season. The Hoosiers are 13-3 at home and 11-5 vs. the spread at Assembly Hall, but those three losses have come in the past three weeks to Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin. On the road, Indiana is just 2-7 straight up and 1-8 against the spread.
Here are Indiana's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread:
- Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 12 — Beat Northern Illinois 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 17 — Beat St. John's 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 21 — Beat Louisiana 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 23 — Beat Jackson State 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 27 — Beat Marshall 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 30 — Lost at Syracuse 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 4 — Beat Nebraska 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 8 — Lost at No. 22 Wisconsin 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)
- Dec. 12 — Beat Merrimack 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 18 — Beat Notre Dame 64-56 in Indianapolis as a 4.5-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 22 — Beat Northern Kentucky 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 2 — Lost at Penn State 61-58 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 6 — Beat No. 13 Ohio State 67-51 as a 2-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 9 — Beat Minnesota 73-60 as an 11-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 13 — Lost at Iowa 83-74 as a 4.5 -point underdog (lost)
- Jan. 17 — Won at Nebraska 78-71 as a 9-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 20 — Beat No. 4 Purdue 68-65 as a 4-point underdog (won)
- Jan. 23 — Lost to Michigan 80-62 as a 4-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 26 — Beat Penn State 74-57 as an 8.5-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 29 — Won at Maryland 68-55 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)
- Feb. 5 — Lost to No. 18 Illinois 74-57 as a 1.5-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 8 — Lost to Northwestern 59-51 as a 2-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 12 — Lost at No. 17 Michigan State 76-61 as a 4-point underdog (lost)
- Feb. 15 — Lost to No. 15 Wisconsin 74-69 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 21 — Lost at No. 22 Ohio State 80-69 in OT as a 7-point underdog (lost)
Maryland is 13-14 overall and 5-11 in the Big Ten, and are on their second coach of the season after parting ways with Mark Turgeon in December. Danny Manning, the former Kansas star, is the interim coach.
The Terrapins are 14-13 against the spread all season, but are 12-7 under Manning. They have covered in three straight games after looking listless and uncaring while giving up 110 points to Iowa on Feb. 10.
Here's what Maryland has done so far this season:
- Nov. 9 — Beat Quinnipiac 83-69 as a 23-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 11 — Beat George Washington 71-64 as a 17.5-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 13 — Beat Vermont 68-57 as a 10.5-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 17 — Lost to George Mason 71-66 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 19 — Beat Hofstra 69-67 as an 12-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 25 — Beat Richmond 88-80 in the Bahamas Championship in Nassau as a 1-point underdog (won)
- Nov. 27 — Lost to Louisville 63-55 in the Bahamas Championship in Nassau as a 2.5-point underdog (won)
- Dec. 1 — Lost to Virginia Tech 62-58 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge as a 1.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 5 — Lost to Northwestern 67-61 as a 5.5-point favorite in Danny Manning's first game as interim coach (lost)
- Dec. 12 — Beat Florida 70-68 in the Hall of Fame Invitational in New York as a 5.5-point underdog (won)
- Dec. 28 — Beat Lehigh 76-55 as a 23-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 30 —Beat Brown 81-67 as a 11.5-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 3 — Lost at Iowa 80-75 as a 9.5-point underdog (won)
- Jan. 6 — Lost at Illinois 76-64 as a 13.5-point underdog (won)
- Jan. 9 — Lost to Wisconsin 70-69 as a 1.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 12 — Won at Northwestern 94-87 in 2-OTs as a 5.5-point underdog (won)
- Jan. 15 —Lost to Rutgers 70-59 as as 5.5-point underdog (won)
- Jan, 18 — Lost at Michigan 83-64 as as 7.5-point underdog (lost)
- Jan. 21 — Beat Illinois 81-65 as a 4.5-point underdog (won)
- Jan. 25 — Won at Rutgers 68-60 as a 3.5-point underdog (won)
- Jan. 29 — Lost to Indiana 68-55 as a 1.5-point underdog (lost)
- Feb. 1 — Lost to Michigan State 65-63 as a 3.5-point underdog (won)
- Feb. 6 — Lost at Ohio State 82-67 as a 9.5-point underdog (lost)
- Feb. 10 — Lost to Iowa 110-87 as a 3.5-point underdog (lost)
- Feb. 13 — Lost at Purdue 62-61 as a 16-point underdog (won)
- Feb. 18 — Won at Nebraska 90-74 as as 1.5-point favorite (won)
- Feb. 21 — Beat Penn State 67-61 as a 3.5-point favorite (won)
