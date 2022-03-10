Point Spreads: Indiana a Slight Underdog in Critical Showdown With Michigan
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana needs a win in the worst way on Thursday in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, and they'll have to get against Michigan, the one and only team that blew them out in the regular season.
The Hoosiers are 18-12 overall and the No. 9 seed in the event. They lost 80-62 at home against Michigan back on Jan. 23, and haven't seen each other since. All the major bracketologists are saying the Hoosiers need at least one more win to get to the NCAA Tournament.
Oddsmakers don't think that's going to happen. Michigan is a 3-point favorite according to the opening line on Thursday morning on the SISportsbook.com gambling website.
The shining light for Indiana, though, is that Michigan has lost nine games straight up this season as a favorite, tops in the country. It's also the first game back for Michigan coach Juwan Howard, who was suspended for five games after throwing a punch in the Wisconsin game in late February.
The game is at 11:30 a.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana is 16-14 against the point spread this season, but have been much better in Bloomington than on the road. The Hoosiers are 14-4 at home straight up and 12-6 vs. the spread at Assembly Hall. On the road, Indiana is just 3-8 straight up and 3-8 against the spread.
Their one neutral court game this season was also in Indianapolis, and Indiana won and covered against Notre Dame.
Read More
Here are Indiana's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread:
- Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 12 — Beat Northern Illinois 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 17 — Beat St. John's 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 21 — Beat Louisiana 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 23 — Beat Jackson State 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 27 — Beat Marshall 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 30 — Lost at Syracuse 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 4 — Beat Nebraska 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 8 — Lost at No. 22 Wisconsin 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)
- Dec. 12 — Beat Merrimack 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 18 — Beat Notre Dame 64-56 in Indianapolis as a 4.5-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 22 — Beat Northern Kentucky 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 2 — Lost at Penn State 61-58 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 6 — Beat No. 13 Ohio State 67-51 as a 2-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 9 — Beat Minnesota 73-60 as an 11-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 13 — Lost at Iowa 83-74 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)
- Jan. 17 — Won at Nebraska 78-71 as a 9-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 20 — Beat No. 4 Purdue 68-65 as a 4-point underdog (won)
- Jan. 23 — Lost to Michigan 80-62 as a 4-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 26 — Beat Penn State 74-57 as an 8.5-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 29 — Won at Maryland 68-55 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)
- Feb. 5 — Lost to No. 18 Illinois 74-57 as a 1.5-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 8 — Lost at Northwestern 59-51 as a 2-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 12 — Lost at No. 17 Michigan State 76-61 as a 4-point underdog (lost)
- Feb. 15 — Lost to No. 15 Wisconsin 74-69 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 21 — Lost at No. 22 Ohio State 80-69 in OT as a 7-point underdog (lost)
- Feb. 24 — Beat Maryland 74-64 as a 6.5-point favorite (won)
- Feb. 27 — Won at Minnesota 74-69 as a 3-point favorite (won)
- March 2 — Lost to Rutgers 66-63 as a 5.5-point favorite (lost)
Michigan is 17-13 overall and the No. 8 seed, struggling through a season that started with high expectations as the No. 6-ranked team in the country in the Associated Press preseason poll.
Michigan has lost nine games already as a favorite, tops in the country.
They have been favored in 22 of their 30 games, but are just 12-18 against the spread. Here are Michigan's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread:
- Nov. 10 — Beat Buffalo 88-76 as a 14.5-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 13 — Beat Prairie View A&M 77-49 in Washington, D.C. as a 23.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 16 — Lost to Seton Hall 67-65 as an 8.5-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 20 — Beat UNLV 74-61 in Las Vegas as an 13.5-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 21 — Lost to Arizona 80-62 in Las Vegas as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 24 — Beat Tarleton 65-54 as a 26.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 1 — Lost at North Carolina 72-51 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 4 — Beat San Diego State 72-58 as an 9-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 7 — Won at Nebraska 102-67 as a 7-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 11 — Lost to Minnesota 75-65 as a 13.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 18 — Beat Southern Utah 87-50 as a 16.5-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 21 — Purdue Fort Wayne ... cancelled
- Dec. 30— Lost at Central Florida 85-71 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 4 — Lost at Rutgers 75-67 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 8 — Michigan State ... postponed
- Jan. 11 — Purdue ... postponed
- Jan. 14 — Lost at No. 25 Illinois 68-53 as an 11-point underdog (lost)
- Jan. 18 — Beat Maryland 83-64 as a 7.5-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 23 — Won at Indiana 80-62 as a 3.5-point underdog (won)
- Jan. 26 — Beat Northwestern 72-70 as an 8-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 29 — Lost at No. 10 Michigan State 83-67 as a 4-point underdog (lost)
- Feb. 1 — Beat Nebraska 85-79 as a 15-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 5 — Lost at No. 4 Purdue 82-76 as a 9.5-point underdog (won)
- Feb. 8 — Won at Penn State 58-57 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 10 — Beat No. 3 Purdue 82-58 as a 4.5-point underdog (won)
- Feb. 12 — Lost to No. 16 Ohio State 68-57 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
- Feb. 17 — Won at Iowa 84-79 as a 5-point underdog (won)
- Feb. 20 — Lost at No. 15 Wisconsin 77-63 as a 3-point underdog (lost)
- Feb. 23 — Beat Rutgers 71-62 as a 5-point favorite (won)
- Feb. 27 — Lost to No. 15 Illinois 93-85 as a 1-point favorite (lost)
- March 1 — Beat Michigan State 87-70 as a 5-point favorite (won)
- March 3 — Lost to No. 24 Iowa 82-71 as a 2-point favorite (lost)
- March 6 — Won at No. 23 Ohio State 75-69 as a 6-point underdog (won)
Related stories on Big Ten Tournament
- FIRST-ROUND RECAP: The Big Ten Tournament tipped off with first-round action on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, with Northwestern and Penn State posting victories to advance to the second round. CLICK HERE
- TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Illinois is the top-seed in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament this year, and the Illini are also the defending champions. There have been only three repeat champions in the 23-year history of the event. Here is the complete schedule, with gametimes and TV information, records and point spread where available. CLICK HERE
- PURDUE FAVORED: Illinois and Wisconsin might be the top two seeds in this week's Big Ten Tournament, but it's the No. 3 seed — the Purdue Boilermakers — who are the odds-on-favorite to win the event, according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website. CLICK HERE