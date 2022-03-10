Point Spreads: Indiana a Slight Underdog in Critical Showdown With Michigan

Michigan is a 3-point favorite against Indiana in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, but the one shining light for Hoosiers fans is that the up-and-down Wolverines have lost nine times as a favorite this year. Here's what both teams have done versus the number all year. Some interesting trends.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana needs a win in the worst way on Thursday in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, and they'll have to get against Michigan, the one and only team that blew them out in the regular season.

The Hoosiers are 18-12 overall and the No. 9 seed in the event. They lost 80-62 at home against Michigan back on Jan. 23, and haven't seen each other since. All the major bracketologists are saying the Hoosiers need at least one more win to get to the NCAA Tournament.

Oddsmakers don't think that's going to happen. Michigan is a 3-point favorite according to the opening line on Thursday morning on the SISportsbook.com gambling website.

The shining light for Indiana, though, is that Michigan has lost nine games straight up this season as a favorite, tops in the country. It's also the first game back for Michigan coach Juwan Howard, who was suspended for five games after throwing a punch in the Wisconsin game in late February.

The game is at 11:30 a.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Indiana is 16-14 against the point spread this season, but have been much better in Bloomington than on the road. The Hoosiers are 14-4 at home straight up and 12-6 vs. the spread at Assembly Hall. On the road, Indiana is just 3-8 straight up and 3-8 against the spread.

Their one neutral court game this season was also in Indianapolis, and Indiana won and covered against Notre Dame.

Here are Indiana's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread:

Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost) Nov. 12 — Beat Northern Illinois 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 17 — Beat St. John's 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost) Nov. 21 — Beat Louisiana 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 23 — Beat Jackson State 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 27 — Beat Marshall 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 30 — Lost at Syracuse 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 4 — Beat Nebraska 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won)

— Beat 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won) Dec. 8 — Lost at No. 22 Wisconsin 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)

— Lost at No. 22 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost) Dec. 12 — Beat Merrimack 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won)

— Beat 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won) Dec. 18 — Beat Notre Dame 64-56 in Indianapolis as a 4.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 64-56 in Indianapolis as a 4.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 22 — Beat Northern Kentucky 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won)

— Beat 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won) Jan. 2 — Lost at Penn State 61-58 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at 61-58 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 6 — Beat No. 13 Ohio State 67-51 as a 2-point favorite (won)

— Beat No. 13 67-51 as a 2-point favorite (won) Jan. 9 — Beat Minnesota 73-60 as an 11-point favorite (won)

— Beat 73-60 as an 11-point favorite (won) Jan. 13 — Lost at Iowa 83-74 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)

— Lost at 83-74 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost) Jan. 17 — Won at Nebraska 78-71 as a 9-point favorite (lost)

— Won at 78-71 as a 9-point favorite (lost) Jan. 20 — Beat No. 4 Purdue 68-65 as a 4-point underdog (won)

— Beat No. 4 68-65 as a 4-point underdog (won) Jan. 23 — Lost to Michigan 80-62 as a 4-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to 80-62 as a 4-point favorite (lost) Jan. 26 — Beat Penn State 74-57 as an 8.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 74-57 as an 8.5-point favorite (won) Jan. 29 — Won at Maryland 68-55 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)

— Won at 68-55 as a 1.5-point favorite (won) Feb. 5 — Lost to No. 18 Illinois 74-57 as a 1.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to No. 18 74-57 as a 1.5-point favorite (lost) Feb. 8 — Lost at Northwestern 59-51 as a 2-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at 59-51 as a 2-point favorite (lost) Feb. 12 — Lost at No. 17 Michigan State 76-61 as a 4-point underdog (lost)

— Lost at No. 17 76-61 as a 4-point underdog (lost) Feb. 15 — Lost to No. 15 Wisconsin 74-69 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to No. 15 74-69 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost) Feb. 21 — Lost at No. 22 Ohio State 80-69 in OT as a 7-point underdog (lost)

— Lost at No. 22 80-69 in OT as a 7-point underdog (lost) Feb. 24 — Beat Maryland 74-64 as a 6.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 74-64 as a 6.5-point favorite (won) Feb. 27 — Won at Minnesota 74-69 as a 3-point favorite (won)

— Won at 74-69 as a 3-point favorite (won) March 2 — Lost to Rutgers 66-63 as a 5.5-point favorite (lost)

Michigan is 17-13 overall and the No. 8 seed, struggling through a season that started with high expectations as the No. 6-ranked team in the country in the Associated Press preseason poll.

Michigan has lost nine games already as a favorite, tops in the country.

They have been favored in 22 of their 30 games, but are just 12-18 against the spread. Here are Michigan's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread:

Nov. 10 — Beat Buffalo 88-76 as a 14.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 88-76 as a 14.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 13 — Beat Prairie View A&M 77-49 in Washington, D.C. as a 23.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 77-49 in Washington, D.C. as a 23.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 16 — Lost to Seton Hall 67-65 as an 8.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to 67-65 as an 8.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 20 — Beat UNLV 74-61 in Las Vegas as an 13.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 74-61 in Las Vegas as an 13.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 21 — Lost to Arizona 80-62 in Las Vegas as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to 80-62 in Las Vegas as a 3.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 24 — Beat Tarleton 65-54 as a 26.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 65-54 as a 26.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 1 — Lost at North Carolina 72-51 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at 72-51 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 4 — Beat San Diego State 72-58 as an 9-point favorite (won)

— Beat 72-58 as an 9-point favorite (won) Dec. 7 — Won at Nebraska 102-67 as a 7-point favorite (won)

— Won at 102-67 as a 7-point favorite (won) Dec. 11 — Lost to Minnesota 75-65 as a 13.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to 75-65 as a 13.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 18 — Beat Southern Utah 87-50 as a 16.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 87-50 as a 16.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 21 — Purdue Fort Wayne ... cancelled

— ... cancelled Dec. 30 — Lost at Central Florida 85-71 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at 85-71 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 4 — Lost at Rutgers 75-67 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at 75-67 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 8 — Michigan State ... postponed

— postponed Jan. 11 — Purdue ... postponed

— postponed Jan. 14 — Lost at No. 25 Illinois 68-53 as an 11-point underdog (lost)

— Lost at No. 25 68-53 as an 11-point underdog (lost) Jan. 18 — Beat Maryland 83-64 as a 7.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 83-64 as a 7.5-point favorite (won) Jan. 23 — Won at Indiana 80-62 as a 3.5-point underdog (won)

— Won at 80-62 as a 3.5-point underdog (won) Jan. 26 — Beat Northwestern 72-70 as an 8-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 72-70 as an 8-point favorite (lost) Jan. 29 — Lost at No. 10 Michigan State 83-67 as a 4-point underdog (lost)

— Lost at No. 10 83-67 as a 4-point underdog (lost) Feb. 1 — Beat Nebraska 85-79 as a 15-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 85-79 as a 15-point favorite (lost) Feb. 5 — Lost at No. 4 Purdue 82-76 as a 9.5-point underdog (won)

— Lost at No. 4 82-76 as a 9.5-point underdog (won) Feb. 8 — Won at Penn State 58-57 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

— Won at 58-57 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost) Feb. 10 — Beat No. 3 Purdue 82-58 as a 4.5-point underdog (won)

— Beat No. 3 82-58 as a 4.5-point underdog (won) Feb. 12 — Lost to No. 16 Ohio State 68-57 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to No. 16 68-57 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost) Feb. 17 — Won at Iowa 84-79 as a 5-point underdog (won)

— Won at 84-79 as a 5-point underdog (won) Feb. 20 — Lost at No. 15 Wisconsin 77-63 as a 3-point underdog (lost)

— Lost at No. 15 77-63 as a 3-point underdog (lost) Feb. 23 — Beat Rutgers 71-62 as a 5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 71-62 as a 5-point favorite (won) Feb. 27 — Lost to No. 15 Illinois 93-85 as a 1-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to No. 15 93-85 as a 1-point favorite (lost) March 1 — Beat Michigan State 87-70 as a 5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 87-70 as a 5-point favorite (won) March 3 — Lost to No. 24 Iowa 82-71 as a 2-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to No. 24 82-71 as a 2-point favorite (lost) March 6 — Won at No. 23 Ohio State 75-69 as a 6-point underdog (won)

