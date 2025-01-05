Indiana's Malik Reneau Out Against Penn State, Oumar Ballo Questionable
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana is dealing with several injuries ahead of Sunday's game at Penn State.
According to the Big Ten pregame availability report, Indiana's Malik Reneau, Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton are all listed out for Sunday's game. Oumar Ballo is listed questionable.
Reneau went down on the second possession of Indiana's 84-74 win Thursday against Rutgers with an apparent right knee injury. He immediately went into the tunnel and came back with ice on his knee. He did not return to the game.
Reneau, a 6-foot-9 junior power forward, is Indiana's leading scorer at 14.1 points per game. This injury will likely force Indiana to play a smaller lineup, with more minutes for bench players Luke Goode, Bryson Tucker, Kanaan Carlyle and Anthony Leal. Backup center Langdon Hatton could also take on a larger role.
Cupps and Newton both underwent surgery in December. Cupps suffered a meniscus injury and is out indefinitely. Newton is out indefinitely but expected to return this season, the program announced Dec. 18.
Ballo was also listed questionable for Thursday's game against Rutgers, but he subbed in for Reneau in the first minute of the game. Woodson declined to address whether Ballo coming off the bench instead of starting, and his absence against Winthrop on Dec. 29, was disciplinary or injury-related.
