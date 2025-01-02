Point Spread: Indiana Favored Over Rutgers as Big Ten Season Resumes
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana has a 10-3 record, but the Hoosiers are staggering into Big Ten play with a few middling outings lately. The good thing is their first January league game is against Rutgers, who's lost five games already and has been something of a disappointment as well.
Both teams went 1-1 in December league play, and they get together at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday night. Tip is at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Hoosiers, who are perfect at home so far, are a 4.5-point favorite according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 157.5.
Rutgers had high hopes coming into the season thanks to a great recruiting class highlighted by Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. No one expected five losses already, most in the league along with Minnesota. They've been good — Harper is averaging 22.8 points per game and Bailey 18.2 — but they aren't getting much help. No one else averages more than 7.8 points per game.
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana and Winthrop have fared against the point spread.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 10-3
Indiana overall vs. spread: 6-7
- Indiana home record: 9-0
Indiana home vs. spread: 5-4
- Indiana road record: 0-1
Indiana road vs spread: 0-1
- Indiana neutral court record: 1-2
Indiana road vs spread: 1-2
- Indiana record as favorite: 10-1
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 6-5
- Indiana record as underdog: 0-2
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 0-2
- Indiana over total: 5
Indiana under total: 7
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — No. 16 Indiana beat UNC Greensboro 69-58 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to Louisville 89-61 in the Bahamas as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 28 (Thursday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to No. 3 Gonzaga 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (162) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 4-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 29 (Friday) — No. 14 Indiana beat Providence 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (162) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 3 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat Sam Houston 97-71 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (covered). The score (168) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 6-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 6 (Friday) — Indiana beat Miami 76-57 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (covered). The score (133) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 7-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 9 (Monday) — Indiana beat Minnesota 82-67 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 8-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 13 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Nebraska 85-68 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (153) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 8-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 21 (Saturday) — Indiana beat Chattanooga 74-65 at home as a 15.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (139) went under the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 9-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 29 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Winthrop 77-68 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (147) went under the 162.5 over/under total. Record: 10-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
What Rutgers has done so far this season
Rutgers is 8-5 on the season, and 1-1 in Big Ten games. They are just 5-8 against the spread in games this season. They have gone over the over/under total seven times in 13 games.
Rutgers has played two games against ranked foes, and lost to No. 9 Alabama and No. 20 Texas A&M in Las Vegas. Both games were close, however, and the Scarlet Knights covered both games. Here's what Rutgers has done straight up and against the spread this season:
- Nov. 6 — Rutgers beat Wagner 75-52 at home as a 17.5-point favorite (covered). The score (127) went under the 131.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 11 — Rutgers beat Saint Peter's 75-65 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (140) went over the 133.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 15 — Rutgers beat Monmouth 98-81 at home as a 21.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (179) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0.
- Nov. 20 — Rutgers beat Merrimack 74-63 at home as a 19.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (137) went over the 134.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0.
- Nov. 24 — Rutgers lost to Kennesaw State 79-77 on the road as an 11.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (156) went under the 157.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1.
- Nov. 26 — Rutgers beat Notre Dame 85-84 in the Players Era Festival Tournament in Las Vegas, Nev., as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (169) went over the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 5-1.
- Nov. 27 — Rutgers lost to No. 9 Alabama 95-90 in the Players Era Festival Tournament in Las Vegas, Nev., as an 11.5-point underdog (covered). The score (185) went over the 162.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2.
- Nov. 30 — Rutgers lost to No. 20 Texas A&M 81-77 in the Players Era Festival Tournament in Las Vegas, Nev., as a 5.5-point underdog (covered). The score (158) went over the 150.5 over/under total. Record: 5-3.
- Dec. 7 — Rutgers lost to Ohio State 80-66 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (146) went under the 154.5 over/under total. Record: 5-4.
- Dec. 10 — Rutgers beat Penn State 80-76 at home as a 2.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went under the 157.5 over/under total. Record: 6-4.
- Dec. 14 — Rutgers beat Seton Hall 66-63 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (129) went under the 134.5 over/under total. Record: 7-4.
- Dec. 21 — Rutgers lost to Princeton 83-82 in Newark, N.J., as a 6.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (165) went over the 150.5 over/under total. Record: 7-5.
- Dec. 30 — Rutgers beat Columbia 91-64 at home as an 11.5-point favorite (covered). The score (155) went under the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 8-5.
