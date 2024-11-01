Indiana Basketball Injury Update: Anthony Leal, Kanaan Carlyle Out Against Marian
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana hosts Marian in an exhibition game Friday at 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
After missing Sunday's exhibition game at Tennessee due to injury, Trey Galloway, Jakai Newton and Bryson Tucker are in uniform for warmups at Assembly Hall ahead of Fridays' game.
However, it appears Indiana will be without Anthony Leal and Kanaan Carlyle against Marian, as they are not in uniform for warmups. Carlyle scored five points in 31 minutes of action against Tennessee, and Leal did not score in eight minutes.
Galloway, Newton and Tucker all did not play in the exhibition game at Tennessee. But the Hoosiers still won 66-62, led by 21 points from forward Malik Reneau and 20 points from point guard Myles Rice.
Galloway and Newton are working their way back from knee surgeries. Tucker was kneed in the thigh during a recent practice, according to Woodson, who called the injury "nothing serious."
Newton used a medical redshirt and did not play in any games for the Hoosiers in 2023-24 due to a knee injury. The 6-foot-3 guard still has four years of eligibility remaining. He joined the Hoosiers as a four-star recruit out of Covington, Ga.
Galloway enters his fifth-year senior season with the Hoosiers. Last year, he averaged a career-high 10.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game. His 46.6% field goal shooting was in line with his career average, but his 3-point shooting (26%) and free throw shooting (53.3%) in 2023-24 fell significantly from the previous season, when he shot 46.2% from 3-point range and 64.4% at the free throw line.
Tucker is the lone freshman on the 2024-25 Hoosiers, coming in as a five-star recruit out of Bishop O'Connell High School in Arlington, Va. The 6-foot-7, 207-pound forward will suit up for the first time as a Hoosier on Friday.
With this injury news, Indiana will have 11 of its 13 scholarship players available for Friday's game against Marian, an NAIA program in Indianapolis. Marian is coached by Pat Knight, the son of legendary Indiana coach Bob Knight, who died exactly one year ago.
