Indiana's Kanaan Carlyle Invited to Chris Paul Elite Guard Camp
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana guard Kanaan Carlyle is one of 12 college basketball players attending Chris Paul's Elite Guard camp this year.
The event runs from June 30 to July 3 in Las Vegas. Carlyle is the second Hoosier that's been invited to the camp in recent years, along with first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino in 2022.
Carlyle joins the Hoosiers for the 2024-25 season after transferring in from Stanford. He'll wear No. 9 for Indiana, the first Hoosier to do so since Bob Masters from 1950-52.
In a recent 2025 NBA mock draft by CBS Sports, Carlyle was projected to be the 19th overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder. He'd be the fourth NBA draft pick under Mike Woodson, along with Hood-Schifino, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kel'el Ware.
"Kanaan Carlyle is a hot-and-cold shooter, but when he's locked in -- or better yet, when he's playing more efficiently -- then he profiles as an extremely versatile scoring threat," Adam Finkelstein and Travis Branham wrote.
A 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard, Carlyle has three years of eligibility remaining after his freshman season at Stanford. He was a Pac-12 All-Freshman team honorable mention last year after averaging 11.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Carlyle shot 38.6% from the field, 32% from 3-point range and 77.6% from the free throw line.
Following a 28-point outburst against Arizona on Dec. 31, Carlyle was named Associated Press National Player of the Week on Jan. 2. He finished his freshman season with 15 double-digit scoring games and three games with over 20 points.
Carlyle originally committed to Stanford as a top-60 recruit. He played three seasons at Milton High School in Georgia, followed by one year with Overtime Elite in Atlanta. Carlyle also helped USA win the gold medal at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas championship in Tijuana, Mexico.
Carlyle is one of six newcomers on Indiana's 2024-25 roster, along with Myles Rice, Oumar Ballo, Luke Goode, Langdon Hatton and Bryson Tucker.