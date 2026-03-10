Indiana Basketball's Lamar Wilkerson Earns All-Big Ten Honors
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Lamar Wilkerson delivered one of the most productive single seasons in Indiana men's basketball history, and the sixth-year senior guard earned all-conference recognition for his efforts Tuesday.
Wilkerson was named a second-team All-Big Ten honoree by the conference's coaches and third-team All-Big Ten by the media in the end-of-season awards. He's the lone Hoosier to receiver recognition on any of the three all-conference teams. Senior guard Conor Enright was the Hoosiers' recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
The Sam Houston State transfer is the first Indiana player since Kel'el Ware, a third-team selection in 2024, to be voted an All-Big Ten selection. Trayce Jackson-Davis in 2022 was the Hoosiers' last second-team all-conference recipient.
Wilkerson averaged 21 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 38.3% from long range. He was the Big Ten's leading scorer in conference play, posting 23.2 points per game while connecting at a 47.6% clip from the floor.
The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Wilkerson scored 464 points across the Hoosiers’ 20 Big Ten games, setting a new single-season program record for points in conference play. He also set a new program mark in 3-pointers made during Big Ten contests at 70.
For the season, Wilkerson sits at 12 triples, second-most in school history behind Steve Alford's 107.
Wilkerson set the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall scoring record with a 44-point performance Dec. 9 against Penn State, and he added a 41-point effort against Oregon on Feb. 9.
After the Hoosiers defeated Oregon, Indiana coach Darian DeVries was asked what awards Wilkerson should be considered for, and DeVries responded with "all of them."
"Just look at the numbers," DeVries said. "Look at what he's doing. He's a big focal point of defenses. What he's able to do at both ends of the floor. He's a complete player. ... And he is an incredible teammate on top of it.
"So, there is nothing I would not be in favor of him being the best player and voting for him being the best player in the league."
Though he spent only one season in Bloomington, Wilkerson left his mark in the Hoosiers' record books, and the Ashdown, Ark., native will forever have his All-Big Ten honors to show for it.
Full Big Ten honors
Here's a look at the full list of Big Ten awards.
COACHES
Player of the Year:
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
Defensive Player of the Year:
Aday Mara, Michigan
Freshman of the Year:
Keaton Wagler, Illinois
Sixth Man of the Year:
Braden Frager, Nebraska
Coach of the Year:
Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska
Howard Moore Assistant Coach of the Year:
Sharif Chambliss, Wisconsin
First Team
Braden Smith, Purdue
Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State
Keaton Wagler, Illinois
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska
Second Team
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
Nick Boyd, Wisconsin
Lamar Wilkerson, Indiana
Bennett Stirtz, Iowa
Nick Martinelli, Northwestern
Third Team
John Blackwell, Wisconsin
Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan
Aday Mara, Michigan
Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA
Hannes Steinbach, Washington
Honorable Mention
David Mirkovic, Illinois
Jaxon Kohler, Michigan State
Cade Tyson, Minnesota
Sam Hoiberg, Nebraska
Rienk Mast, Nebraska
Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue
Donovan Dent, UCLA
MEDIA
Player of the Year:
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
Freshman of the Year:
Keaton Wagler, Illinois
Coach of the Year:
Dusty May, Michigan
First Team
Keaton Wagler, Illinois
Bennett Stirtz, Iowa
YAXEL LENDEBORG, Michigan
Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State
Braden Smith, Purdue
Second Team
Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan
Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska
Nick Martinelli, Northwestern
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
Nick Boyd, Wisconsin
Third Team
John Blackwell, Wisconsin
Lamar Wilkerson, Indiana
Aday Mara, Michigan
Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA
Hannes Steinbach, Washington
Honorable Mention
Kylan Boswell, Illinois
David Mirkovic, Illinois
Elliot Cadeau, Michigan
Jaxon Kohler, Michigan State
Cade Tyson, Minnesota
Sam Hoiberg, Nebraska
Rienk Mast, Nebraska
John Mobley Jr., Ohio State
Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue
Tariq Francis, Rutgers
Donovan Dent, UCLA
Daniel Flick is a senior in the Indiana University Media School and previously covered IU football and men's basketball for the Indiana Daily Student. Daniel also contributes NFL Draft articles for Sports Illustrated, and before joining Indiana Hoosiers ON SI, he spent three years writing about the Atlanta Falcons and traveling around the NFL landscape for On SI. Daniel will cover Indiana sports once more for the 2025-26 season.