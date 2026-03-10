Indiana Basketball's Lamar Wilkerson Earns All-Big Ten Honors

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Lamar Wilkerson delivered one of the most productive single seasons in Indiana men's basketball history, and the sixth-year senior guard earned all-conference recognition for his efforts Tuesday.



Wilkerson was named a second-team All-Big Ten honoree by the conference's coaches and third-team All-Big Ten by the media in the end-of-season awards. He's the lone Hoosier to receiver recognition on any of the three all-conference teams. Senior guard Conor Enright was the Hoosiers' recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.



The Sam Houston State transfer is the first Indiana player since Kel'el Ware, a third-team selection in 2024, to be voted an All-Big Ten selection. Trayce Jackson-Davis in 2022 was the Hoosiers' last second-team all-conference recipient.

Wilkerson averaged 21 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 38.3% from long range. He was the Big Ten's leading scorer in conference play, posting 23.2 points per game while connecting at a 47.6% clip from the floor.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Wilkerson scored 464 points across the Hoosiers’ 20 Big Ten games, setting a new single-season program record for points in conference play. He also set a new program mark in 3-pointers made during Big Ten contests at 70.

For the season, Wilkerson sits at 12 triples, second-most in school history behind Steve Alford's 107.

Wilkerson set the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall scoring record with a 44-point performance Dec. 9 against Penn State, and he added a 41-point effort against Oregon on Feb. 9.



After the Hoosiers defeated Oregon, Indiana coach Darian DeVries was asked what awards Wilkerson should be considered for, and DeVries responded with "all of them."



"Just look at the numbers," DeVries said. "Look at what he's doing. He's a big focal point of defenses. What he's able to do at both ends of the floor. He's a complete player. ... And he is an incredible teammate on top of it.



"So, there is nothing I would not be in favor of him being the best player and voting for him being the best player in the league."



Though he spent only one season in Bloomington, Wilkerson left his mark in the Hoosiers' record books, and the Ashdown, Ark., native will forever have his All-Big Ten honors to show for it.

Full Big Ten honors

Here's a look at the full list of Big Ten awards.

COACHES

Player of the Year:

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan



Defensive Player of the Year:

Aday Mara, Michigan



Freshman of the Year:

Keaton Wagler, Illinois



Sixth Man of the Year:

Braden Frager, Nebraska



Coach of the Year:

Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska



Howard Moore Assistant Coach of the Year:

Sharif Chambliss, Wisconsin

First Team

Braden Smith, Purdue

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska



Second Team

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

Nick Boyd, Wisconsin

Lamar Wilkerson, Indiana

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Nick Martinelli, Northwestern



Third Team

John Blackwell, Wisconsin

Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

Aday Mara, Michigan

Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA

Hannes Steinbach, Washington



Honorable Mention

David Mirkovic, Illinois

Jaxon Kohler, Michigan State

Cade Tyson, Minnesota

Sam Hoiberg, Nebraska

Rienk Mast, Nebraska

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue

Donovan Dent, UCLA

MEDIA

Player of the Year:

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan



Freshman of the Year:

Keaton Wagler, Illinois



Coach of the Year:

Dusty May, Michigan

First Team

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

YAXEL LENDEBORG, Michigan

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Braden Smith, Purdue



Second Team

Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska

Nick Martinelli, Northwestern

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

Nick Boyd, Wisconsin



Third Team

John Blackwell, Wisconsin

Lamar Wilkerson, Indiana

Aday Mara, Michigan

Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA

Hannes Steinbach, Washington



Honorable Mention

Kylan Boswell, Illinois

David Mirkovic, Illinois

Elliot Cadeau, Michigan

Jaxon Kohler, Michigan State

Cade Tyson, Minnesota

Sam Hoiberg, Nebraska

Rienk Mast, Nebraska

John Mobley Jr., Ohio State

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue

Tariq Francis, Rutgers

Donovan Dent, UCLA