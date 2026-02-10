What Lamar Wilkerson Said After 41-Point Explosion as Indiana Basketball Beats Oregon

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana basketball senior guard Lamar Wilkerson and senior forward Tucker DeVries met with the media after the Hoosiers' 92-74 win over Oregon on Monday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.



Here's what Wilkerson, who scored 41 points, and DeVries, who added 15 points, told reporters in their seven-and-a-half-minute press conference. The transcript is courtesy of ASAP Sports.

Q. Lamar, start with this. Another 40-point game; 6 of 12 from three. Wasn't quite Penn State, but felt similar watching it. When you get going like that, what's the difference between 20, 22 points and getting one of these amazing days where it's 40? Those of us who aren't on the court, take us through what's happening.

LAMAR WILKERSON: You know, just taking the shots that's open and they just going in; my teammates finding me; coaches drawing up plays. All that contributes to what went on tonight.

Q. Tucker, when you have a teammate that you recognize is in this kind of rhythm, I know there is sort of the temptation to just feed them the ball, but how within the flow of an offense do you keep a player like that as comfortable as Lamar was tonight?

TUCKER DeVRIES: Yeah, when you got him going like that it makes things really easy for everybody else, too. I think it started when he hits one or two, gets it going, and then it starts with a couple more play calls for him and then he hits a couple more, and at that point it's probably just get out of the way and let him cook. He does that pretty well too.

Obviously he's a tremendous player that gets it going. Thought a lot of guys did really well recognizing that and getting him his spots, and at the same time he just made tough shots. He's a special player that's able to do that.

Q. Was around three weeks ago when you lost in Ann Arbor; then really hot. What flipped as a team where you're now playing at a really high level?

LAMAR WILKERSON: Basketball is a game of runs. I just feel like it's our run right now. You rather be playing your best basketball in March than January.

We got a lot of things that we got to go back to the drawing board and fix, but that just opened our eyes and let us know that, hey, we got to be a lot better to play in this league and to get to March Madness, punch that ticket.

Q. Tucker your dad said you kind of had never had an extended shooting slump like the one you've gone through this year. Can you talk about how you approached trying to fight through it and what's been the key to try to stay focused and be the playmaker you've been for the team through the shooting struggles?

TUCKER DeVRIES: Yeah, obviously you want to shoot the ball really well, but I viewed it as I only get so many opportunities to put this jersey on. My job is to go out there every night and do whatever we can to try and win as many games as possible and enjoy these games whole they last.

I've tried to impact the game in other ways. I know shooting has been a little bit of a struggle of late, so just kind of trying to find that balance of making plays for other guys, you know, doing other things other than shooting.

At the same time still trying to believing in myself and taking the ones and being aggressive at the same. When you got a guy like this on your team, he makes everything fun and enjoyable to be around. That's just been my approach and continue to go forward.

Q. Tucker, how much does having a guy like Lamar raise the ceiling of what this team is capable of this season?

TUCKER DeVRIES: I mean, when you have a guy like that, especially when you get into some of the biggest games, you know, no matter who we line up against, he gives us a chance every night.

On top of that when everybody else is playing well and he's cooking like that, it can make us a really dangerous team even against some of the best teams in the country.

Q. Tucker, when things are going well as a team what makes this team special? You had a lot of assists, your turnovers were down; you shot the three well. What is it about this team that really thrives?

TUCKER DeVRIES: I think the best part about this team is everybody enjoys being around each other, enjoys competing together. Kind of like Lamar said during that four-game stretch, it would be really easy to point the finger at guys, but I thought we really stuck together.

That's what's fun about this group. Even through that four-game stretch I thought we came in every day at practice and continued to really work at what we needed to work on, and it's kind of resulting in this run that we been on a little bit so far.

Now we get a week to rest up, well needed, and hope to continue that success.

Q. Lamar, I know it's cliche, but do you feel like the game is kind of slowing down for you? Seems like late shot clock or just situationally you seem like you're never fazed by anything and you've always got a trick up your sleeve.

LAMAR WILKERSON: Man, that just come with old age. I been playing thins game for a long time. Grateful to be able to play college for a minute, but when you got the guys around you like Nick, Tuck, Sam that can all space the floor and help you and you got Conor and stuff like that, it makes the game so up easier because everyone is on one accord.

We just always play like how we prepare. If you come in practice we're playing the same way you see in the game. When you stack days like that it makes it easy.

Q. You start 0-5 tonight but get 41. What was going through your head when you missed those first few shots and to be able to turn is around tonight?

LAMAR WILKERSON: Nothing for real. I mean, that's what basketball is. You make shots and you miss shots. Coach and 12 and the other guys, we always try to live on the next-play mentality. You miss one, next play.

It was easy. Everybody kept telling me keep shooting one fell, and then the rest happened. (Smiling.)

Q. Lamar, after a 41-point game, how much fun were you having out there? What made this game different for you personally?

LAMAR WILKERSON: Me personally, any time I get to play basketball I have fun, but just playing with the team, seeing how excited they was for me to get it. Honestly I was just trying to come out there last two medias and Coach wouldn't let me come out, so just go out there and keep playing.

So it was pretty fun, man.

Q. Tucker, for Sam he had 16 points tonight. 8 for 8 from the field. What made him so successful offensively tonight?

TUCKER DeVRIES: Yeah, I think Sam, it starts with his approach every day. He kind of is our motor and enthusiasm every day. I think that leads to the success he's had as of late, too. He's so versatile at that position. It's a tough matchup for guys.

Then I think obviously when you have Lamar going like that, it opens that floor. Opens the paint a little bit too.

But I would say just his enthusiasm and his approach every day has really led to what he's been able to produce for us.

Q. Tucker, with Lamar here, obviously everyone looks at his three-point shooting. How have you seen him really develop his overall scoring ability, especially from the first time the teams in the Big10 really saw him play?

TUCKER DeVRIES: Yeah, I mean, I've only really seen him play every day since the summer, but I would say since that point I would say -- everybody when he walked in the gym knew he could shoot.

I would says his approach every day and his progress and just becoming like a complete scorer over the last few months has been really impressive.

And on top of that he doesn't just hold the ball. He makes plays for other guys. He screens well. When you have a guy like that, that can draw the attention, that really helps a team.

I'm very grateful to be a part of a team with him on it.