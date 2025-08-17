Indiana Basketball Will Have 2-Big Lineups Under Darian DeVries. This Time, It May Work
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — If Indiana basketball's three-game exhibition series in Puerto Rico is any indication, the Hoosiers' offense and play style under first-year coach Darian DeVries will differ dramatically from the past four years under coach Mike Woodson.
DeVries wants Indiana to play fast, attack the rim and shoot lots of 3-pointers. He wants the Hoosiers to win in transition and space the floor. Senior guard Lamar Wilkerson described the team's character as "energetic, creative and fun to watch."
But one of Woodson's core principles — and fans' biggest complaints — will remain part of the Hoosiers' offensive blueprint. And really, DeVries has no other choice.
Indiana deployed lineups with two big men during its second and third games in Puerto Rico, during which the Hoosiers faced Serbian pro team Mega Superbet and took 93-71 and 81-80 victories on Aug. 9 and Aug. 11, respectively.
Part of it stemmed from necessity. Mega Superbet has three players listed at 6-foot-11 or taller, forcing the Hoosiers to match their size inside.
So, Indiana, without much practice time doing so, put 6-foot-10, 232-pound senior forward Reed Bailey next to 6-foot-9, 238-pound senior forward Sam Alexis at various points in the two games against Mega.
Positive plays — and big runs — followed.
During Indiana's 70-19 run over Mega on Aug. 9, Wilkerson buried a corner 3-pointer after a drive-and-kick from senior guard Tayton Conerway. The play happened because of Bailey and Alexis.
Bailey set a screen for Conerway, forcing Mega to switch and giving Conerway a mismatch against a bigger defender. Conerway darted into the lane, and in the opposite corner, Alexis set an off-ball screen to free Wilkerson, who knocked down the triple.
The Hoosiers again used their two-big lineup late in their 81-80 comeback victory Aug. 11.
Alexis scored an and-one lay-in to trim the deficit to one possession with just over one minute remaining, and he set an off-ball screen for Wilkerson on the final play. Given space to create, Wilkerson drove toward the rim and hit a cutting Bailey, who flushed home a go-ahead dunk.
It not only gave Indiana the victory, but DeVries comfort in knowing Bailey and Alexis can play together at a high level and in high-leverage situations.
"I thought it was pretty good," DeVries said Aug. 11 of the lineup with Bailey and Alexis. "It's been hard for us to do that much this summer, just because we don't have enough guys to play both sides of the ball, so we haven't been able to get them both in at the same time a ton. We've worked on it.
"We got a lot more opportunity here, because you have just the five guys out there, and we could sub more. But I like what they did. I thought they brought some good length, obviously our rebounding. They were also figuring out how to play off each other on the offensive end."
Both Alexis and Bailey performed well in Puerto Rico.
Alexis, who transferred from Florida with a national championship in his back pocket, averaged 12.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while going 15-for-28 shooting from the field and 8 of 12 at the foul stripe during the exhibition slate.
He reached double figures in all three games, starting with a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double in Game 1 and finishing with a 15-point showing in Game 3.
Bailey, a transfer from Davidson, averaged eight points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He started all three games and shot 52.2% from the floor while nabbing 1.7 steals per contest.
The Harvard, Mass., native impressed with his athleticism and proved he can push the floor in transition after grabbing defensive rebounds.
Indiana will need Bailey and Alexis to continue growing offensively next to each other. During Big Ten play, the Hoosiers will run into teams with two big men in the starting lineup, and Bailey and Alexis figure to see extensive minutes together as a result.
But unlike with Woodson's teams, the Hoosiers' big men can, to an extent, space the floor. Last season, 6-foot-9 forward Malik Reneau went 3-for-24 shooting from distance, while 7-foot center Oumar Ballo didn't so much as attempt a 3-pointer across 163 college appearances.
Alexis went 0-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc in Puerto Rico, but he attempted at least one triple in all three games. He's a career 28.6% 3-point shooter.
Bailey, meanwhile, didn't fire from long range during the exhibition games, but he went 17-for-41 shooting from distance last season at Davidson and he's made at least two 3-pointers in eight games during his college career.
Alexis and Bailey don't have identical skill sets. They'll complement each other, but without sacrificing floor spacing. It's a solid blend between modern offensive philosophy and traditional Big Ten style — and it may prove the right balance for maximizing Indiana's potential in DeVries' first season at the helm.
"Sam's got a little bit more of that back-to-the-basket game, where Reed's got a little bit more of that face up and drive type deal," DeVries said. "So, we'll continue to work with that lineup, experiment with it as we get into the fall."
