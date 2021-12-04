LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Basketball Game With Nebraska in Real Time

The Big Ten regular season gets underway for Indiana on Saturday when the Hoosiers take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Welcome to our live blog, where you'll get all the news and views from the game live from press row.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome home, Hoosiers fans. We're back on press row on Saturday for the start of the Big Ten season, with Indiana taking on Nebraska in the first of 20 conference games.

The Hoosiers are 6-1, suffering their first loss of the season at Syracuse on Tuesday, losing 112-110 in double overtime. Nebraska is 5-3, and lost in four overtimes on Wednesday at N.C. State. So it's going to be interesting to see how refreshed these two teams are.

Welcome to our live blog. If you're not familiar with it, we'll post all the news and views on the game in real time, so you can follow along. The latest items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

Let's go!

11:55 a.m. — Same five starters for Indiana for the eighth game in a row. It's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Miller Kopp, Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson.

11:50 a.m. — Nebraska’s Trey McGowens and Indiana’s Xavier Johnson were teammates at Pitt for two seasons (2018-20). Johnson originally signed with Nebraska in 2017, but decommitted from the Cornhuskers in the spring of 2018 and eventually signed with Pitt.

11:45 a.m. — Trayce Jackson Davis had 31 points against Syracuse on Tuesday and now sits an 1,103 career points, good for 45th place all-time. He passed five guys on the list on Tuesday, Rick Calloway (1,073), Daryl Thomas (1,095), Bob Leonard (1,098), Joe Cooke (1,099) and Vernon Payne (1,101). For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE

11:40 a.m. — Indiana assistant coach Kenya Hunter used to coach at Nebraska. He was on Tim Miles' staff and actually recruited Xavier Johnson there. He committed to the Huskers, but later decommitted and went to Pitt. They maintained a good relationship, and Hunter was instrumental in getting Johnson to Bloomington when he entered the transfer portal this summer.

11:35 a.m. — It's important to get off to a good start in the Big Ten for Mike Woodson's Hoosiers. Indiana was just 7-12 in league play a year ago, and in Archie Miller's four years at Indiana, he never once had a winning record in the Big Ten. Indiana hasn't had a winning record in the Big Ten since 2016.

11:30 a.m. — The game is being televised on the Big Ten Network today. Here's our "How to Watch'' story, with all your TV information and more, including starting lineups and stats, bios on the coaches and some great nuggets. CLICK HERE