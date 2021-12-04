Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Basketball Game With Nebraska in Real Time

    The Big Ten regular season gets underway for Indiana on Saturday when the Hoosiers take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Welcome to our live blog, where you'll get all the news and views from the game live from press row.
    Author:

    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome home, Hoosiers fans. We're back on press row on Saturday for the start of the Big Ten season, with Indiana taking on Nebraska in the first of 20 conference games.

    The Hoosiers are 6-1, suffering their first loss of the season at Syracuse on Tuesday, losing 112-110 in double overtime. Nebraska is 5-3, and lost in four overtimes on Wednesday at N.C. State. So it's going to be interesting to see how refreshed these two teams are.

    Welcome to our live blog. If you're not familiar with it, we'll post all the news and views on the game in real time, so you can follow along. The latest items are on the top, so just keep refreshing. 

    Let's go!

    11:55 a.m. — Same five starters for Indiana for the eighth game in a row. It's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Miller Kopp, Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson. 

    Read More

    11:50 a.m. — Nebraska’s Trey McGowens and Indiana’s Xavier Johnson were teammates at Pitt for two seasons (2018-20). Johnson originally signed with Nebraska in 2017, but decommitted from the Cornhuskers in the spring of 2018 and eventually signed with Pitt.

    11:45 a.m. — Trayce Jackson Davis had 31 points against Syracuse on Tuesday and now sits an 1,103 career points, good for 45th place all-time. He passed five guys on the list on Tuesday, Rick Calloway (1,073), Daryl Thomas (1,095), Bob Leonard (1,098), Joe Cooke (1,099) and Vernon Payne (1,101). For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE

    11:40 a.m.  — Indiana assistant coach Kenya Hunter used to coach at Nebraska. He was on Tim Miles' staff and actually recruited Xavier Johnson there. He committed to the Huskers, but later decommitted and went to Pitt. They maintained a good relationship, and Hunter was instrumental in getting Johnson to Bloomington when he entered the transfer portal this summer.

    11:35 a.m. — It's important to get off to a good start in the Big Ten for Mike Woodson's Hoosiers. Indiana was just 7-12 in league play a year ago, and in Archie Miller's four years at Indiana, he never once had a winning record in the Big Ten. Indiana hasn't had a winning record in the Big Ten since 2016.

    11:30 a.m. — The game is being televised on the Big Ten Network today. Here's our "How to Watch'' story, with all your TV information and more, including starting lineups and stats, bios on the coaches and some great nuggets. CLICK HERE

    IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisProfile
    Basketball

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Basketball Game With Nebraska in Real Time

    just now
    IndianaRaceThompsonSyracuse
    Basketball

    Indiana Opens As Heavy Favorite in Big Ten Opener Vs. Nebraska

    3 hours ago
    Trayce Jackson-Davis
    Basketball

    How to Watch Indiana's Basketball Game With Nebraska on Saturday

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_15708691
    Basketball

    Indiana Hoosiers 2021-22 Men's Basketball Schedule

    4 hours ago
    IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisAnimated
    Basketball

    Indiana Basketball: List of 1,000-Point Scorers in School History

    5 hours ago
    IndianaMikeWoodsonKhristianLanderSyracuse
    Basketball

    Mike Woodson: Indiana's Turnover Issues Need Fixing Quickly

    22 hours ago
    Indiana women's basketball forward Mackenzie Holmes celebrates after she swats the ball out of N.C. State's possession.
    Basketball

    Indiana Women's Basketball Falls to N.C. State's Wolfpack Who Came to Bloomington to Bite Back in a Thrilling Rematch

    Dec 3, 2021
    IndianaXavierJohnsonSyracuseJoeGirard
    Basketball

    Xavier Johnson, Rob Phinisee Talk Syracuse Loss, Big Ten Opener in Thursday Night's Podcast

    Dec 2, 2021