How to Watch Indiana's Basketball Game With Nebraska on Saturday

It's time to start the Big Ten regular season, and Indiana gets Nebraska at home on Saturday, looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season at Syracuse. Here's how to watch the game, with TV and point spread information, starting lineups and so much more.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After starting the season with six straight wins at home, Indiana is thrilled to be back in the friendly confines of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, opening the Big Ten regular season against Nebraska.

The Hoosiers are 6-1, having lost for the first time on Tuesday in a 112-110 double overtime loss at Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Nebraska had to work even harder, going four overtimes at N.C. State before finally losing 104-100.

Trayce Jackson-Davis will be the center of attention again for the Hoosiers. He's scored 43 and 31 points in Indiana's last two games, this first IU player to score 30 or more points in back-to-back games since Eric Gordon in 2007.

Here's how to watch Indiana's game with Nebraska, with gametime and TV information, plus the latest on the point spreads, projected starting lineups, coaching bios and more.

How to watch Nebraska at Indiana

Who: Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3, 0-0 in Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (6-1, 0-0 in Big Ten)

: Noon ET, Saturday, Dec. 4 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color commentary)

Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 386

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 386 Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Latest Line: Indiana is an 11.5-point favorite over Nebraska, according to the SISportsbook.com website as of Saturday afternoon. The over/under is 143.

Indiana is an 11.5-point favorite over Nebraska, according to the SISportsbook.com website as of Saturday afternoon. The over/under is 143. Last year's records: Nebraska was 7-20 a year ago, and 3-16 in the Big Ten. They lost to Penn State 72-66 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. ... Indiana was 12-15 a year ago under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016.

Both teams are unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls, but Indiana is receiving votes in the Week 4 poll released Monday. Indiana would check in at No. 30. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 31 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Nebraska is No. 97.

Indiana-Nebraska history

Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 16-7, and the Hoosiers are 7-3 all-time in Bloomington against the Cornhuskers.

Indiana leads the all-time series 16-7, and the Hoosiers are 7-3 all-time in Bloomington against the Cornhuskers. Last meeting: The two teams played on Jan. 10, 2021 in Lincoln, Neb., with the Hoosiers winning 84-76. Point guard Rob Phinisee led the Hoosiers with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists. Al Durham had 17, Trayce Jackson-Davis 15 and Race Thompson 11.

Nebraska-Indiana most recent games

Nebraska's last game: Nebraska lost a classic four-overtime thriller to N.C. State on Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, kicking away several opportuntiies to win. The Huskers led by 14 with less than 10 minutes to play in regulation but gave up a game-tying 14-0 run to the Wolfpack to force overtime. In the second overtime, freshman Bryce McGowens missed a free throw with 2.5 seconds left that would have won the game. The four-OT game tied for the longest game in school history (a 92-84 win over UAB on Dec. 22, 1979). It is also the longest game in Big Ten/ACC Challenge history, breaking the marke set by Indiana and Syracuse a night earlier.

Meet the coaches

Meet Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg: Coach Fred Hoiberg is in his third season at Nebraska after coaching the Chicago Bulls in the NBA from 2015-18. He coached at Iowa State, his alma mater, for six years previously, going 115-56. His .673 winning percentage is the best in Iowa State history. He is 19-48 so far at Nebraska. ]He played 10 years in the NBA, four with the Indiana Pacers.

Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. His college coaching record is now 6-1. A coaching first: This is the first Big Ten game ever coached by two guys who both played and were head coaches in the NBA.

Projected starters

Projected Nebraska starters:

Alonso Verge Jr., 6-foot-6 senior guard: 15.0 points, 6.3 assists, 5.6 rebounds

6-foot-6 senior guard: 15.0 points, 6.3 assists, 5.6 rebounds Bryce McGowens, 6-7 freshman guard: 18.5 points, 7,.1 rebounds

6-7 freshman guard: 18.5 points, 7,.1 rebounds Keon Edwards , 6-foot-7 freshman forward: 0.5 points, 1.0 rebounds

, 6-foot-7 freshman forward: 0.5 points, 1.0 rebounds Lat Mayen , 6-9 junior forward: 4.9 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-9 junior forward: 4.9 points, 3.0 rebounds Derrick Walker , 6-9 junior forward: 10.1 points, 6.5 rebounds

, 6-9 junior forward: 10.1 points, 6.5 rebounds Projected Indiana starters:

Trayce Jackson-Davis , 6-9 junior forward: 22.0 points, 8.9 rebounds

, 6-9 junior forward: 22.0 points, 8.9 rebounds Race Thompson , 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 9.9 points, 8.6 rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 9.9 points, 8.6 rebounds Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds

6-7 senior forward: 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds Parker Stewart , 6-5 senior guard: 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds

, 6-5 senior guard: 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds Xavier Johnson, 6-3 senior guard: 10.7 points, 4.6 assists

Nuggets to know

Nuggets to know, Part 1: Nebraska’s Trey McGowens and Indiana’s Xavier Johnson were teammates at Pitt for two seasons (2018-20). Johnson originally signed with Nebraska in 2017, but decommitted from the Cornhuskers in the spring of 2018 and eventually signed with Pitt.

Nebraska’s Trey McGowens and Indiana’s Xavier Johnson were teammates at Pitt for two seasons (2018-20). Johnson originally signed with Nebraska in 2017, but decommitted from the Cornhuskers in the spring of 2018 and eventually signed with Pitt. Nuggets to know, Part 2: Trayce Jackson Davis had 31 points against Syracuse on Tuesday and now sits an 1,103 career points, good for 45th place all-time. He passed five guys on the list on Tuesday, Rick Calloway (1,073), Daryl Thomas (1,095), Bob Leonard (1,098), Joe Cooke (1,099) and Vernon Payne (1,101). For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE

Trayce Jackson Davis had 31 points against Syracuse on Tuesday and now sits an 1,103 career points, good for 45th place all-time. He passed five guys on the list on Tuesday, Rick Calloway (1,073), Daryl Thomas (1,095), Bob Leonard (1,098), Joe Cooke (1,099) and Vernon Payne (1,101). For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, Nuggets to know, Part 3: Indiana assistant coach Kenya Hunter used to coach at Nebraska. He was on Tim Miles' staff and actually recruited Xavier Johnson there. He committed to the Huskers, but later decommitted and went to Pitt. They maintained a good relationship, and Hunter was instrumental in getting Johnson to Bloomington when he entered the transfer portal this summer.

Indiana assistant coach Kenya Hunter used to coach at Nebraska. He was on Tim Miles' staff and actually recruited Xavier Johnson there. He committed to the Huskers, but later decommitted and went to Pitt. They maintained a good relationship, and Hunter was instrumental in getting Johnson to Bloomington when he entered the transfer portal this summer. Nuggets to know, Part 4: It's important to get off to a good start in the Big Ten for Mike Woodson's Hoosiers. Indiana was just 7-12 in league play a year ago, and in Archie Miller's four years at Indiana, he never once had a winning record in the Big Ten. Indiana hasn't had a winning record in the Big Ten since 2016.

