LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Basketball Game With Marshall in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to press row at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where the 5-0 Indiana Hoosiers are set to take on the 4-1 Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday night in the championship game of the Hoosier Classic.

This is our live blog, where we'll keep you up to date with the latest news and views from right here at center court, with some opinion and highlights thrown in when applicable. The newest items are at the top, so just keep refreshing for the latest on the game.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised by the Big Ten Network. Here's all the details on how to watch, with projected starting lineups and nuggets on the game. CLICK HERE

Here we go!

7:28 p.m. — Marshall scores a pair of easy baskets, and Mike Woodson isn't happy. He calls a quick timeout and gets after them, especially Jordan Geronimo,. 10:20 to go. INDIANA 22, MARSHALL 21.

7:25 p.m. — Indiana goes to the bench for the first time after the timeout. Tamar Bates, Jordan Geronimo and Khristian Lander enter for the Hoosiers.

7:20 p.m. — And right out of the timeout, Trayce Jackson-Davis scores on back-to-back possessions again. Then Xavier Johnson gets Indiana's first perimeter points with a three-pointer at the 12:35 mark. Jackson-Davis scores again, and has 12 points already. He had only 11 points in each of Indiana's last two games. Second media timeout now at 11:57. INDIANA 20, MARSHALL 15.

7:15 p.m. — Indiana a making a more conscious effort to get the ball inside to Trayce Jackson-Davis a little more tonight. He scores inside on back-to-back possessions to put Indiana back in front. He had just three shots in the first half of Tuesday's win over Jackson State. We're at the first media timeout at 15:38. INDIANA 7, MARSHALL 6.

7:10 p.m. — A second turnover from Xavier Johnson, which got Indiana coach Mike Woodson a little angry on the sideline.

7:05 p.m. — The turnover number is worth watching closely tonight. Marshall plays an aggressive style and forced 28 miscues in its last game against Louisiana. Hoosiers turned it over on its first possession when the ball with tipped off of Xavier Johnson, but then Race Thompson hits a three for the first points of the game.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson (left) visits with Marshall coach Dan D'Antoni prior to tipoff. Woodson coached for his brother, Mike D'Antoni, with the New York Knicks in the NBA.

6:50 p.m. — Same five starters for Indiana for the sixth game in a row. It's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Parker Stewart, Miller Kopp and Xavier Johnson.

6:45 p.m. — Indiana will go with just 10 players again tonight. Senior guard Rob Phinisee (calf), sophomore guard Trey Galloway (wrist) and freshman center Logan Duncomb (suspension) are all in street clothes.

Indiana guards Rob Phinisee and Trey Galloway in street clothes for the Hoosiers.

6:40 p.m. — Turnovers were an issue for Indiana in the win against Louisiana, with 27. The other four games, the Hoosiers have averaged only 12.5 per game. Marshall likes to play fast and aggressively, and it forced 28 turnovers and had 19 steals on Tuesday. Indiana will have to handle the ball well.

6:35 p.m. — Trayce Jackson Davis had 11 points against Jackson State and now sits an 1,029 career points, good for 54th place all-time. He needs just 10 points on Saturday to pass Harry "Butch'' Joyner (1,030), Al Durham (1,035) and Jay Edwards (1,038) to move into the 50th spot. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE

6:30 p.m. — Indiana is finding its range from the perimeter in the Hoosier Classic, shooting 47.1 percent (16-for-34) from three-point range over its last two games. Parker Stewart has heated up, making 7 of his last 10 3-point attempts. "We're starting to shoot the ball a little bit better," Woodson said.

6:25 p.m. — Marshall has plenty of size, with 7-foot center Goran Milanidovic and 6-foot-10 forward Mikel Beyers in the starting lineup, and 6-8 shot-blocker Obinna Anochili-Killen coming off the bench. He's block eight shots in each of Marshall's past two games, and he leads the nation with 30 blocks in five games. Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis is No. 13 in the country with 18 blocks.