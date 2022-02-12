LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Michigan State in Real Time

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Welcome to the Breslin Center, where Indiana and Michigan State are both desperate to snap two-game losing streaks on Saturday. So it's safe to assume this should be a hard-fought mid-February Big Ten game.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and is on FOX today.

3:20 p.m. — Trey Galloway stays in the starting lineup for Indiana, with Parker Stewart sitting to start.

3:10 p.m. — Michigan State opened as a 4-point favorite this morning, but the line has crept up a bit with more money coming on the Spartans. The line is 4.5 now on most sites, including SISportsbook.com.

3:05 p.m. — Sophomore guard Trey Galloway got his first start of the year at point guard on Tuesday, and played well, tying his career-high with 13 points and five rebounds in 37 minutes before fouling out. It's going to be interesting to see if he starts again today.

3 p.m. — Trayce Jackson Davis had 13 points against Indiana on Saturday, and now sits at 1,353 career points, good for 27th place all-time. He passed Verdell Jones on Tuesday and Uwe Blab is at No. 26 with 1,357 points. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE

2:55 p.m. — Indiana is first in the Big Ten and sixth in country in field goal percentage defense (37.4%). The Hoosiers also lead the league in scoring defense (63.3) overall and in conference play (64.2). IU is second in the league in blocked shots per game (5.5).

2:50 p.m. — Former Indiana star and current assistant coach Dane Fife spent 11 years as an assistant to Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. This is his first trip back to East Lansing since coming back to Bloomington in the spring. He's responsible for the scouting report for this year.