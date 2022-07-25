Xavier Booker Announces Top 10 Schools

Xavier Booker is beginning to narrow down his long list of suitors.

On Monday, Booker announced his top 10 list, which included Indiana, Oregon, Purdue, Cincinnati, Gonzaga, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Auburn, Michigan State and Michigan. Booker is considered one of the top players in the class of 2023, rising 87 spots to No. 4 in the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

The 6-foot-10, 205-pound forward will begin his senior year at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, Ind. in the fall. As a junior, Booker led Cathedral to the 2022 Indiana Class 4A State Championship, averaging 12.5 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 34 percent from 3.

Booker took an unofficial visit to Indiana on June 15, and he visited Bloomington in the fall of 2021 when he was pictured in the Indiana basketball uniform.

Playing AAU for George Hill All Indy, Booker has solidified himself as a five-star recruit and one of the nation's top players. The near 7-footer is dominant in the paint and has a number of eye-opening dunks this summer, but his 3-point shooting and perimeter skills separate him from other forwards in his class.

Booker was named MVP of the 2022 Pangos All-American Camp, a three-day, invite-only camp featuring some of the top high school basketball players in the country. Past MVP winners at this event include Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Duren, Bradley Beal, James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Mike Woodson and Kenya Hunter watched Booker play at the NY2LA Sports Final Chapter event in Wisconsin this weekend. Booker scored 18 points in his team's win on Sunday, proving why he's among the top high school players in the country.

Booker represents a major opportunity for Woodson to continue his momentum on the recruiting trail that led to a top-10 class of 2022. It's still very early, but Indiana's 2023 recruiting class ranks sixth in the nation with commitments from four-star guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton.

Adding an elite big man like Booker would surely keep the Hoosiers toward the top of rankings.

