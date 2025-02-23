Indiana Basketball: Malik Reneau Joins List of 1,000-Point Scorers in School History
Updated Feb. 23, 2025, 5:15 p.m. ET
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana junior forward Malik Reneau became the 55th Indiana men's basketball player to reach the 1,000-point plateau, scoring15 points in the Hoosiers' upset win over No. 13 Purdue.
It's the first time anyone has been added to the list since Trayce Jackson-Davis joined the elite group in November 2022. Jackson-Davis, who played four years with the Hoosiers, finished third on the school's all-time scoring list.
"It's super special. Thank the Lord,'' Reneau said after the 73-58 win over Indiana's archrivals. "I don't know, it's just a big moment for me. That's all I can say pretty much. It's a special moment from me.''
Indiana sixth-year senior Race Thompson narrowly missed making this list. He scored 20 points against Kent State in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament and added 11 against Miami. He finished with 997 points.
Here is the complete list through Feb. 23. We will update it in real time after each game.
Indiana's all-time leading scorers
- Calbert Cheaney (1989-93) ..................... 2,613
- Steve Alford (1983-87) .............................. 2,438
- Trayce Jackson-Davis (2019-23) .......... 2,258
- Don Schlundt (1951-55) ............................ 2,192
- A.J. Guyton (1996-2000) .......................... 2,100
- Mike Woodson (1976-80) ......................... 2,061
- Kevin "Yogi'' Ferrell (2012-16) ................... 1,986
- Alan Henderson (1991-95) ........................ 1,979
- Damon Bailey (1990-94) ........................... 1,741
- Kent Benson (1973-77) .............................. 1,740
- Christian Watford (2009-13) .................... 1,730
- Eric Anderson (1988-92) .......................... 1,715
- Brian Evans (1992-96) ............................... 1,701
- Scott May (1973-76) .................................. 1,593
- Greg Graham (1989-93) ........................... 1,590
- Randy Wittman (1978-83) ........................ 1,549
- Archie Dees (1955-58) .............................. 1,546
- Bracey Wright (2002-05) ......................... 1,498
- D.J. White (2004-08) ................................ 1,447
- Walt Bellamy (1958-61) ............................ 1,441
- Ray Tolbert (1977-81) ................................ 1,427
- Robert Johnson (2014-18) ...................... 1,413
- Kirk Haston (1998-2001) .......................... 1,406
- Jimmy Rayl (1960-63) .............................. 1,401
- Juwan Morgan (2015-19) ........................ 1,374
- Andrae Patterson (1994-98) ................... 1,365
- Uwe Blab (1981-85) .................................. 1,357
- Verdell Jones III (2009-13) ...................... 1,347
- Ted Kitchel (1978-83) ............................... 1,336
- Jordan Hulls (2009-13) ............................ 1,318
- Tom Bolyard (1960-63) ............................ 1,299
- Joby Wright (1969-72) ............................. 1,272
- Steve Green (1972-75) ............................. 1,265
- Tom Van Arsdale (1962-65) .................... 1,252
- Dick Van Arsdale (1962-65) .................... 1,240
- James Blackmon Jr. (2015-17) .............. 1,235
- Steve Downing (1970-73) ....................... 1,220
- Tom Coverdale (1999-2003) ................. 1,217
- Jeff Newton (1999-2003) ...................... 1,203
- Quinn Buckner (1973-76) ...................... 1,195
- Cody Zeller (2011-13) ............................. 1,157
- Will Sheehey (2010-14) .......................... 1,120
- Victor Oladipo (2010-13) ....................... 1,117
- Troy Williams (2013-16) .......................... 1,115
- Marshall Strickland (2002-06) .............. 1,106
- Vernon Payne (1965-68) ....................... 1,101
- Joe Cooke (1968-70) ............................ 1,099
- Bob Leonard (1951-54) ......................... 1,098
- Daryl Thomas (1983-87) ....................... 1,095
- Rick Calloway (1985-88) ...................... 1,073
- Jay Edwards (1987-89) ......................... 1,038
- Al Durham (2017-21) ............................. 1,035
- Harry "Butch'' Joyner (1965-68) ......... 1,030
- Jared Jeffries (2000-02) ...................... 1,008
- Malik Reneau (2022-present) .............. 1,005