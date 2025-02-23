Hoosiers Now

Indiana Basketball: Malik Reneau Joins List of 1,000-Point Scorers in School History

Junior forward Malik Reneau became the 55th Indiana men's basketball player to score 1,000 points on Sunday when he had 15 in the Hoosiers' upset of Purdue. Here's the complete list of all 55 Hoosiers stars who have reached the milestone.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) celebrates during the Hoosiers' win over Purdue on Feb. 23, 2025. He joined IU's 1,000-point club in the win.
Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) celebrates during the Hoosiers' win over Purdue on Feb. 23, 2025. He joined IU's 1,000-point club in the win. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Updated Feb. 23, 2025, 5:15 p.m. ET

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana junior forward Malik Reneau became the 55th Indiana men's basketball player to reach the 1,000-point plateau, scoring15 points in the Hoosiers' upset win over No. 13 Purdue.

It's the first time anyone has been added to the list since Trayce Jackson-Davis joined the elite group in November 2022. Jackson-Davis, who played four years with the Hoosiers, finished third on the school's all-time scoring list.

"It's super special. Thank the Lord,'' Reneau said after the 73-58 win over Indiana's archrivals. "I don't know, it's just a big moment for me. That's all I can say pretty much. It's a special moment from me.''

Indiana sixth-year senior Race Thompson narrowly missed making this list. He scored 20 points against Kent State in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament and added 11 against Miami. He finished with 997 points. 

Here is the complete list through Feb. 23. We will update it in real time after each game.

Indiana's all-time leading scorers

  1. Calbert Cheaney (1989-93) ..................... 2,613
  2. Steve Alford (1983-87) .............................. 2,438
  3. Trayce Jackson-Davis (2019-23) .......... 2,258
  4. Don Schlundt (1951-55) ............................ 2,192
  5. A.J. Guyton (1996-2000) .......................... 2,100
  6. Mike Woodson (1976-80) ......................... 2,061
  7. Kevin "Yogi'' Ferrell (2012-16) ................... 1,986
  8. Alan Henderson (1991-95) ........................ 1,979
  9. Damon Bailey (1990-94) ........................... 1,741
  10. Kent Benson (1973-77) .............................. 1,740
  11. Christian Watford (2009-13) .................... 1,730
  12. Eric Anderson (1988-92) .......................... 1,715
  13. Brian Evans (1992-96) ............................... 1,701
  14. Scott May (1973-76) .................................. 1,593
  15. Greg Graham (1989-93) ........................... 1,590
  16. Randy Wittman (1978-83) ........................ 1,549
  17. Archie Dees (1955-58) .............................. 1,546
  18. Bracey Wright (2002-05) ......................... 1,498
  19. D.J. White (2004-08) ................................ 1,447
  20. Walt Bellamy (1958-61) ............................ 1,441
  21. Ray Tolbert (1977-81) ................................ 1,427
  22. Robert Johnson (2014-18) ...................... 1,413
  23. Kirk Haston (1998-2001) .......................... 1,406
  24. Jimmy Rayl (1960-63) .............................. 1,401
  25. Juwan Morgan (2015-19) ........................ 1,374
  26. Andrae Patterson (1994-98) ................... 1,365
  27. Uwe Blab (1981-85) .................................. 1,357
  28. Verdell Jones III (2009-13) ...................... 1,347
  29. Ted Kitchel (1978-83) ............................... 1,336
  30. Jordan Hulls (2009-13) ............................ 1,318
  31. Tom Bolyard (1960-63) ............................ 1,299
  32. Joby Wright (1969-72) ............................. 1,272
  33. Steve Green (1972-75) ............................. 1,265
  34. Tom Van Arsdale (1962-65) .................... 1,252
  35. Dick Van Arsdale (1962-65) .................... 1,240
  36. James Blackmon Jr. (2015-17) .............. 1,235
  37. Steve Downing (1970-73) ....................... 1,220
  38. Tom Coverdale (1999-2003) ................. 1,217
  39. Jeff Newton (1999-2003) ...................... 1,203
  40. Quinn Buckner (1973-76) ...................... 1,195
  41. Cody Zeller (2011-13) ............................. 1,157
  42. Will Sheehey (2010-14) .......................... 1,120
  43. Victor Oladipo (2010-13) ....................... 1,117
  44. Troy Williams (2013-16) .......................... 1,115
  45. Marshall Strickland (2002-06) .............. 1,106
  46. Vernon Payne (1965-68) ....................... 1,101
  47. Joe Cooke (1968-70) ............................ 1,099
  48. Bob Leonard (1951-54) ......................... 1,098
  49. Daryl Thomas (1983-87) ....................... 1,095
  50. Rick Calloway (1985-88) ...................... 1,073
  51. Jay Edwards (1987-89) ......................... 1,038
  52. Al Durham (2017-21) ............................. 1,035
  53. Harry "Butch'' Joyner (1965-68) ......... 1,030
  54. Jared Jeffries (2000-02) ...................... 1,008
  55. Malik Reneau (2022-present) .............. 1,005
