Indiana's Malik Reneau Out Wednesday Against Penn State
Indiana forward Malik Reneau, who averages 12.8 points per game, will not play Wednesday against Penn State due to an illness.
In this story:
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana junior power forward Malik Reneau is out for Wednesday's game against Penn State.
Reneau is dealing with an illness, play-by-play broadcaster Don Fischer said pregame. Reneau was listed questionable on the Big Ten pregame availability report, and he was not on Indiana's bench when the game tipped off at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
That led to some starting lineup changes for Indiana. Oumar Ballo and Mackenzie Mgbako are back in the starting lineup in place of Myles Rice and Reneau. So Indiana coach Mike Woodson rolled with a starting lineup of Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal, Luke Goode, Mackenzie Mgbako and Oumar Ballo.
Reneau is averaging 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season.
