HoosierMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Meet The Opponent: Archie Miller Breaks Down Notre Dame

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The ninth version of the Crossroads Classic is on Saturday, and this go-round, Indiana gets Notre Dame in the early game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. These two teams like to play different styles, so it's going to be a battle of wills.

The Hoosiers and Irish tip off at Noon ET (TV: ESPN). Purdue and No. 17 Butler will follow in this annual statewide get-together. Indiana comes into the game with a 10-1 record, with the only loss on the road to Wisconsin.

The Fighting Irish are 8-3, with two of the losses coming to top-10 teams, No. 9 at the time North Carolina and No. 3 at the time Maryland.

Indiana coach Archie Miller met with the media Friday and talked about what makes Notre Dame so tough to beat. Here are three things Indiana needs to do against Notre Dame's strengths:

1. Impose Indiana's style of play on Notre Dame

Notre Dame "plays hard and plays smart without fouling,'' Indiana coach Archie Miller said, and that runs counter to the way Indiana likes to play. The Hoosiers are No. 1 in the country in getting to the foul line, averaging 29.4 shots a game. 

Notre Dame is No. 2 in the country in personal fouls, getting whistled for just 12.1 fouls pr game. So something has to give there. 

"They are very disciplined,'' Miller said. "So when you flip that, with our style of play, can we execute longer in the possession to get fouled? That's going to be one of the story line to the game. Can we get to the foul line?''

2. Keep Notre Dame's John Mooney off the boards

It seems like John Mooney has been at Notre Dame forever, and he's making the most of his senior year so far. He is No. 1 in the country in rebounding, averaging 13.4 points per game. Singlehandedly, he can be a  difference-maker in a game.

"He's got a great motor and he plays hard all the time,'' Miller said. "He's got mitts, so to speak. When he gets his hands on the ball, it's his ball. And he's a great two-hands rebounder. He's the type of player you've just got to keep him off the offensive glass, too.''

3. Disrupting Notre Dame's offense with tighter defense 

Notre Dame runs its offense efficiently, something  that's always been a trait with Mike Brey-led teams. The Irish lead the country in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.82. Notre Dame has 195 assists this season and only 107 turnovers. When you're No. 1 at anything, it takes something special to derail the Irish and not let them get comfortable running their offense.

"Our guards have to do a better job of holding their own in defending the ball one-one one,'' Miller said. "We have to defend their backcourt in a better fashion and have to put better pressure on them in one-on-one situations and not rely on team defense so much.

"They can really shoot the ball from five positions on the floor. They're traditional in their MO of not turning the ball over, and they are very hard to speed up. They do a very good job of playing together, and are a very poised team offensively. We have our work cut out for us, defensively in particular.''

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DeBoer Confirms He Will Coach Indiana in Gator Bowl

Tom Brew

Indiana's offensive coordinator is the new head coach at Fresno State, but it looks like he's going to stick around long enough to coach the Hoosiers offense in the Gator Bowl.

My Two Cents: Hits and Misses are Profound on Signing Day

Tom Brew

There are some interesting pieces to Indiana's small 18-person recruiting class, but there are some notable omissions as well.

Meet Indiana Football's 2020 Recruiting Class

Tom Brew

Indiana signed 18 players on the first day of the Early Signing Period, with hopes of adding a few more players between now and February.

Report: Fresno State Hires Indiana OC Kalen DeBoer as its Head Coach

Tom Brew

Offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer had great success in his one year at Indiana, improving Indiana's offense despite having to play two quarterbacks.

Indiana Coaches Heap Praise on Departing AD Fred Glass

Tom Brew

Fred Glass is retiring at the end of the school year and his announcement on Monday brought many kind comments from his coaching staff.

Winning on the Road in Big Ten Seems Impossible

Tom Brew

Sometimes it's easy to twist numbers around to fit a narrative, but this month it's all real. The road team has lost EVERY Big Ten conference game so far, an 0-13 record.

My Two Cents: Glass Can Walk Out the Door With Head Held High

Tom Brew

Fred Glass' decade-plus at the helm of Indiana's athletic department has gone pretty well, and he can retire knowing what he leaves behind is much better than what he inherited.

Breaking: Indiana Athletic Director Fred Glass to Retire at End of School Year

Tom Brew

Fred Glass' 10 years as Indiana's athletic director has seen a lot of athletic success, but probably more importantly, a massive upgrade to the school's facilities and financial health.

Bowl Game All about Making a Statement for Indiana's James Head Jr.

Tom Brew

Indiana's pass rush has struggled down the stretch, so Indiana sophomore defensive end James Head Jr. wants to make amends and have a big game against Tennessee in the Gator Bowl.

Next Generation: It's a Family Affair for Indiana's Trey Galloway

Tom Brew

Trey Galloway and his father Mark Galloway have already won one Indiana state championship as player and coach at Culver Academies, and they'd like another before he heads off to college at Indiana.