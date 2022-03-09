Indiana Guard Trey Galloway Unlikely to Return, Mike Woodson Says

Indiana sophomore guard Trey Galloway has missed 15 games this season, first with a fractured wrist and now with a groin injury. Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Tuesday that he doesn't expect Galloway back for the Big Ten Tournament that starts Thursday with a critical game against Michigan.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When Trey Galloway has had a chance to play this season, the sophomore guard has added a lot to the Indiana rotation. He provided energy and agitation on defense, and aggressively attacks the basket on the offensive end.

But he missed 10 games with a fractured wrist in November and December, and now he's been out for five games with a serious groin injury. Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Tuesday that he's not expecting him back on the floor for Thursday's huge Big Ten Tournament opener with Michigan. The second-round game starts at 11:30 a.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

"I don't know if he's even going to come back,'' Woodson said. "I'm going to be honest with you guys. He hasn't really been able to practice.''

Galloway, who was dressed for Saturday's game at Purdue but did not play, has missed games at the same time that fellow guard Rob Phinisee has been out with a foot injury, and it severely hampered Indiana's depth at the position.

It also has forced Woodson into rotations that he wouldn't prefer, because Galloway and Phinisee are two of his best perimeter defenders. Sophomore point guard Khristian Lander also has been out with a knee injury.

Their absences have hurt, without question.

"Yes, we need him. He's been a big piece of the puzzle, and we knew that coming into the season,'' Woodson said. "He and Rob both. Rob has missed 10 games. Now I think he's up to (15) games, Trey.

It hurts that they've missed the games because we were counting on those guys to be a part of it. I mean, if he's able to come back, I'm going to accept him with open arms. We need bodies. He's been pretty good when he's been in uniform and on the floor for us. Again, my theme has always been the next guy's got to be ready to play. That's all we can do at this point.''

Phinisee injured his foot on Jan. 26 in the home win over Penn State and missed seven games. He also missed three games earlier this year with a calf injury. He returned Feb. 27 at Minnesota and scored eight points in nine minutes in the Hoosiers' road win, but he was quiet in the losses to Rutgers and Purdue.

He played a combined 31 minutes in those two games, and was 3-for-11 from the field and 0-for-4 from three and he continues to shake the rust off. He scores just six points total in those two games.

Indiana guard Trey Galloway (32) has the ability to attack the basket, something that's been missing during the 15 games where he's been out with wrist and groin injuries. (Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports)

Michigan was the only team to really blow out Indiana this year. They won 80-62 in Bloomington, just three days after Phinisee and the Hoosiers stunned then No. 4-ranked Purdue with a last-second Phinisee three-pointer.

Phinisee and Galloway both played in the first Michigan game, but neither had much of an impact. Phinisee had just two points in 18 minutes, going just 1-for-5 from the field.

Galloway played 23 minutes and didn't score at all. He was 0-for-5 from the field.

"Again, he played in the game, the first game. I mean, I just didn't think any of our guys played great in that game,'' Woodson said of Galloway in the Michigan game. "We were awful, I thought.''

