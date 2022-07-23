Dylan Harper has emerged as one of the top guards in the class of 2024, and it appears Indiana is firmly in the mix.

In an interview with On3, Harper said he has developed the best relationship with Texas Tech, Rutgers, Indiana and Duke. He plans to visit these four schools, which have been in contact with Harper regularly.

“Mike Woodson and the staff has been reaching out to me a lot," Harper told On3. "They’re always a solid team; you can never doubt them every year.”

Harper is the No. 19 player in the class of 2024, according to On3, who also ranks Harper No. 1 among combo guards. This makes Harper a four-star recruit, but just on the border of becoming a five-star. He also holds offers from Auburn, Georgetown, Missouri and UCLA.

This summer, the 6-foot-5 Harper is averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game on Nike's EYBL Circuit. Harper attends Don Bosco Preparatory High School in Ramsey, N.J., where he'll begin his junior year in the fall.

“I do a little bit of it all,” Harper told On3. “I have a very high IQ, can run the wing, run the point, whatever the team needs me to do. I’ll watch a lot of big guards, like Cade Cunningham and Josh Giddey, big guys who run the point.”

Dylan is the son of NBA champion Ron Harper and brother of Rutgers standout Ron Harper Jr. While this connection might make Rutgers an apparent contender, Harper said he's looking for a school that will put the ball in his hands and allow him to be the main guy.

Indiana does not have any commits in the class of 2024, but Woodson has secured a pair of four-star guards in the class of 2023 – Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton.

Don Bosco plays Hudson Catholic during the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic at Caldwell University on Saturday Jan.15, 2022. HC #3 Elijah Gertrude on the ground as DB #2 Dylan Harper holds the ball. (Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK) USA Today

