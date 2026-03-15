Indiana Basketball Misses NCAA Tournament for 3rd Straight Year

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana basketball didn't make the NCAA Tournament's 68-team field, which was revealed Sunday night on CBS. IU was the fourth team excluded from the tournament, finishing only behind Oklahoma, Auburn and San Diego State.



The Hoosiers ended their first season under coach Darian DeVries with an 18-14 record, including 9-12 in Big Ten play, and as losers of six of their final seven games. They won't accept a bid to any other postseason event.



Indiana has now missed the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season and for the eighth time in the past 10 years.

DeVries felt the Hoosiers, who held Quad 1 wins over Purdue, UCLA and Wisconsin, had a resume worthy of consideration for the NCAA Tournament. But after winning just one game after Feb. 9 and dropping a pair of late-season games to Northwestern, Indiana found itself on the outside looking in.



"I think the biggest thing we've talked about, when you're a bubble team, we've had a lot of Quad 1 games," DeVries said. "I think the biggest thing for us is a lot of those Quad 1 games were against the top 10, 12 teams in the country. I think we had seven or eight of those losses were Quad 1 were against the top 12 teams in the country.



"That's a challenging schedule. If you put other bubble teams in the same situations, we've been able to be really competitive despite that challenging schedule. Then you have wins against Purdue and UCLA and Wisconsin and some of our Quad 2 wins.



"I certainly think there's a case there. Whether it ends up being enough, we'll see. That's something that I think this team, they've gone through it this year. They've continued to fight and battle and came away with some good wins along the way to back that up."

No matter Indiana's postseason case, the Hoosiers fell short of the mark, and a season once destined for March Madness ultimately came to a close with no inclusion in the Big Dance.



Here's the full 68-team field.

EAST REGION

GREENVILLE, South Carolina

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Siena

No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 TCU



SAN DIEGO, California

No. 5 St. John's vs No. 12 Northern Iowa

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Cal Baptist



BUFFALO, New York:

No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 South Florida

No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 North Dakota State



PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania:

No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 UCF

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Furman

WEST REGION

SAN DIEGO, California

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 LIU

No. 8 Villanova vs. No. 9 Utah State



PORTLAND, Oregon

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 High Point

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Hawaii

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Texas/North Carolina State

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State



ST. LOUIS, Missouri

No. 7 Miami (Fla.) vs No. 10 Missouri

No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Queens

MIDWEST REGION

BUFFALO, New York

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 UMBC/Howard

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Saint Louis



TAMPA, Florida

No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 12 Akron

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Hofstra



PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Miami (Ohio)/SMU

No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 14 Wright State



ST. LOUIS, Missouri

No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 10 Santa Clara

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Tennessee State

SOUTH REGION

TAMPA, Florida

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 16 Prairie View A&M/Lehigh

No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 Iowa



OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma

No. 5 Vanderbilt vs. No. 12 McNeese State

No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Troy



GREENVILLE, South Carolina

No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 VCU

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Penn



OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma

No. 7 Saint Mary's vs. No. 10 Texas A&M

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 Idaho