Indiana Basketball Bracketology: Projections, Odds, Sunday's Games To Watch
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Selection Sunday is here, and Indiana is on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Saturday's games played out mostly in Indiana's favor, as VCU, Memphis, Liberty and UC San Diego all won. In some projections, the Hoosiers also moved ahead of Boise State, which lost to Colorado State in the Mountain West title game. Though Boise State hurt Indiana on Friday by defeating No. 1 seed New Mexico and ensuring another bid for the conference. There are still several bid-stealing opportunities to watch, listed below.
Indiana is projected to make the tournament by 77 of 102 bracketologists on bracketmatrix.com as of Sunday morning. That's a downward trend from yesterday, when Indiana was included in 97 of 113 projections. But the Hoosiers have minus-260 odds to make the tournament, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
After a 72-59 loss to Oregon in the Big Ten Tournament, the Hoosiers fell to 19-13 overall. They are No. 54 in the NET rankings with a 4-13 Quad 1 record, 5-0 Quad 2 record, 6-0 Quad 3 record and 4-0 Quad 4 record.
Indiana will learn its fate when the official bracket is announced at 6 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS. Here are a few projections and Sunday's games to monitor.
- Indiana is the last team in the field in Joe Lunardi's latest bracket, updated at 2 a.m. ET Sunday morning. The Hoosiers are a No. 12 seed playing against Xavier in the First Four in Dayton. Vanderbilt and San Diego State round out the last four in. Boise State, North Carolina, Texas and Ohio State are the first four out.
- Indiana is among the last four in, according to Jerry Palm. The Hoosiers are behind West Virginia but ahead of San Diego State and Boise State. In this projection, Xavier, Texas, North Carolina and Wake Forest are the first four out. Indiana is a No. 11 seed playing Boise State in the First Four.
- Indiana is listed as one of the last four in, along with West Virginia, Texas and North Carolina, per Bill Bender. The Hoosiers would play in the First Four as a No. 11 seed. The first four out in this projection are Boise State, Xavier, San Diego State and Ohio State.
- Indiana is the last team in, behind Boise State, Oklahoma and San Diego State, according to Joe Rexrode. The Hoosiers would be a No. 12 seed playing Boise State in the first four in Dayton. Texas, North Carolina, Xavier and Ohio State are the first four out.
- Indiana is one of the last four in, behind Vanderbilt and ahead of San Diego State and Texas. The Hoosiers would be a No. 11 seed and play Vanderbilt in the First Four in Dayton. Boise State, Xavier, North Carolina and Ohio State are the first four out in this projection.
- Indiana is the third team out, behind Texas and North Carolina but ahead of UC Irvine. The last four in are San Diego State, Vanderbilt, Xavier and Boise State.
- Indiana is the first team out, though it remains ahead of Xavier, Texas and North Carolina, which round out the first four out. The last four in include Vanderbilt, San Diego State, Boise State and UC Irvine.
Sunday's games to watch
Indiana still has to root against a few bid thieves playing on Sunday. The Atlantic 10 and American Athletic Conference are projected to be one-bid leagues, assuming the No. 1 seed wins. But if upsets happen, those conferences could get multiple bids and bump the Hoosiers out.
No. 1 VCU vs. No. 2 George Mason: 1 p.m. ET on CBS
- Indiana should be rooting for VCU, which is favored by eight points in the A10 Championship. The Rams are 27-6 and ranked No. 31 in the NET with a 2-1 record in Quad 1, a 5-4 record in Quad 2 and just one loss in Quads 3 and 4. If George Mason wins, VCU has a case for an at-large bid ahead of Indiana.
No. 1 Memphis vs. No. 3 UAB: 3:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Indiana also needs Memphis to win this one. The Tigers are favored by 3.5 points in the AAC Championship game. Memphis is 28-5 and ranked No. 50 in the NET with a 6-1 record in Quad 1, a 5-2 record in Quad 2, a 10-2 record in Quad 3 and zero losses in Quad 4.