Indiana Basketball's Non-Conference Resume is Set. Where IU, Opponents Rank in NET

Indiana men's basketball finished its non-conference slate with an 81-60 victory over Siena on Dec. 22, triggering a four-day break before returning to campus Dec. 27 in preparation for an 18-game sprint to the Big Ten finish line.

The Hoosiers (10-3) took victories over Alabama A&M, Marquette, Milwaukee, Incarnate Word, Lindenwood, Kansas State, Bethune-Cookman, Chicago State and Siena. Their losses came to Louisville on Dec. 6 and Kentucky on Dec. 13.

Indiana, which went 1-1 in its two-game introduction to Big Ten play in early December, is in the midst of a near-two-week break before resuming action Jan. 4 against Washington at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers feel they made significant strides during non-conference play, and they plan to prove it moving forward — but Indiana's out-of-conference resume is set. Naturally, rankings will shift as teams progress through the conference season, but here's a look at where Indiana — and its non-conference opponents — rank entering January.

Indiana basketball's rankings exiting non-conference play

Associated Press Top 25: N/A (IU received four votes in the Week 8 poll, tied for No. 37)

NET: No. 32

KenPom: No. 31

What it means: From a sheer rankings perspective, Indiana would be in the conversation for a No. 8, No. 9 or No. 10 seed if the NCAA tournament selection show occurred at present time.

Indiana basketball's record per NET quadrants

Quad 1: 0-2

Quad 2: 1-1

Quad 3: 2-0

Quad 4: 7-0

What it means: Indiana's lone win over a team in the top 150 in NET came Nov. 25, when it defeated Kansas State, 86-69, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers need more quality victories, and the Big Ten presents many opportunities to get exactly that. But as things stand, Indiana won't have many, if any, non-conference wins to hang its on come Selection Sunday.

Indiana basketball's non-conference opponent NET rankings

Alabama A&M: No. 277

Marquette: No. 180

Milwaukee: No. 209

Incarnate Word: No. 197

Lindenwood: No. 195

Kansas State: No. 53

Bethune-Cookman: No. 288

Louisville: No. 17

Kentucky: No. 26

Chicago State: No. 315

Siena: No. 172

What it means: Several of Indiana's opponents rank better in KenPom than NET — consider Marquette, which is No. 115 in KenPom but No. 180 in NET — but the Hoosiers' collective quality of opponents won't impress. Indiana ranks No. 222 in strength of schedule, according to KenPom.

Indiana fell 87-78 to Louisville on Dec. 6 in Indianapolis, and the Hoosiers suffered a 72-60 defeat to Kentucky on Dec. 13 in Lexington. Indiana trailed Louisville, 16-0, out of the gates at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and never trailed by more than 19 points. The Hoosiers led Kentucky by 7 points at halftime, but the Wildcats used a 23-5 run midway through the second half to earn a commanding win.

Thus, Indiana lost by 21 combined points in its two marquee non-conference games. The Hoosiers had positive flashes, but several worrisome bouts with offensive inefficiency, ball movement and defensive breakdowns.

Whether Indiana turns its flashes into consistency will ultimately determine its fate in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers finished the non-conference season firmly in the mix for the NCAA tournament, but they have plenty of work — and winning — to do.