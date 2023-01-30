Indiana Returns To AP Top 25; Purdue Earns First Unanimous No. 1 Ranking
Indiana is No. 21 in Monday's Associated Press top-25 poll.
The Hoosiers have been ranked in 10 of 13 AP polls during the 2022-23 season, but this is their first ranking since the Jan. 2 poll. Indiana took a three-week hiatus from the top 25 after a three-game losing streak to Iowa, Northwestern and Penn State, but Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers have been one of the nation's hottest teams in recent weeks
Indiana has won five consecutive games to jump back into the rankings, including a 61-57 win at Minnesota on Wednesday and a convincing 86-70 home victory over Ohio State on Saturday. The streak includes double-digit home wins over Michigan State and Wisconsin and a 15-point win at Illinois.
Indiana is one of two ranked Big Ten teams this week, joining No. 1 Purdue. Illinois, Rutgers and Northwestern each received votes but are not ranked. The Boilermakers became the 2022-23 season's first unanimous No. 1 team, and they hold the top spot for the sixth week this season. At 10-1, Purdue has a commanding lead in the Big Ten over Northwestern at 6-3 and three teams at 6-4. The Boilermakers have an important week, beginning with a home game against Penn State on Wednesday and a road trip to No. 21 Indiana on Saturday.
As for Indiana's past opponents, Arizona crept up one spot to No. 5 after road victories over Washington State and Washington this week. Kansas swapped places with UCLA, moving up one spot to No. 8. The Jayhawks lost by six at Baylor on Monday but won 77-68 at Kentucky on Saturday. Xavier dropped three spots to No. 16 following a 13-point win at Uconn on Wednesday and a 17-point loss at Creighton on Saturday.
Here's the complete AP top 25:
1. Purdue (21-1) (62 first-place votes)
2. Tennessee (18-3)
3. Houston (20-2)
4. Alabama (18-3)
5. Arizona (19-3)
6. Virginia (16-3)
7. Kansas State (18-3)
8. Kansas (17-4)
9. UCLA (17-4)
10. Texas (17-4)
11. Baylor (16-5)
Read More
12. Gonzaga (18-4)
13. Iowa State (15-5)
14. Marquette (17-5)
15. TCU (16-5)
16. Xavier (17-5)
17. Providence (17-5)
18. Saint Mary's (19-4)
19. Florida Atlantic (21-1)
20. Clemson (18-4)
21. Indiana (15-6)
22. San Diego State (17-4)
23. Miami (FL) (16-5)
24. UConn (16-6)
25. Auburn (16-5)
Others receiving votes: Missouri 74, Charleston 68, Illinois 56, Creighton 51, New Mexico 47, North Carolina 47, North Carolina State 39, Boise State 31, Duke 24, Rutgers 17, Texas A&M 16, Northwestern 13, Memphis 10, Arkansas 9, Pittsburgh 9, West Virginia 2, Nevada 2, Oral Roberts 2, Saint Louis 1
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- KALEB BANKS STEPS UP: Freshman Kaleb Banks has had to wait his turn on Mike Woodson's deep Indiana squad, but he seized the opportunity for more playing time during Saturday's 86-70 win over Ohio State. CLICK HERE
- IU COMMENTS ON SCOREBOARD INCIDENT: Indiana University released a statement on the one-pound metal piece that fell from the scoreboard during the Hoosiers' matchup versus Ohio State on Saturday night. There are no other concerns with the scoreboard after inspection. CLICK HERE
- GAME STORY: INDIANA DEFEATS OHIO STATE: Jalen Hood-Schifino hit six first-half three-pointers and scored 24 points, leading Indiana to an 86-70 victory over Ohio State, the Hoosiers' fifth-straight victory. He did it all despite dealing with stomach issues all night. CLICK HERE
- DEFENSE, 15-0 RUN DOOMS BUCKEYES: Ohio State and Indiana went back and forth for the first 16 minutes of the game. The second half score was 40-40. But the Hoosiers' 15-0 run in the final 3:31 of the first half, coupled with what coach Chris Holtmann called the 'poorest defensive output' of the season, was too much to overcome in an 86-70 loss at Indiana. CLICK HERE
- HOLTMANN ON SCOREBOARD INCIDENT: A 10-to-15 pound piece of metal fell from the scoreboard at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall moments before the second half of Saturday's game between Indiana and Ohio State. Here's what Holtmann said about the situation after the game. CLICK HERE
- WHAT WOODSON SAID: Indiana basketball is on a five-game winning streak after defeating Ohio State 86-70 at home. Hear from head coach Mike Woodson after the game through the full press conference video, or just read his transcript. CLICK HERE
- WHAT BANKS, RENEAU SAID: Here's what Indiana basketball freshmen forwards Malik Reneau and Kaleb Banks had to say after the Hoosiers' 86-70 win over Ohio State on Saturday. Read their full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the entire press conference. CLICK HERE