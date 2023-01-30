Indiana Returns To AP Top 25; Purdue Earns First Unanimous No. 1 Ranking

Indiana is No. 21 in Monday's Associated Press top-25 poll.

The Hoosiers have been ranked in 10 of 13 AP polls during the 2022-23 season, but this is their first ranking since the Jan. 2 poll. Indiana took a three-week hiatus from the top 25 after a three-game losing streak to Iowa, Northwestern and Penn State, but Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers have been one of the nation's hottest teams in recent weeks

Indiana has won five consecutive games to jump back into the rankings, including a 61-57 win at Minnesota on Wednesday and a convincing 86-70 home victory over Ohio State on Saturday. The streak includes double-digit home wins over Michigan State and Wisconsin and a 15-point win at Illinois.

Indiana is one of two ranked Big Ten teams this week, joining No. 1 Purdue. Illinois, Rutgers and Northwestern each received votes but are not ranked. The Boilermakers became the 2022-23 season's first unanimous No. 1 team, and they hold the top spot for the sixth week this season. At 10-1, Purdue has a commanding lead in the Big Ten over Northwestern at 6-3 and three teams at 6-4. The Boilermakers have an important week, beginning with a home game against Penn State on Wednesday and a road trip to No. 21 Indiana on Saturday.

As for Indiana's past opponents, Arizona crept up one spot to No. 5 after road victories over Washington State and Washington this week. Kansas swapped places with UCLA, moving up one spot to No. 8. The Jayhawks lost by six at Baylor on Monday but won 77-68 at Kentucky on Saturday. Xavier dropped three spots to No. 16 following a 13-point win at Uconn on Wednesday and a 17-point loss at Creighton on Saturday.

Here's the complete AP top 25:

1. Purdue (21-1) (62 first-place votes)

2. Tennessee (18-3)

3. Houston (20-2)

4. Alabama (18-3)

5. Arizona (19-3)

6. Virginia (16-3)

7. Kansas State (18-3)

8. Kansas (17-4)

9. UCLA (17-4)

10. Texas (17-4)

11. Baylor (16-5)

12. Gonzaga (18-4)

13. Iowa State (15-5)

14. Marquette (17-5)

15. TCU (16-5)

16. Xavier (17-5)

17. Providence (17-5)

18. Saint Mary's (19-4)

19. Florida Atlantic (21-1)

20. Clemson (18-4)

21. Indiana (15-6)

22. San Diego State (17-4)

23. Miami (FL) (16-5)

24. UConn (16-6)

25. Auburn (16-5)

Others receiving votes: Missouri 74, Charleston 68, Illinois 56, Creighton 51, New Mexico 47, North Carolina 47, North Carolina State 39, Boise State 31, Duke 24, Rutgers 17, Texas A&M 16, Northwestern 13, Memphis 10, Arkansas 9, Pittsburgh 9, West Virginia 2, Nevada 2, Oral Roberts 2, Saint Louis 1

