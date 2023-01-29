Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann Comments on Metal Falling From Assembly Hall Scoreboard

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Moments before the second half between Indiana and Ohio State was supposed to resume, a piece of metal fell from the scoreboard hanging above center court at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said he was told it weighed between 10 and 15 pounds and landed approximately 7 feet from Ohio State freshman Brice Sensabaugh. Indiana announced a 5-minute delay to the second half, and players continued warming up on both baskets.

Following the delay, the second half carried on like business as usual, but Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann was significantly concerned about resuming play.

"It would have significantly injured Brice had it connected," Holtmann said after the game. "Thank God it didn't. Yeah, I was concerned about resuming play. Obviously I wanted the game to resume. I wasn't sure if I wanted the game to resume under these circumstances. Obviously it ended up fine, but that would have been a significant, significant thing and thank God that it did not injure Brice or any player for that matter. Thank God for that because it would have.

I told the officials I was concerned about resuming. I wanted the game to resume, obviously. I'm not saying, 'Hey, down 16 we want to call the game.' I wanted the game to resume. I was concerned about resuming it without them going up and taking a look at it or pulling it down and taking a look at it and determining that it was fully functional anthem there are going to be no other issues with it. Obviously their maintenance, their staff, their game-day staff felt like it was fine, but it was a significant concern, especially once I was – what fell was described to me and what it looked like and felt like."

After the game, HoosiersNow.com was told that Indiana plans to lower the scoreboard late Saturday night and examine it prior to the women's basketball game scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Sunday against Rutgers.

