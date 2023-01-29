Indiana Freshman Kaleb Banks Shines In Expanded Role: 'It Was My Shot'

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – One word to describe Indiana freshman Kaleb Banks?

Active.

As Race Thompson's jump hook caromed off the right side of the rim, Banks darted from the corner at the 7:50 mark of the first half. He leapt through traffic to snatch the offensive rebound and finished the layup through an Ohio State foul.

Banks returned to action with 1:43 left in the first half, eager to make an impact. Another freshman, 6-foot-9 Malik Reneau, led the fast break and dished the ball to Trayce Jackson-Davis in the corner. Meanwhile, Banks sprinted down the middle of the court, catching a lob from Jackson-Davis and flushing the ball through the net as the first half clock ticked below 20 seconds.

A roaring Assembly Hall crowd reached its peak as Indiana finished the first half on a 15-0 run. Banks seized the opportunity to play his most minutes since Nov. 25 against Jackson State with tenacity on both ends of the floor. He finished Indiana's 86-70 win over Ohio State with five points and seven rebounds in 12 minutes of action.

Add dynamic, energetic, athletic and ready to the list of descriptors for Banks, who Indiana coach Mike Woodson was pleased to see step up on Saturday.

"He shined tonight," Woodson said. "It's kinda nice to see. Sometimes when players haven't played, they can easily go the other way, and he didn't."

Indiana's Kaleb Banks (10) protects the ball during the second half of the Indiana versus Marian men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Woodson has called Banks' number less than his freshman peers Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau and CJ Gunn this season, and waiting his turn was admittedly a challenge from a mental standpoint. But Woodson credits Banks patience, saying he's stayed in tune with Indiana's game plan in practice, shoot-arounds and walkthroughs.

"It was my shot," Banks said. "I had a feeling before the game that today was going to be the day. So I tried to make the best out of it, and I think I did well."

Banks believes his defense was holding him back from more playing time this season, but he's gotten a better sense of rotations and switching in recent weeks. On Saturday against Ohio State, Banks was featured in lineups with Jackson-Davis and Reneau, presenting size that not many opponents can match.

At 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, Banks has long arms and mobility to guard multiple positions, and he's felt a definite improvement on the defensive end – a must in order play for Woodson. Banks was a four-star recruit out of Fayette County High School outside of Atlanta, Ga., where he was the Georgia Class 4A Player of the Year as a senior.

Since joining the Hoosiers, Banks said he's been "off and on" with his shot – he was 1-for-4 from the free throw line on Saturday – but he feels it's starting to come back. He thinks he's progressing day by day, and Woodson credits his staff for doing a tremendous job developing the Indiana freshmen.

With clear upside, Banks certainly made a case for more playing time on Saturday, even amongst a deep Indiana roster.

"Everyone is not going to be like Jalen and Malik Reneau," Woodson said. "It's been a slow process with [Banks], but tonight I thought he responded."

To read our full-length feature story on Kaleb Banks from July, including an interview with Fayette County High School coach Andre Flynn, CLICK HERE.

