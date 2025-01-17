Indiana-Ohio State Basketball Availability Report: Reneau, Royal Among Six Players Out
Indiana and Ohio State are dealing with several notable injuries ahead of Friday's game in Columbus.
On the Big Ten pregame availability report, Indiana listed four players out: Malik Reneau, Bryson Tucker, Gabe Cupps and Jackson Creel. Indiana also listed Jakai Newton as questionable. Ohio State will be without Devin Royal and Meechie Johnson Jr.
Reneau, a 6-foot-9 junior forward, is tied with center Oumar Ballo as Indiana's leading scorers with 14.1 points per game. Reneau suffered a right knee injury on the second possession against Rutgers on Jan. 2 and missed the following four games.
"Hopefully we'll get Malik back soon," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Tuesday. "He's a big piece to what we do."
Tucker first popped up on the availability report Friday. The 6-foot-7 freshman wing has played all 18 games this season and averages 6.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. He played 11 minutes Tuesday against Illinois, and the reason for his absence Friday is currently unclear.
Cupps remains out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a meniscus injury. The sophomore guard has not played since Nov. 29 against Providence and could be in line to receive a medial redshirt for this season. Creel, a walk-on guard who's been with Indiana for two seasons, has appeared in just one game this season.
Newton was also listed questionable ahead of Tuesday's game against Illinois and wound up playing four minutes near the end of the game. The redshirt freshman guard missed the entire 2023-24 season due to injury and has appeared in just four games this season.
Royal and Johnson are two key players for the Buckeyes. Royal is a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward who's second on the team with 13.8 points per game and leads Ohio State with 7.4 rebounds per game. He had 12 points and six rebounds in 28 minutes Tuesday against Oregon.
Johnson began his career with two seasons at Ohio State, then transferred to South Carolina for two seasons. He rejoined the Buckeyes this year for his fifth-year senior season, and was averaging 9.1 points per game in 10 starts for the Buckeyes. But on Dec. 17, the Columbus Dispatch reported Johnson would be taking a leave of absence from the team to address personal matters.
Tipoff between the Hoosiers and Buckeyes is scheduled to 8 p.m. ET at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio and will air on FOX.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- BRACKETOLOGY UPDATE: Indiana’s two consecutive 25-point losses appear to make NCAA Tournament talk a bit far-fetched, but the Hoosiers have time to repair the damage. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana continues the 2024-25 season Friday against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Here's how to watch, game time and TV info, announcers, the point spread and over/under, projected score, key stats, rankings and more. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: How do the Ohio State Buckeyes look so far in the 2024-25 season? CLICK HERE.
- 3 THINGS INDIANA NEEDS TO DO: Indiana has had two straight 25-point losses. Can the Hoosiers right the ship at Ohio State? CLICK HERE
- ROCK BOTTOM?: Tuesday’s 25-point loss to No. 19 Illinois was an embarrassment for Indiana, but is this the worst it can get? Perhaps not. CLICK HERE
- FAN MESSAGE: Mike Woodson and Luke Goode have one for disappointed Indiana fans. CLICK HERE.