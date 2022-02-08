Hoosiers Open as Slight Underdogs For Tuesday's Game at Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — Indiana has figured out winning on the road lately, winning back-to-back games at Nebraska and Maryland that snapped an eight-game road losing streak dating back to last February.

The Hoosiers are back on the road Tuesday night, with a trip to Evanston, Ill., to take on the Northwestern Wildcats. The two teams have played a lot of tight games in the past few years, and oddsmakers are expecting more of the same this time around. Northwestern in a 1-point favorite according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website. The over/under is 136.5.

The game starts at 9 p.m. ET and is being televised by the Big Ten Network.

Indiana is 16-6 on the year after losing to Illinois on Saturday in Bloomington. The Hoosiers are good at bouncing back after losses. They haven't lost back-to-back games all season, posting a 5-0 mark and winning by an average of 17 points per game.

Somewhat surprisingly, Northwestern hasn't been very good at home in the Big Ten this year, winning just once in six tries. Something has to give on Tuesday, because Indiana hasn't been very good away from home, until lately.

That eight-game losing streak dated all the way back to its overtime win at Northwestern last February. But the two teams are 2-2 against each other in the past three years

Indiana is 13-9 against the point spread this season. The Hoosiers are 13-2 at home and 11-4 vs. the spread as Assembly Hall. On the road, they are 2-4 straight up and 1-5 against the spread.

Here are Indiana's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread:

Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost) Nov. 12 — Beat Northern Illinois 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 17 — Beat St. John's 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost) Nov. 21 — Beat Louisiana 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 23 — Beat Jackson State 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 27 — Beat Marshall 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 30 — Lost at Syracuse 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 4 — Beat Nebraska 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won)

— Beat 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won) Dec. 8 — Lost at No. 22 Wisconsin 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)

— Lost at No. 22 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost) Dec. 12 — Beat Merrimack 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won)

— Beat 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won) Dec. 18 — Beat Notre Dame 64-56 in Indianapolis as a 4.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 64-56 in Indianapolis as a 4.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 22 — Beat Northern Kentucky 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won)

— Beat 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won) Jan. 2 — Lost at Penn State 61-58 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at as a 2.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 6 — Beat No. 13 Ohio State 67-51 as a 2-point favorite (won)

— Beat No. 13 67-51 as a 2-point favorite (won) Jan. 9 — Beat Minnesota 73-60 as an 11-point favorite (won)

— Beat 73-60 as an 11-point favorite (won) Jan. 13 — Lost at Iowa 83-74 as a 4.5 -point underdog (lost)

— Lost at 83-74 as a 4.5 -point underdog (lost) Jan. 17 — Won at Nebraska 78-71 as a 9-point favorite (lost)

— Won at 78-71 as a 9-point favorite (lost) Jan. 20 — Beat No. 4 Purdue 68-65 as a 4-point underdog (won)

— Beat No. 4 68-65 as a 4-point underdog (won) Jan. 23 — Lost to Michigan 80-62 as a 4-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to 80-62 as a 4-point favorite (lost) Jan. 26 — Beat Penn State 74-57 as an 8.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 74-57 as an 8.5-point favorite (won) Jan. 29 — Won at Maryland 68-55 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)

— Won at 68-55 as a 1.5-point favorite (won) Feb. 5 — Lost to No. 18 Illinois 74-57 as a 1.5-point favorite (lost)

Northwestern is 11-10 overall and 4-8 in the Big Ten. The Wildcats are 9-12 against the spread all season. In Big Ten home games, they are just 1-5 straight up, and 1-5 against the spread.

Here's what Northwestern has done so far this season:

Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Illinois 80-56 as a 23-point favorite (won)

— Beat 80-56 as a 23-point favorite (won) Nov. 12 — Beat High Point 95-69 as a 19-point favorite (won)

— Beat 95-69 as a 19-point favorite (won) Nov. 16 — Beat New Orleans 83-67 as an 20.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 83-67 as an 20.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 18 — Beat Fairleigh Dickinson 82-46 as a 23.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 82-46 as a 23.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 22 — Lost to Providence 77-72 in the Roman Legends Classic in Newark, N.J.. as a 1.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to 77-72 in the Roman Legends Classic in Newark, N.J.. as a 1.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 23 — Beat Georgia 78-62 in the Roman Legends Classic in Newark, N.J.. as a 8-point favorite (won)

— Beat 78-62 in the Roman Legends Classic in Newark, N.J.. as a 8-point favorite (won) Nov. 30 — Lost at Wake Forest 77-73 in OT in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge as a 2-point underdog (won)

— Lost at 77-73 in OT in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge as a 2-point underdog (won) Dec. 5 — Won at Maryland 67-61 as a 5.5-point underdog (won)

— Won at 67-61 as a 5.5-point underdog (won) Dec. 12 — Beat NJIT 70-52 as a 20.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 70-52 as a 20.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 18 — Versus DePaul , cancelled (COVID)

— Versus , cancelled (COVID) Dec. 20 — Beat Illinois-Springfield 90-50 as a 30.5-point underdog (won)

— Beat 90-50 as a 30.5-point underdog (won) Dec. 30 — Versus Prairie View A&M , cancelled (COVID)

— Versus , cancelled (COVID) Jan. 2 —Lost to No. 10 Michigan State 73-67 as a 3-point underdog (lost)

—Lost to No. 10 73-67 as a 3-point underdog (lost) Jan. 5 — Lost to Penn State 74-70 as a 7.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to 74-70 as a 7.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 9 — Lost at No. 13 Ohio State 95-87 as a 7.5-point underdog (lost)

— Lost at No. 13 95-87 as a 7.5-point underdog (lost) Jan. 12 — Lost to Maryland 94-87 in 2-OT as a 5.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to 94-87 in 2-OT as a 5.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 15 — Won at No. 10 Michigan State 64-62 as a 9.5-point underdog (won)

— Won at No. 10 64-62 as a 9.5-point underdog (won) Jan. 18 — Lost to No. 8 Wisconsin 82-76 as a 2-point underdog (lost)

— Lost to No. 8 82-76 as a 2-point underdog (lost) Jan. 23 —Lost at No. 4 Purdue 80-60 as as 12.5-point underdog (lost)

—Lost at No. 4 80-60 as as 12.5-point underdog (lost) Jan, 26 — Lost at Michigan 72-70 as as 8.5-point underdog (lost)

— Lost at 72-70 as as 8.5-point underdog (lost) Jan. 29 — Lost to No. 18 Illinois 59-56 as a 5.5-point underdog (won)

— Lost to No. 18 59-56 as a 5.5-point underdog (won) Feb. 1 — Beat Rutgers 79-78 in OT as a 5.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 79-78 in OT as a 5.5-point favorite (lost) Feb. 5 — Won at Nebraska 87-63 as a 3.5-point favorite (won)

