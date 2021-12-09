Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Xavier Johnson, Rob Phinisee Talk Loss at Wisconsin and More in 'Point Guard Podcast'
    Publish date:

    Xavier Johnson, Rob Phinisee Talk Loss at Wisconsin and More in 'Point Guard Podcast'

    Indiana guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee are back for the fourth episode of the ''Point Guard Podcast'' on Thursday night. Here's how to watch the show.
    Author:

    Indiana guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee are back for the fourth episode of the ''Point Guard Podcast'' on Thursday night. Here's how to watch the show.

    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The timing of the fourth episode of the "Point Guard Podcast'' couldn't be better, and Indiana guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee join HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew for the 30-minute show on Thursday night.

    The show begins at 7 p.m. ET.

    Indiana suffered a tough loss at Wisconsin on Wednesday, so we'll take a deep dive into what went wrong. The Hoosiers are 7-2 on the season, with all seven wins coming at home and the two losses occurring on the road. 

    Here's how to watch the podcast:

    Read More

    Watch the podcast on Facebook

    The first thing you should do on Facebook is like our page. That's where you see all of our great football and basketball content all year, and it's where the Facebook Live! version of the podcast shows up. It's at Facebook.com/SportsIllustratedIndiana. Just CLICK HERE to get to the page, and then hit LIKE.

    Watch the podcast on YouTube

    This is our new Sports Illustrated Indiana YouTube page, and in the coming days and weeks, all of our video content will wind up there, too. To land on the page, CLICK HERE

    Watch the podcast on Twitter

    The first thing you should do on Twitter is follow Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew. Just CLICK HERE to follow Tom, and that's where the the podcast will go live at 7 p.m. ET

    IndianaXavierJohnsonWisconsin
    Basketball

    Xavier Johnson, Rob Phinisee Talk Loss at Wisconsin and More in 'Point Guard Podcast'

    46 seconds ago
    UMassWaltBellIndianaOC
    Football

    It's Official: Indiana Announces Hiring of Walt Bell as Offensive Coordinator

    3 hours ago
    WisconsinBradDavisonIndianaXavierJohnson
    Basketball

    Hoosiers Blow 22-Point Lead, Lose for 19th Straight Time at Wisconsin

    20 hours ago
    indianaKhristianLanderWisconsin
    Basketball

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Wisconsin in Real Time

    21 hours ago
    WisconsinBradDavisonIndianaRobPhinisee
    Basketball

    Kohl Center: House of Horrors for Indiana From the Beginning

    23 hours ago
    Teri Moren, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Kaitlin Peterson
    Basketball

    No. 10 Indiana Women's Basketball Resumes Non-Conference Play with Fairfield

    Dec 8, 2021
    WisconsinJohnnyDavsIndianaTrayceJacksonDavis
    Basketball

    How to Watch Indiana's Game at Wisconsin on Wednesday Night

    Dec 8, 2021
    IndianaTamarBatesNebraska
    Basketball

    Indiana Bench Guys Make Huge Difference, With Mike Woodson Pushing Right Buttons

    Dec 8, 2021