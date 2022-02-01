Episode 8 of 'Point Guard Podcast' Set for Tuesday Night With Xavier Johnson, Rob Phinisee
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's time for the eighth episode of the "Point Guard Podcast'' featuring Indiana guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee. The 30-minute show will air online on Tuesday night (Feb. 1) at 7:30 p.m. ET.
There will be plenty to talk about, of course. Johnson, the starting point guard, has been playing at a high level lately, and the Hoosiers have won four of their last five games.
And for Phinisee, he is out for the moment with a foot injury, dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot after getting injured during the Penn State game last Wednesday. Phinisee will get us updated on how he's feeling, and what the prognosis is for a return.
There's plenty of game action to talk about as well, with the Hoosiers posting big wins against Penn State and Maryland to move to 7-4 in the Big Ten and 16-5 overall. And we will also preview Saturday's big game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against No 18 ranked Illinois, who's currently leading the Big Ten along with Wisconsin — they both have 8-2 league records — 1.5 games ahead of the Hoosiers.
You can watch the show live on Facebook, Twitter or You Tube. Here are the links to watch. the show:
Read More
Watch the podcast on Facebook
- The first thing you should do on Facebook is like our page. That's where you see all of our great football and basketball content all year, and it's where the Facebook Live! version of the podcast shows up. It's at Facebook.com/SportsIllustratedIndiana. Just CLICK HERE to get to the page, and then hit LIKE.
Watch the podcast on YouTube
- This is our new Sports Illustrated Indiana YouTube page, and in the coming days and weeks, all of our video content will wind up there, too. To land on the page, CLICK HERE
Watch the podcast on Twitter
- The first thing you should do on Twitter is follow Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew. Just CLICK HERE to follow Tom, and that's where the the podcast will go live at 7 p.m. ET
Watch Episode 7 of the 'Point Guard Podcast'
