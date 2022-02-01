Episode 8 of 'Point Guard Podcast' Set for Tuesday Night With Xavier Johnson, Rob Phinisee

There's plenty to discuss with Indiana guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee on Tuesday night in the eighth episode of the ''Point Guard Podcast,'' with a lot of great games and some important injury updates to discuss. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and the links to watch online are listed below.

There will be plenty to talk about, of course. Johnson, the starting point guard, has been playing at a high level lately, and the Hoosiers have won four of their last five games.

And for Phinisee, he is out for the moment with a foot injury, dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot after getting injured during the Penn State game last Wednesday. Phinisee will get us updated on how he's feeling, and what the prognosis is for a return.

There's plenty of game action to talk about as well, with the Hoosiers posting big wins against Penn State and Maryland to move to 7-4 in the Big Ten and 16-5 overall. And we will also preview Saturday's big game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against No 18 ranked Illinois, who's currently leading the Big Ten along with Wisconsin — they both have 8-2 league records — 1.5 games ahead of the Hoosiers.

