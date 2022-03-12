Point Spreads: Indiana Opens as Hefty Underdog to Iowa in Big Ten Tourney

Indiana and Iowa meet in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday, and for the third straight day, the Hoosiers will have their hands full. Iowa is red-hot and scoring like crazy, which makes them a big favorite to win. Here's what both teams have done against the number this season, with some interesting trends.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — No one rolled into the Big Ten Tournament any hotter than Iowa, and the Hawkeyes have proven through two games that they are a serious threat to win the whole thing.

Indiana, fresh off of upset wins over Michigan and Illinois, is next in line in trying to slow down the high-flying Hawkeyes. The two teams meet on Saturday in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament

Iowa is 10-2 in its last 12 games and the oddsmakers think the Hawkeyes will continue that hot streak. According to the FanDuel.com gambling website, Iowa is a 6-point favorite. The over/under is 143.5.

The Hoosiers are 20-12 overall and the No. 9 seed in the event. They upset Michigan 74-69 on Thursday in the second round, and then did the same to Illinois, avenging home losses to both of them. They were underdogs in both games, and won anyway.

Indiana and Iowa played in Iowa City on Jan. 13, and the Hawkeyes won 83-74. Poor free throwing shooting, too many turnovers and a lack of rebounding was too much for Indiana to overcome in the loss, which was, at the time, their eighth straight road loss dating back to February 2021. To read the game story, CLICK HERE

Indiana is 18-14 against the point spread this season, but have been much better in Bloomington than on the road. The Hoosiers are 14-4 at home straight up and 12-6 vs. the spread at Assembly Hall. On the road, Indiana is just 4-8 straight up and 4-8 against the spread.

But they have won and covered in their three two neutral court games this season in Indianapolis, beating NCAAA-bound Notre Dame and now Michigan and Illinois. They have covered in five of their last six games. Is there more magic for the underdog?

Here are Indiana's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread:

Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)

Iowa is probably the hottest team in the Big Ten right now, and is 24-9 overall and finished 12-8 in Big Ten play, garnering the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. They've been on a roll lately, covering in four of the past five games and six of eight. They are 20-13 against the spread this season.

Here's what they done so far this season, both straight up and against the spread:

Nov. 9 — Beat Longwood 106-73 as a 19.5-point favorite (won)

