SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Indiana Basketball Ranked No. 18 in Preseason Power 36

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — With college basketball season two months away, all of the popular preseason rankings are starting to be released.

This week Andy Katz released his preseason Power 36 rankings with Gonzaga sitting at the top like they are in most predictions.

Indiana basketball checks in at No. 18, jumping 13 spots forward after being ranked No. 31.

Katz's reasoning: "Trayce Jackson-Davis should have a breakthrough sophomore season. Coupled with Joey Brunk, the Hoosiers have a difficult frontcourt to match. The backcourt of Al Durham and Rob Phinisee are two of the most experienced in the league."

Jackson-Davis is destined to be Indiana's best player once again in his second season. Not just Brunk, but Race Thompson as well makes Indiana's frontcourt a dynamic one.

This is the first time someone hasn't mentioned Khristian Lander as a reason for Indiana's expected success. Instead, the veteran backcourt of Phinisee and Durham get the nod.

This speaks to the depth Indiana basketball will have this upcoming season. The Hoosiers have a number of players that have the ability to make a big difference this year.

In these rankings, there are six Big Ten teams placed in front of Indiana — Illinois (4), Iowa (5), Wisconsin (6), Michigan State (12), Rutgers (13) and Michigan (17). Purdue is the only team that comes after Indiana at No. 33, and Ohio State is listed as "under consideration."

The college basketball season is scheduled to start Nov. 25.

Related Stories:

  • MAUI INVITATIONAL NEW DATE AND LOCATION SET: The Maui Invitational will happen Nov. 30-Dec. 2 in Asheville, North Carolina. CLICK HERE
  • COLLEGE BASKETBALL WILL START NOV. 25: For all information on the details for when the college basketball season will start, CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA PICK TO FINISH 7TH IN BIG TEN: CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein previewed the Big Ten season and picked the Hoosiers to finish seventh in the conference. CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 20): Kyle Schwarber Pulled From Game on National TV After Miscue

First-year Chicago Cubs manager David Ross might be Kyle Schwarber's "mentor,'' but that didn't stop him from yanking Schwarber out of a game early Sunday night after a bad play in the outfield, and then refusing to talk about it afterward.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 22): New Dad Alex Dickerson Hits Another Homer in Giants' Win

San Francisco Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson hits his second home run in two days since his son arrived, and Kyle Schwarber and the Chicago Cubs clinched a playoff spot despite losing.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 21) Kyle Schwarber Responds to Benching With 2 Doubles in Cubs' Win

The relationship between Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and left fielder Kyle Schwarber is too strong for problems to linger, so Schwarber started in left on Monday night and played well in the Cubs' win, hitting two doubles.

Tom Brew

by

Johnww25

Breaking News: Damon Bailey's Father Killed in Motorcycle Accident, Mother Severely Injured

The parents of Indiana legend Damon Bailey were involved in a serious motorcycle accident on Monday in Brown County. His father, Wendell Bailey, was killed and his mother, Beverly, was seriously injured. The story is developing.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: It's Wrong Hoosiers Don't Even Get One Vote in Coaches Poll

Despite trending in the right direction, national college coaches not only thing they aren't a top-25 team, they don't have them in their next batch of nearly two dozen teams, either.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Condensed Schedule Still Provides Great Opportunities for Indiana

Even though the Big Ten schedule is only eight games long, it still provides Indiana with a lot of golden opportunities to continue its rise in the league.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 19): Injured Romeo Langford Inactive for Celtics' Game 3 Win over Heat

Former Indiana star Romeo Langford couldn't go for Boston on Saturday night, but the Celtics got a boost from the return of former Butler star Gordon Hayward.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 19): Aaron Slegers Helps Rays Stay Atop AL East Race

Tampa Bay has the best record in the American League right now, and former Hoosier has been a big part of their standout bullpen. He was great again on Saturday night, allowing just one single against Baltimore.

Tom Brew

GameDay Saturday: Here's What ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Said

There was a lot going on Saturday as the college football season tries to get through another week. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit had plenty to say after the Big Ten released its schedule.

Tom Brew

Indiana's 2020 College Football Schedule

There are plenty of challenges on Indiana's football schedule in 2020, and they start immediately with a tough season opener against Penn State.

Tom Brew