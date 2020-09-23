Indiana Basketball Ranked No. 18 in Preseason Power 36

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — With college basketball season two months away, all of the popular preseason rankings are starting to be released.

This week Andy Katz released his preseason Power 36 rankings with Gonzaga sitting at the top like they are in most predictions.

Indiana basketball checks in at No. 18, jumping 13 spots forward after being ranked No. 31.

Katz's reasoning: "Trayce Jackson-Davis should have a breakthrough sophomore season. Coupled with Joey Brunk, the Hoosiers have a difficult frontcourt to match. The backcourt of Al Durham and Rob Phinisee are two of the most experienced in the league."

Jackson-Davis is destined to be Indiana's best player once again in his second season. Not just Brunk, but Race Thompson as well makes Indiana's frontcourt a dynamic one.

This is the first time someone hasn't mentioned Khristian Lander as a reason for Indiana's expected success. Instead, the veteran backcourt of Phinisee and Durham get the nod.

This speaks to the depth Indiana basketball will have this upcoming season. The Hoosiers have a number of players that have the ability to make a big difference this year.

In these rankings, there are six Big Ten teams placed in front of Indiana — Illinois (4), Iowa (5), Wisconsin (6), Michigan State (12), Rutgers (13) and Michigan (17). Purdue is the only team that comes after Indiana at No. 33, and Ohio State is listed as "under consideration."

The college basketball season is scheduled to start Nov. 25.

