Indiana Ranked Seventh in Jon Rothstein's Big Ten Season Preview
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Big Ten is looking like its going to be another deep and challenging league this year in basketball.
Based on some exciting new additions and who is returning, conference play is going to be a gauntlet of competitive games.
CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein produced a Big Ten season preview on Monday, releasing his predictions for the Big Ten standings and individual awards.
Below is every point in the preview where Indiana as a team or an Indiana player gets a mention.
Big Ten Preseason Power Rankings
1. Iowa
2. Wisconsin
3. Illinois
4. Michigan State
5. Rutgers
6. Ohio State
7. Indiana
8. Michigan
9. Purdue
10. Maryland
11. Penn State
12. Minnesota
13. Nebraska
14. Northwestern
Big Ten Preseason First-Team
Geo Baker, Rutgers
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Luka Garza, Iowa
15 Impact Freshmen
*In no particular order
Lorne Bowman, Wisconsin
Ben Carlson, Wisconsin
Mady Sissoko, Michigan State
A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State
Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers
Khristian Lander, Indiana
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Zeb Jackson, Michigan
Terrance Williams, Michigan
Adam Miller, Illinois
Andre Curbelo, Illinois
Ethan Morton, Purdue
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
Brandon Newman, Purdue (redshirt)
Jamal Mashburn Jr., Minnesota
10 Under-The-Radar Freshmen
*In no particular order
Patrick McCaffery, Iowa (redshirt)
Steven Crowl, Wisconsin
Jordan Geronimo, Indiana
Anthony Leal, Indiana
Trey Galloway, Indiana
Eugene Brown, Ohio State
Mason Gillis, Purdue (redshirt)
Martice Mitchell, Minnesota
Eduardo Andre, Nebraska
Ty Berry, Northwestern
10 Breakout Players
*In no particular order
Rocket Watts, Michigan State
Jerome Hunter, Indiana
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Eric Ayala, Maryland
Donta Scott, Maryland
Seth Lundy, Penn State
Myles Dread, Penn State
Isaiah Inhen, Minnesota
Pete Nance, Northwestern
Robbie Beran, Northwestern
For the full Big Ten season preview from Rothstein, click here.
