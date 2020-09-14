Indiana Ranked Seventh in Jon Rothstein's Big Ten Season Preview

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Big Ten is looking like its going to be another deep and challenging league this year in basketball.

Based on some exciting new additions and who is returning, conference play is going to be a gauntlet of competitive games.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein produced a Big Ten season preview on Monday, releasing his predictions for the Big Ten standings and individual awards.

Below is every point in the preview where Indiana as a team or an Indiana player gets a mention.

Big Ten Preseason Power Rankings

1. Iowa

2. Wisconsin

3. Illinois

4. Michigan State

5. Rutgers

6. Ohio State

7. Indiana

8. Michigan

9. Purdue

10. Maryland

11. Penn State

12. Minnesota

13. Nebraska

14. Northwestern

Big Ten Preseason First-Team

Geo Baker, Rutgers

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Luka Garza, Iowa

15 Impact Freshmen

*In no particular order

Lorne Bowman, Wisconsin

Ben Carlson, Wisconsin

Mady Sissoko, Michigan State

A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State

Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers

Khristian Lander, Indiana

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Zeb Jackson, Michigan

Terrance Williams, Michigan

Adam Miller, Illinois

Andre Curbelo, Illinois

Ethan Morton, Purdue

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Brandon Newman, Purdue (redshirt)

Jamal Mashburn Jr., Minnesota

10 Under-The-Radar Freshmen

*In no particular order

Patrick McCaffery, Iowa (redshirt)

Steven Crowl, Wisconsin

Jordan Geronimo, Indiana

Anthony Leal, Indiana

Trey Galloway, Indiana

Eugene Brown, Ohio State

Mason Gillis, Purdue (redshirt)

Martice Mitchell, Minnesota

Eduardo Andre, Nebraska

Ty Berry, Northwestern

10 Breakout Players

*In no particular order

Rocket Watts, Michigan State

Jerome Hunter, Indiana

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Eric Ayala, Maryland

Donta Scott, Maryland

Seth Lundy, Penn State

Myles Dread, Penn State

Isaiah Inhen, Minnesota

Pete Nance, Northwestern

Robbie Beran, Northwestern

For the full Big Ten season preview from Rothstein, click here.

Related Stories: