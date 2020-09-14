SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Indiana Ranked Seventh in Jon Rothstein's Big Ten Season Preview

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Big Ten is looking like its going to be another deep and challenging league this year in basketball.

Based on some exciting new additions and who is returning, conference play is going to be a gauntlet of competitive games.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein produced a Big Ten season preview on Monday, releasing his predictions for the Big Ten standings and individual awards.

Below is every point in the preview where Indiana as a team or an Indiana player gets a mention.

Big Ten Preseason Power Rankings

1. Iowa

2. Wisconsin

3. Illinois

4. Michigan State

5. Rutgers

6. Ohio State

7. Indiana

8. Michigan

9. Purdue

10. Maryland

11. Penn State

12. Minnesota

13. Nebraska

14. Northwestern

Big Ten Preseason First-Team

Geo Baker, Rutgers

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Luka Garza, Iowa

15 Impact Freshmen

*In no particular order

Lorne Bowman, Wisconsin

Ben Carlson, Wisconsin

Mady Sissoko, Michigan State

A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State

Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers

Khristian Lander, Indiana

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Zeb Jackson, Michigan

Terrance Williams, Michigan

Adam Miller, Illinois

Andre Curbelo, Illinois

Ethan Morton, Purdue

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Brandon Newman, Purdue (redshirt)

Jamal Mashburn Jr., Minnesota

10 Under-The-Radar Freshmen

*In no particular order

Patrick McCaffery, Iowa (redshirt)

Steven Crowl, Wisconsin

Jordan Geronimo, Indiana

Anthony Leal, Indiana

Trey Galloway, Indiana

Eugene Brown, Ohio State

Mason Gillis, Purdue (redshirt)

Martice Mitchell, Minnesota

Eduardo Andre, Nebraska

Ty Berry, Northwestern

10 Breakout Players

*In no particular order

Rocket Watts, Michigan State

Jerome Hunter, Indiana

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Eric Ayala, Maryland

Donta Scott, Maryland

Seth Lundy, Penn State

Myles Dread, Penn State

Isaiah Inhen, Minnesota

Pete Nance, Northwestern

Robbie Beran, Northwestern

For the full Big Ten season preview from Rothstein, click here.

Related Stories:

  • LOGAN DUNCOMB JUMPS 51 SPOTS IN NEW RANKINGS: Indiana's lone 2021 commit has made waves this summer, making himself a top-100 player. CLICK HERE
  • KENYA HUNTER HAS NO INDIANA TIES, BUT HE GETS IT: Indiana's new co-associate head coach Kenya Hunter might not be from Indiana, but he understands the expectation for the program. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA BASKETBALL PAUSES WORKOUTS: Indiana basketball has paused its workouts after positive COVID-19 tests within the program. CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indiana Commit Logan Duncomb Jumps 51 Spots in Latest 2021 Rankings

Logan Duncomb averaged 13.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks in 25.3 minutes per game as a junior.

Dylan Wallace

MONDAY LIVE BLOG: As Big Ten Decision Nears, Several Storylines Developing

As a vote to resume Big Ten football in the fall nears, there are conflicting reports about whether or not all 14 teams are committed to playing.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 13): Jonathan Stiever Dominates After Shaky Start in MLB Debut

In the thick of a pennant race, the Chicago White Sox turned to Jonathan Stiever to make a start on Sunday, and he did just fine in his major-league debut, retiring the last nine batters he faced.

Tom Brew

Giants Outfielder Alex Dickerson Rips USA Today Report About COVID Result

Alex Dickerson got emotional while talking to the media Sunday after a newspaper report said he broke protocol, which led to a positive COVID-19 test. The story was "completely false,'' he said.

Tom Brew

SUNDAY LIVE BLOG: No Vote Taken on Big Ten Football Decision

The Big Ten presidents and chancellors are meeting on Sunday, and they will be reviewing new medical information that may lead to a change of course and a return to football in the fall.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Big Ten May Re-Vote on Fall Football Sunday, But Solution Isn't Obvious

The Big Ten's presidents and chancellors voted to shut down football back in August, but they are meeting again on Sunday to review new medical evidence. Can that change their minds?

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 12): Schwarber, Cubs Struggling to Score, and Concern Sets In

Even though Kyle Schwarber and the Chicago Cubs are in first place, they haven't been hitting well at all, especially their All-Star hitters. They are hoping that will change as they head down the home stretch.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 12): Lakers Beat Eric Gordon, Rockets at Their Own Game

The Los Angeles Lakers went wild from behind the three-point line to blow out the Houston Rockets and end their series in five games.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 11): Giants Game Postponed Because of Positive COVID Test

By deciding to not play in a bubble, Major League Baseball has had to deal with postponing games and Friday was no different.

Tom Brew

by

johndo

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 11): OG Anunoby's Season Ends With Quiet Night in Game 7 Loss

OG Anunoby and the Toronto Raptors weren't able to defend their NBA title, losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of their second-round series on Friday night.

Tom Brew